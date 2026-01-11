The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Haine's avatar
Ann Haine
22m

I’ve shared the post to a scientist in Maryland.

So interesting and alarming for us citizens. We have the NHS here in the UK, free from birth to death. Though Trump is leaning on us to accept your medicines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aziz Rehman's avatar
Aziz Rehman
18m

Yes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture