In the frozen folklore of Northern Europe, the wights lurk as undead terrors with corpse-pale skin and enormous frames, creatures that shamble through Old Norse sagas and Anglo-Saxon nightmares with such consistency that scholars dismissed them as obvious fantasy. But what if an entire continent got the details right about something real? When you place a Scandinavian wight next to a Choctaw Nahullo, when you compare the draugr of Iceland to the Sitecah of Nevada, something deeply unsettling emerges from the pattern. White skin that stands out enough to emphasize in the description. Giant stature that makes normal humans look like children. A taste for human flesh that appears in account after account. Europe preserved these beings as undead monsters in their folklore. Native American tribes thousands of miles away described them as living giants their ancestors fought and killed. The Bible records them as Nephilim who required divine judgment to destroy. Three separate traditions on different continents, developed independently before any contact between cultures, all describing the same white-skinned giants with the same characteristics. Either the entire human species independently hallucinated identical monsters for no reason…

or maybe the wights were never folklore at all.

The Choctaw had a word that should make you uncomfortable.

When Horatio Bardwell Cushman sat with tribal elders in the 1800s, recording their oral histories for his 1899 book, they told him about the beings who inhabited Tennessee before the Choctaw arrived. Giants of wonderful stature who their ancestors fought during the great migration westward across the Mississippi.

Cannibal giants who the Choctaw killed on sight because these creatures ate human flesh.

The word was Nahullo, and it later became what the Choctaw called all white people. Which raises an obvious question about why a tribe would use the same word for European settlers that they used for cannibalistic giants. The answer sits in the original meaning, back when they first crossed the Mississippi River and encountered these beings. The original giants were white-skinned, pale like the Europeans who would arrive centuries later, tall enough to tower over normal men.

The Choctaw weren’t describing a metaphor for colonial power or some abstract concept of oppression. They were describing something they had actually fought and killed, something their ancestors remembered clearly enough to pass the details down through generations with precision. Something that was white.

Share

The Comanche Remembered Them Too

Jump forward to 1857 when a Comanche chief named Rolling Thunder sits with white settlers and tells them something that must have seemed like flattery at first. He describes a race of white men who once ruled this land from the rising to the setting sun, pale-skinned like the settlers listening to him. Then he drops the measurement that changes everything.

Ten feet tall.

These beings didn’t live in primitive camps or temporary settlements. Their fortifications crowned the summits of mountains, protecting populous cities situated in the valleys below. They built permanent civilizations with defensive engineering on high ground and urban centers in the lowlands, the kind of infrastructure that requires serious knowledge of mathematics and construction principles that supposedly didn’t exist yet.

Rolling Thunder looks at the armed settlers in front of him, people with guns and metal tools and written language, and tells them something that should have shocked them into silence. They are pygmies compared to what came before. The white giants exceeded every other nation that ever flourished, either before or since, in all manner of cunning handicraft. Superior to anything that ever existed in both craft and warfare.

Think about what that statement means. A Comanche chief in 1857 tells white men fresh off their industrial revolution that they are nothing compared to the white giants who used to rule this continent. Not primitive brutes with clubs but beings whose technological sophistication surpassed even the armed settlers standing before him.

Then he explains what happened to them. When they forgot justice and became too proud, when their hearts turned away from mercy and toward corruption, the Great Spirit wiped them out. Divine judgment for moral failure. Only the earthen mounds scattered across the landscape remained as silent testimony to a civilization that once dominated North America and then vanished completely.

Two tribes separated by vast geography and distinct cultures both describing giants. Both saying they were destroyed, though by different means. The Choctaw through direct warfare with their ancestors. The Comanche through divine judgment from the Great Spirit himself. Start asking yourself what these tribes were actually seeing and remembering through their oral traditions.

Then the Technology Gets Specific

The Navajo called them the Starnake, and they added a detail the others didn’t emphasize in quite the same way. Mining technology. Not just digging holes in the ground hoping to find something useful but actual mining operations, the kind that require understanding metallurgy and ore processing and engineering principles. Knowledge that supposedly didn’t exist anywhere in prehistoric North America according to conventional archaeology.

These white giants dominated the West and enslaved lesser tribes and had strongholds built all through the Americas. An entire empire with the technological capability to extract metals from the earth and process them into tools and weapons and whatever else they needed. That level of sophistication doesn’t happen by accident or through trial and error over a few generations.

But the Navajo tradition diverges from the others in a way that should make your skin crawl. They say the Starnake were either extinguished or ‘went back to the heavens’. Not that their spirits ascended after death in some metaphorical journey to the afterlife. They physically returned to where they came from, and the language assumes they came from the heavens in the first place.

Now flip to the other side of the world, to ancient Sumer, the oldest civilization with written records that humanity possesses. They had a word for certain beings that appears repeatedly in their texts. Anunnaki, which breaks down to Anu.na.ki and translates to “those who from heaven to earth came.” Beings who descended from the sky according to humanity’s earliest writings, who walked among humans and ruled over them and taught them things and eventually departed.

The Navajo used nearly identical phrasing to describe the same phenomenon thousands of miles away and thousands of years removed from Sumerian civilization. Same concept of beings who came from above and then went back when their time on earth ended. You starting to feel it yet, that prickle at the back of your neck when patterns emerge that shouldn’t be possible through independent invention?

What the Hell is going on here?

When Stories Become Physical Evidence

The Paiute oral tradition describes the Sitecah with unsettling specificity. Red-haired, white-skinned cannibalistic giants living near what’s now called Lovelock Cave in Nevada. About ten feet tall according to the stories passed down through generations. Eventually the Paiutes trapped them inside the cave and set it on fire, and the giants either burned to death in the flames or suffocated from the smoke that filled every passage and chamber.

Just another Native legend disconnected from reality, right? Except in 1912, miners digging for bat guano in Lovelock Cave to sell as fertilizer found human remains. With reddish hair still attached to the skulls despite the passage of centuries.

And some of the bones had been cracked open lengthwise and the marrow extracted, the universal signature of cannibalism that archaeologists recognize immediately because it serves no other purpose.

The location the Paiutes specified matched the physical discovery. The cannibalism matched what the bones revealed under examination. The oral history lined up with physical evidence that you can verify through direct archaeological investigation, not through appeals to authority or theoretical models but through actual bones in an actual cave.

Skeptics argue the height claims can’t be confirmed because the excavation was badly mishandled before professional archaeologists arrived months after the miners started pulling artifacts out. Fair enough as far as that goes. But nobody disputes people lived in that cave. Nobody disputes the cannibalism revealed by the cracked bones. Nobody disputes the reddish hair that the climate preserved against normal decomposition.

When oral traditions nail the location and the cannibalism and even the hair color with that kind of accuracy, you have to start wondering what else they got right about the beings who lived there. The height seems like the least strange claim once you verify everything else matches.

The pattern’s getting stronger now with every new piece you examine. Multiple tribes across vast distances, no contact between them until Europeans arrived to connect the continents. Same description emerging from independent sources. White-skinned giants. Cannibalism. Advanced capabilities beyond what surrounding populations possessed. And now we have physical evidence from at least one location that confirms the oral tradition wasn’t just fantasy or allegory.

But it gets weirder the further you dig.

Share

A Spanish Conquistador Heard the Same Story in Peru

Pedro Cieza de León wasn’t some credulous peasant eager to believe every wild tale the natives told him. He was a conquistador and chronicler who traveled through Peru in the 1540s documenting everything he encountered with the careful eye of someone who knew his writings would face scrutiny back in Spain. In 1553 he published “Chronicle of Peru,” and he included something so bizarre that he went out of his way to be precise about measurements because he understood exactly how insane it would sound to educated Europeans.

Pedro Cieza de León

The Manta people told him about giants their ancestors encountered in very remote times, so far back that the details had faded but the core memory remained intact through countless retellings. Giants who arrived on the coast in boats made of reeds but as large as ships, vessels that could carry these enormous beings across open ocean. León recorded their description with the precision of someone taking measurements for a construction project. From the knee downwards, their height was as great as the entire height of an ordinary man, though he might be of good stature.

He’s being deliberately specific because vague claims wouldn’t survive the inevitable skepticism. Take a normal tall man, maybe five foot nine or five foot ten. That measurement serves as just the knee-to-ground distance on these beings. Working backward from that single measurement puts you looking at creatures somewhere between eleven and fifteen feet tall depending on how their proportions worked compared to normal human ratios.

Their limbs were all in proportion to the deformed size of their bodies, and it was a monstrous thing to see their heads with hair reaching to the shoulders. Their eyes were as large as small plates. Everything scaled up proportionally so you weren’t looking at stretched-out tall people but at giants whose heads and eyes were massive enough to match their frames.

But León recorded something else, the detail that makes everything click into place if you know what to look for. He asked why these giants disappeared, and the Manta gave him an answer that should have been impossible given their geographic and cultural isolation.

Heaven destroyed them because their sexual practices were so revolting to the indigenous people that divine intervention became necessary to remove them from the earth.

Sexual depravity leading to divine judgment. Think about the timing and the knowledge transmission here. León was writing in the 1540s, documenting conversations with indigenous Peruvians who had no contact with European culture until the conquistadors arrived. Catholic priests came with the Spanish but they taught basic Christian doctrine, not the contents of the Book of Enoch. That text wasn’t even part of Catholic teaching, having been excluded from the official canon centuries earlier despite its widespread acceptance in the early church.

These indigenous people had exactly zero exposure to Hebrew scriptures describing why God sent the Flood or what corruptions the Nephilim practiced that required total destruction.

Yet their oral tradition, preserved through countless generations before Columbus ever set sail, says heaven destroyed giants specifically for sexual corruption so severe it demanded divine intervention. The Book of Enoch gives the exact same reason for the Flood that wiped out the Nephilim. Sexual perversion among the giants, mating with humans and animals without boundaries or limits, practices so offensive to the natural order that God had to cleanse the earth completely.

How did indigenous Peruvians on one side of the world independently preserve the same specific detail that appears in an ancient Hebrew text on the other side? What are the odds that multiple cultures separated by oceans would invent identical stories about giants destroyed by heaven for sexual depravity unless they were describing something that actually happened?

The Book Everyone Forgot to Read

Genesis 6 mentions the Nephilim in passing, giving you just enough information to know they existed without explaining much about them. There were giants in the earth in those days, and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men and they bare children to them. Those children became mighty men of old, men of renown. Then a few verses later God decides to flood the earth because it’s filled with violence and corruption, but Genesis doesn’t connect the dots explicitly between the giants and the violence.

The Book of Enoch tells you everything Genesis leaves out, and early church fathers quoted from it extensively because they understood it provided crucial context for the Flood narrative. Jude quotes it directly in the New Testament. The Ethiopian Orthodox Church still considers it scripture and includes it in their biblical canon. It was widely read and respected in the early church before various councils decided what made it into the official version and what got left out for reasons that had more to do with politics than theology.

Enoch describes two hundred angels called Watchers who descended to Mount Hermon and swore an oath together to take human wives despite knowing it violated cosmic law. Their leader Shemyaza organized the pact because none of them wanted to do it alone and face individual punishment. If they all violated the law together they could share the guilt and the consequences, spreading the responsibility thin enough that maybe they could survive the judgment they knew was coming.

Their offspring were the Nephilim, and these giants consumed everything around them with appetites that normal food production couldn’t sustain. When the crops and herds couldn’t feed them anymore, when human society buckled under the weight of providing for beings who needed ten times what a normal person ate, the giants turned on humanity itself. Enoch 7 doesn’t use metaphor or symbolic language to soften the horror. When men could no longer sustain them, the giants turned against them and devoured mankind.

Cannibalism, the same thing the Choctaw said about the Nahullo in Tennessee. The same thing the Paiutes said about the Sitecah in Nevada, and we found the cracked bones in Lovelock Cave to prove they weren’t making it up. The same thing the Manta implied when they described the giants’ corruption to Pedro Cieza de León in Peru.

The Watchers also taught forbidden knowledge that humanity wasn’t supposed to possess yet. Azazel taught weapon forging and metalworking and all the crafts related to war-making and adornment. Shemyaza taught enchantments and root-cutting. Armaros taught counter-enchantments. Baraqiel taught astrology. Kokabiel taught knowledge of the constellations. The list goes on through different angels teaching different sciences, astronomy and meteorology and the signs of the earth and moon.

Mining technology, the Navajo said about the Starnake. Superior craftsmanship exceeding anything before or since, Rolling Thunder said about the white giants. Knowledge that shouldn’t have existed yet appearing in cultures that conventional archaeology insists were primitive. Advanced metallurgy and engineering showing up in oral traditions from tribes that supposedly didn’t have the wheel yet.

It’s all describing the same phenomenon from different cultural perspectives. Beings who possessed knowledge they couldn’t have developed naturally and taught it to humans who shouldn’t have had access to it yet.

But there’s one more detail in Enoch that ties everything together in a way that should make you stop and reconsider what these stories are actually preserving. When Lamech’s wife gives birth to Noah, the father takes one look at his newborn son and panics completely. The baby’s body is white as snow and his eyes shine like rays of the sun and his hair is white as wool. When the midwives set the infant down, he opens his mouth and speaks to the Lord like an adult instead of crying like a normal newborn.

Lamech runs to his father Methuselah in genuine terror because he believes his wife conceived with one of the Watchers. The whiteness of the skin is what triggers the fear first and most powerfully. The baby looks like the children of the angels of heaven, and that resemblance makes Lamech question whether the child is even his.

Methuselah goes to Enoch, who’s living with the angels at that point, and Enoch reassures them that Noah is legitimate, fully human, important for the survival of humanity during the coming judgment. But that description of Noah’s appearance sits there in the text for anyone to read if they bother looking.

White skin marked you as resembling the offspring of the Watchers strongly enough that seeing it in a newborn baby made the father immediately suspect angelic interference. Not olive skin or tan skin or any normal human coloration. White as snow, distinctive enough to trigger panic.

The sons of God apparently had white skin or something close enough to it that their giant offspring carried that trait visibly. When Noah appeared with that same coloration it made his father fear he was one of them.

Now Count the Matches

Stop and look at what we’ve assembled piece by piece through this investigation, because the pattern becomes undeniable once you see all the elements together.

The Choctaw describe white-skinned cannibalistic giants in Tennessee who their ancestors fought during the westward migration.

Rolling Thunder describes white men ten feet tall with pale skin who ruled from coast to coast with fortified cities on mountaintops and craftsmanship that exceeded anything before or since.

The Navajo describe white giants with mining technology who enslaved tribes and had strongholds built throughout the Americas before they were either killed or went back to the heavens.

The Paiutes describe white, red-haired cannibalistic giants living in Nevada, and we found the bones with evidence of cannibalism in the exact cave they specified in their oral traditions.

The Manta describe pale-skinned giants who arrived by sea and grew so corrupt in their sexual practices that heaven destroyed them through divine judgment.

The Book of Enoch describes the Nephilim as giant cannibals born from the Watchers who came down from heaven and bred with human women, beings who taught advanced technology and filled the earth with violence until God sent the Flood, and Noah’s white skin made his father fear he was one of those offspring.

Five Native American cultures separated by thousands of miles, speaking different languages with different mythologies and no contact between them until Europeans arrived to physically connect the continents. All describing giants. All specifying white skin when they mention skin color at all. All describing cannibalism or violence or sexual corruption. All saying these beings faced destruction either through divine judgment or through warfare with ancestors who fought and killed them.

And sitting on the other side of the world, a Hebrew text from the ancient Middle East describing the exact same beings with the exact same characteristics down to the white skin and the cannibalism and the advanced knowledge and the divine judgment specifically for sexual corruption.

Either multiple cultures across two continents independently invented identical lies about white-skinned cannibalistic giants for absolutely no reason anyone can articulate, or they all preserved accurate memories of something that actually existed. Something that was real. Something that was here, walking this earth, building civilizations, enslaving humans, eating human flesh. Something that was white-skinned and technologically advanced and morally corrupt enough that heaven itself had to intervene with judgment.

The Evidence That Vanished Into Museums

Steve Quayle spent thirty years doing something academic archaeology refuses to do, which is actually look at the newspaper archives from the 1800s and early 1900s without dismissing everything as hoax or fraud before investigation. Hundreds of reports scattered across America, small town papers and major newspapers alike, different states and different decades and different reporters with no contact between them.

All describing the same type of discovery happening over and over as America expanded westward and construction projects disturbed ancient burial mounds.

The Ironton Register in Ohio, 1877, reports a skeleton measuring seven feet six inches found in a mound. The Clearfield Progress in Pennsylvania, 1885, describes a skeleton eight feet long with a massive skull uncovered during construction. The New York Times, 1902, reports a skeleton of gigantic size discovered in a Wisconsin mound. The Marion Daily Star in Ohio, 1883, documents seven skeletons ranging from seven to eight feet tall found in a single mound.

On and on the reports continue from different locations in different time periods, each one describing the specific circumstances of discovery with the kind of detail that newspapers provided in that era before brevity became the standard. Many mention the Smithsonian Institution specifically as taking possession of the remains for scientific study and preservation, which made sense because the Smithsonian was the premier scientific institution in America at that time.

Quayle tracked those specimens through available records and documentation. Most vanished without a trace. No catalog entries listing them in the collections. No photographs preserved in the archives. No follow-up studies published in scientific journals. They entered the Smithsonian system after being carefully documented in newspaper reports and then disappeared as if they had never existed.

The skeptical explanation requires believing that hundreds of newspaper reports across fifty years were all hoaxes coordinated somehow, or mistakes made by reporters who couldn’t tell the difference between a seven-foot skeleton and a normal one. That small town papers with no contact to each other somehow invented similar fraudulent stories for reasons that remain mysterious. That the Smithsonian either never actually received these specimens despite the newspaper reports saying they did, or lost track of hundreds of them through incompetence so profound it beggars belief.

Or the newspapers were telling the truth about what they saw and what got sent to the Smithsonian. Giant skeletons were being found regularly as America expanded westward and disturbed burial mounds that had remained sealed for centuries. The Smithsonian took possession of evidence that contradicted the established narrative of human development and human migration patterns. That evidence got buried, either literally or through conveniently losing the catalog entries, because it didn’t fit what science wanted to be true about human history.

Which explanation requires less faith in coordinated fraud versus institutional cover-up?

The Giants Who Shouldn’t Have Survived the Flood

Here’s where the biblical narrative creates a problem that most people don’t notice because they don’t read carefully. The Flood was supposed to wipe out the Nephilim completely. That’s the whole point of the catastrophe. God looks at the corruption spreading across the earth, the violence the giants brought, the forbidden knowledge the Watchers taught, the sexual perversion that violated natural law. He decides to cleanse everything and start fresh with Noah’s family and the animals on the ark.

The Nephilim bloodlines should have ended forever in that moment when the waters rose and drowned everything that breathed air.

Except Numbers 13 records something that shouldn’t be possible if the Flood accomplished its purpose. Israelite spies return from Canaan absolutely terrified, bringing back a report that fills the entire camp with dread. We saw the Nephilim there, the descendants of Anak who come from the Nephilim. We seemed like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and we looked the same to them.

The Nephilim survived somehow. They were in Canaan, alive and thriving, when the Israelites arrived after the Exodus. Multiple giant clans descended from Nephilim bloodlines that somehow made it through the Flood that was supposed to kill everything except what Noah brought on the ark.

Deuteronomy 3 provides specific measurements for Og, king of Bashan, and the numbers are precise enough that you can’t dismiss them as metaphor or exaggeration. His iron bed measured nine cubits long and four cubits wide. Using the conservative eighteen-inch cubit that represents the shorter end of ancient measurements, that works out to thirteen and a half feet long and six feet wide. Nobody builds furniture that size for a normal human being, and the text presents this as physical evidence that remained after Og’s death, something people could verify with their own eyes.

So Joshua receives direct orders from God to solve the giant problem permanently. Destroy the giant clans completely. The Anakim, the Rephaim, the Emim, multiple tribes descended from Nephilim bloodlines. The conquest of Canaan wasn’t really about claiming real estate for the twelve tribes. It was about exterminating giants on God’s explicit command before they could spread further and corrupt more of humanity.

No mercy shown. No prisoners taken. No intermarriage allowed. Complete annihilation of every giant clan the Israelites could find, systematically hunting them down and killing them over years of warfare.

If Nephilim genetics survived the Flood that was supposed to wipe them out, if they established themselves in Canaan strongly enough to require a divinely ordered genocide campaign around 1400 BC, then nothing prevented those same bloodlines from spreading to other continents. The timing works. The technology descriptions match what the Native tribes describe. The physical descriptions match down to details like the white skin and the enormous height and the violence and cannibalism.

The Israelites fought giants in the Middle East while following direct orders from God to kill them all. The Choctaw fought giants in Tennessee because these creatures ate people and represented an existential threat. The Paiutes burned giants alive in Nevada after years of conflict finally reached its conclusion. The Comanche remembered white giants who built fortified cities and ruled with superior technology until divine judgment destroyed them.

Same enemy appearing on different continents. Same solution implemented everywhere by different peoples with no contact between them. Kill them before they kill you. Fight them until every last one is dead.

The Question That Won’t Go Away

Joshua’s extermination campaign wasn’t completely successful despite God’s direct involvement in the conquest. The Bible admits giants survived in Gaza, Gath, and Ashdod after the main campaign ended. David fought Goliath of Gath centuries later, and Goliath had brothers who were also giants fighting for the Philistines. Second Samuel records multiple encounters where David’s men killed giants during various battles, meaning the bloodlines persisted for hundreds of years after Joshua despite the explicit command to wipe them out completely.

If they survived that long in the Middle East despite God’s direct orders and despite sustained military campaigns specifically targeting them, what makes you think they all died everywhere else? The Native accounts describe fighting and destroying giants but none of them claim to have achieved complete extermination. The Choctaw killed the Nahullo when they found them, phrasing that implies some escaped the encounters. The Paiutes burned the Sitecah in one cave, but nothing in their oral tradition says that was the only cave or the last giants in Nevada.

The Navajo specifically say some Starnake went back to the heavens rather than dying here. That phrasing suggests departure rather than death, beings who left and therefore could potentially return if they chose. Rolling Thunder said the mounds were all that remained of the white giants after the Great Spirit destroyed their civilization, but he didn’t claim every individual giant died. He said their civilization fell, their cities were abandoned, their power was broken. Civilizations fall all the time in human history. Bloodlines don’t necessarily disappear when that happens. They adapt, they hide, they dilute into surrounding populations until the obvious markers fade but the genetics persist across generations.

Drive through Ohio or Mississippi or Louisiana yourself and look at the mounds that still stand after all these centuries. Massive earthen structures requiring engineering knowledge and mathematical precision and thousands of workers in coordinated shifts moving dirt in quantities that rival Egyptian pyramids. Native oral traditions frequently say they found those mounds already there, built by whoever came before them, ancient before living memory began.

Who had the knowledge to build them? The giants with their superior craftsmanship that Rolling Thunder said exceeded anything before or since, or the supposedly primitive humans who came after and couldn’t even remember who built these massive structures?

Quayle’s research proves the giants existed historically across multiple continents. Proves that Native American oral traditions preserve accurate details that match biblical accounts with precision that can’t be explained by coincidence. Proves that newspaper archives document discoveries of giant skeletons that academic archaeology refuses to address honestly because it undermines the established narrative about human development.

Whether any survived to the present remains an open question that nobody wants to investigate seriously. But pretending they never existed in the first place means ignoring mountains of evidence from cultures separated by oceans and millennia with zero reason to tell identical lies about white-skinned giants who ate people, built advanced civilizations, taught forbidden knowledge, and finally got destroyed for corruption.

The Choctaw weren’t lying when they described the Nahullo in Tennessee. Rolling Thunder wasn’t inventing stories when he told white settlers about the superior white giants who used to rule this continent.

These were eyewitness accounts passed down through generations with care, describing beings who actually walked this earth and ruled over humans and built civilizations before they were destroyed. Beings the Bible also describes in Genesis and Numbers and Deuteronomy and Joshua and Samuel. Beings the Book of Enoch explains in detail that matches the Native accounts almost perfectly despite being written on the other side of the world before Columbus ever sailed.

White-skinned giants with advanced technology who practiced cannibalism and sexual corruption until they faced extermination through divine judgment or human warfare or both. The same story emerging independently from Sumer to Peru to Tennessee to Nevada, preserved across time and distance with matching details that shouldn’t be possible through coincidental invention.

The evidence says they existed. The patterns say these different accounts describe the same beings appearing in different places. The question that remains is whether we just stopped looking for them or whether some learned to hide well enough that we wouldn’t recognize them even if they were still here.

What do you think about the pattern we’ve uncovered here? When the Choctaw and the Norse and the Hebrews all describe the same white-skinned giants separated by oceans and centuries, are we looking at independent mythology or preserved memory? Let us know in the comments.

Leave a comment

If you want more biblical deep dives that connect ancient texts to evidence academia refuses to examine, we’re running a 50 percent off holiday special through the end of the week for paid subscribers.

Get 50% off for 1 year

Can’t swing it right now? Share this with other Christians who need to see how the pieces fit together. The more people who understand what really walked this earth before us, the better prepared we’ll be for what’s coming.

Share