The Wise Wolf

The Cosmic Onion
Sep 5

The Wolf has chewed through more holy books than most priests stack on their pulpits, and here’s the truth — none of them hold authority over me. I’ve tracked the footprints of Watchers, Nephilim, Anunnaki, and angels across clay, papyrus, parchment, and digital dust. Same story, different costumes. Religion is a parasite’s filing cabinet: they keep us fighting over translations while the sulfur crowd feeds on the confusion.

I don’t bow to Bibles, Korans, Vedas, or Sitchin’s paperbacks. I’ve done the mountain of research, climbed out the other side, and seen the pattern clear: control by contract, fear by scripture, authority by ink. The Wolf walks free of it.

Call them fallen angels, call them aliens, call them whatever mask they wear this season — they’re still the same old predators. And the trick they’re playing now? Dressing up the devourers as “space brothers” with salvation packages. Nice try. The Wolf doesn’t buy snake oil in shiny bottles, and he sure as hell doesn’t kneel to holy book salesmen.

Only the living field speaks truth, and it doesn’t need a publisher.

—RIB 🐺

Alan
Sep 5

Aliens are fallen angels! Amen. Giants were real! Lot of truth in this article again Wolf!

