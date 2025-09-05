I'm going to tell you something that might blow your mind, and I pray it opens your eyes to what's really happening in our world. That garbage show Ancient Aliens that's been poisoning minds for over twenty years? It's not just bad television. It's a deliberate CIA psychological operation designed to hide the truth about fallen angels and prepare the world for the greatest deception in human history.

I used to be one of the deceived. I watched every episode religiously, read Sitchin's books, thought maybe there was something to this ancient astronaut nonsense. The show seemed so credible with all its "experts" and fancy graphics. But then I made a decision that changed everything. I learned to read cuneiform myself.

Big mistake for them. Great awakening for me.

The Truth Hidden in Clay

When you actually study the Sumerian tablets instead of trusting Sitchin's deliberately twisted translations, the deception crumbles. The beings called Anunnaki literally means "those who from heaven came to earth." Not space travelers, friend. Fallen angels. The Sumerians were describing the exact same rebellion that Enoch witnessed firsthand.

Listen to what Enoch actually wrote: "And I Enoch was blessing the Lord of majesty and the King of the ages, and lo! the Watchers called me, Enoch the scribe, and said to me: 'Enoch, thou scribe of righteousness, go, declare to the Watchers of the heaven who have left the high heaven, the holy eternal place, and have defiled themselves with women.'" (1 Enoch 12:3-4)

The Sumerian tablets describe these same Watchers taking human wives and producing giants. They called the flood hero Utnapishtim, but it's the same story as Noah. Same flood, same reason for God's judgment, same handful of righteous people saved. The CIA doesn't want you connecting these dots because once you do, their alien cover story falls apart completely.

Giants Walked Among Us

Here's what really gets me fired up. Sumerian art shows massive humanoid figures towering over normal-sized humans who are clearly worshipping them. These aren't artistic metaphors. These are historical records of the Nephilim, the giant offspring of fallen angels that Genesis 6:4 tells us about: "There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown."

Enoch gives us the details that Genesis summarizes: "And they became pregnant, and they bare great giants, whose height was three thousand ells: Who consumed all the acquisitions of men. And when men could no longer sustain them, the giants turned against them and devoured mankind." (1 Enoch 7:2-4)

Three thousand ells. That's over 4,500 feet tall according to some calculations, though other scholars suggest it means 450 feet. Either way, we're talking about absolute monsters. And guess what? The Israelites encountered their descendants during the Exodus.

The Biblical Proof They Want Hidden

Numbers 13:33 records what the spies found in Canaan: "There we saw the giants, the descendants of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight." The sons of Anak. Anakim. Direct descendants of the Nephilim who survived the flood.

Deuteronomy 3:11 gives us hard evidence: "For only Og king of Bashan remained of the remnant of giants; behold his bedstead was a bedstead of iron; is it not in Rabbath of the children of Ammon? nine cubits was the length thereof, and four cubits the breadth of it, after the cubit of a man." That's a bed roughly 13 feet long and 6 feet wide. For one man.

The Israelites fought tribe after tribe of these giants. Goliath wasn't unique, he was typical. 1 Samuel 17:4 describes him as "six cubits and a span" tall, about 9 and a half feet. His brother Lahmi had a spear "like a weaver's beam" according to 1 Chronicles 20:5. These weren't random genetic anomalies. These were the bloodlines that the fallen angels corrupted before the flood, and their DNA survived.

The Sumerian Smoking Gun

The Epic of Gilgamesh isn't mythology. It's a historical account of a Nephilim king. Gilgamesh is described as two-thirds divine, one-third human. Sound familiar? That's exactly what you'd get from fallen angel genetics mixing with humanity. The Sumerian King List records rulers with impossibly long lifespans, just like the genealogies in Genesis before the flood limited human lifespan.

The Mesopotamians wrote about the Apkallu, seven sages who came from heaven to teach mankind forbidden knowledge. These are the same fallen angels that Enoch describes as the corrupters of humanity. Enoch tells us: "And Azazel taught men to make swords, and knives, and shields, and breastplates, and made known to them the metals of the earth and the art of working them, and bracelets, and ornaments, and the use of antimony, and the beautifying of the eyelids, and all kinds of costly stones, and all coloring tinctures. And there arose much godlessness, and they committed fornication, and they were led astray, and became corrupt in all their ways." (1 Enoch 8:1-2)

These weren't God's holy messengers bringing divine wisdom. They were the fallen Watchers bringing the forbidden arts that corrupted humanity before the flood. Semjaza led the rebellion, but it was Azazel who taught mankind the knowledge of warfare and vanity that turned them away from God.

The Coming Great Deception

Here's what the CIA knows and doesn't want you to figure out. These same fallen angels are coming back. Not as the terrifying beings they really are, but disguised as benevolent aliens from distant worlds. Jesus warned us about this in Matthew 24:24: "For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect."

Paul was even more specific in 2 Thessalonians 2:9-12: "Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness."

That strong delusion is already here. It's been broadcasting on cable television for decades.

Wake Up, Church

Ancient Aliens has spent twenty-plus years conditioning people to see demons as advanced extraterrestrials. When these fallen angels finally reveal themselves openly, they'll claim they genetically engineered humanity, guided our evolution, and built our ancient monuments. They'll offer solutions to climate change, war, poverty, disease. They'll perform signs and wonders that will amaze the world.

And Christians who've been fed this alien garbage will fall for it hook, line, and sinker.

But we know what Jude 6 tells us: "And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day." We know what 2 Peter 2:4 promises: "For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment."

These aren't benevolent space brothers. These are the same entities that corrupted the earth before the flood and will try to do it again. Revelation 12:9 warns us that Satan "deceiveth the whole world," and Revelation 16:14 speaks of "spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty."

The battle is coming. The deception is already here. Don't be fooled by the alien masquerade. Study your Bible. Read the Book of Enoch. Learn the truth about what these entities really are.

Because when they arrive offering peace and safety, remember 1 Thessalonians 5:3: "For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape."

Neither will those who believe their lies.

