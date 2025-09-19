Editorial Note: The Wise Wolf team is on a well-deserved pause from publishing today and is sharing one of our earlier archived pieces for your reading pleasure. This article was fully researched and authored by Miss Lily-Rose Dawson.

These poor kids, clearly with fake names like ‘BeeBee’ and ‘Ben Franklin’, were taken into custody and then later, after CIA intervention, released to the very pedophile, Satanic-cultists that had been exploiting them. What is it about this case that has me so ‘cringe’ right now while writing this?

"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them." - Ephesians 5:11

An Ancient Evil in Modern America

On February 4th, 1987, Tallahassee police stumbled upon something that should shock every God-fearing American to their core: evidence of organized child exploitation and ritual abuse being protected by the very intelligence agency sworn to defend our nation. What they discovered wasn't just criminal neglect—it was evidence of practices that echo the darkest chapters of human history.

“A 1980 Blue Dodge van bearing Virginia license number XHW-557, the inside of which was later described as foul-smelling filled with maps, books, letters, with a mattress situated to the rear of the van which appeared as if it were used as a bed, and the overall appearance of the van gave the impression that all eight persons were living in it.” Ramon Martinez, U.S. Customs memo

The scene was grotesque: six children, ages 2 to 11, found with two men in suits, the children filthy, malnourished, covered in insect bites, with one bearing what appeared to be an adult human bite mark and another showing possible signs of sexual assault. But this was only the beginning of a rabbit hole that would reveal connections to an ancient evil that civilized societies have fought against for millennia.

Blood Rituals and Child Sacrifice: Nothing New Under the Sun

What investigators found in Washington D.C. warehouses should horrify any parent, any person of faith, any American who believes children deserve protection. Photographs of children in chains. Images of children involved in "blood-letting ceremonies." Evidence of what authorities described as "cult rituals" involving minors.

This is not some modern aberration—it's the continuation of practices that date back thousands of years. The Carthaginians regularly sacrificed children to their god Moloch, burning infants alive in bronze furnaces while priests beat drums to drown out their screams. Archaeological evidence shows thousands of urns containing the charred remains of children at sites like Tophet of Salammbô.

Shadows gather before the burning idol of Moloch, where power is fed with the price of innocence. Is this ancient practice still happening in secret to this very day?

The Romans were so disgusted by these practices that when they finally conquered Carthage in 146 BC, they didn't just defeat the city—they completely destroyed it, tore down every building, and salted the earth so nothing would ever grow there again. Salt, significantly used in ritual magic to block evil forces, was their way of ensuring this evil could never return. To this day, the ground remains largely barren—a testament to how thoroughly civilized people once rejected such abominations.

Yet here, in 1987 America, we find evidence of similar practices—and our own Central Intelligence Agency rushed to cover it up.

Share

The CIA's Protective Hand

When the evidence became too damning to ignore, what happened? Did our law enforcement agencies pursue justice for these children? Did they prosecute the perpetrators? Did they demand answers?

No. They handed everything over to the CIA, classified it all as secret, and buried it.

Let that sink in. The agency responsible for protecting America from foreign threats took control of evidence showing American children being used in ritualistic abuse—and their response was to hide it from the American people.

“Upon contacting Detective Bradley, I learned that he had initiated an investigation on the two addresses provided by the Tallahassee Police Dept. during December of 1986. An informant had given him information regarding a cult, known as the “Finders” operating various businesses out of a warehouse located at 1307 4th St., N.E., and were supposed to be housing children at 3918/3920 W St., N.W.” Ramon Martinez, U.S. Customs memo

The official explanation is laughably thin: Marion Pettie's wife worked as a CIA secretary, and one member worked for a CIA contractor. But the truth is far deeper:

Pettie's son worked for Air America, a CIA front company

The "contractor" providing CIA training was entirely owned and operated by the Finders cult itself

Advanced technological equipment "not available on the market" was found in their facilities—technology years ahead of commercial availability

This wasn't peripheral CIA involvement. This was a CIA operation, and when it was exposed, the Agency's first instinct was to protect the operation, not the children.

A Pattern of Darkness

The FBI's own documents, released in 2019, confirm what many suspected: the investigation was "squashed due to stepping on toes." Whose toes? Agency personnel who were apparently more valuable than the children being exploited.

Children were found living in conditions that would make animals rights activists riot, showing signs of sexual abuse, being taught to steal, and photographed in ritualistic settings—yet not one person was prosecuted. Not one child was saved through justice. The entire operation simply vanished into the shadows of classified files.

This is the same intelligence apparatus that claims to fight terrorism and protect American interests. Yet when faced with terrorists operating against our most vulnerable citizens—our children—they became protectors of the predators.

“SS/A Kreitlow was further advised the children were unaware of the function and purpose of telephones, televisions and toilets, and that the children had stated they were not allowed to live indoors and were only given food as a reward …” Ramon Martinez, U.S. Customs memo

The Spiritual Dimension

What we're witnessing isn't merely criminal behavior—it's spiritual warfare manifest in our government institutions. The practices documented in the Finders case mirror ancient occult rituals designed to corrupt innocence and harness spiritual power through the suffering of children.

Throughout history, civilizations that embraced child sacrifice inevitably collapsed. The Carthaginians fell to Rome. The Aztecs fell to Spanish conquistadors who were horrified by their blood rituals. Societies that normalize the exploitation of children in the name of spiritual power invite their own destruction.

Yet here we have evidence that elements within our own intelligence community were not just tolerating but actively protecting such practices. We have an agency that swore an oath to defend America instead defending those who abuse American children in ritualistic settings.

The Technology Cover Story

Finders Cult Founder Marion Pettie

Much of the FBI documentation focuses on the Finders' technological capabilities—advanced computers and equipment that shouldn't have existed in 1987. This has led some to suggest the group's primary function was technological, with child abuse being secondary.

But this misses the larger pattern. Throughout history, occult practices have often been intertwined with attempts to gain secret knowledge and power. The ancient mystery schools, the medieval alchemists, modern occultists—all have sought hidden technological and spiritual advantages through rituals that often involved innocent victims.

The advanced technology wasn't separate from the ritual abuse—it was part of the same operation, the same pursuit of power through darkness that has corrupted civilizations for millennia.

“During the execution of the warrant at 3918/20 W St., I was able to observe and access the entire building … There were several subjects on the premises. Only one was deemed to be connected with the Finders. [He] was located in a room equipped with several computers, printers, and numerous documents. Cursory examination of the documents revealed detailed instructions for obtaining children for unspecified purposes. The instructions included the impregnation of female members of the community known as the Finders, purchasing children, trading, and kidnapping. There were telex messages using MCI account numbers between a computer terminal believed to be located in the same room, and others located across the country and in foreign locations.” Share Also found in the ‘computer room’ was a detailed summary of the events surrounding the arrest and taking into custody of the two adults and six children in Tallahassee the previous night. There were also a set of instructions which appeared to be broadcast via a computer network which advised the participants to move ‘the children’ and keep them moving through different jurisdictions, and instructions on how to avoid police attention … …one of the officers presented me with a photo album for my review. The album contained a series of photos of adults and children dressed in white sheets participating in a ‘blood ritual.’ The ritual centered around the execution of at least two goats. The photos portrayed the execution, disembowelment, skinning and dismemberment of the goats at the hands of the children. This included the removal of the testes of a male goat, the discovery of a female goat’s “womb” and the “baby goats” inside the womb, and the presentation of a goat’s head to one of the children. The warehouse contained a large library, two kitchens, a sauna, hot-tub, and a ‘video room.’ The video room seemed to be set up as an indoctrination center. It also appeared that the organization had the capability to produce its own videos. There were what appeared to be training areas for children and what appeared to be an altar set up in a residential area of the warehouse. Many jars of urine and feces were located in this area. U.S. Customs memo

Where Are the Children Now?

Those six children found in 1987 are adults today—if they survived. They would be in their 40s now. Have they ever received justice? Have they ever received help recovering from whatever was done to them?

The American people deserve answers. These children deserved protection, not a cover-up.

Instead, their suffering was classified, their abusers protected, and the American people kept in the dark about activities being conducted with their tax dollars by their own government.

A Call to Action

This is not a partisan issue. This transcends Democrat and Republican, liberal and conservative. This is about fundamental human decency and the protection of children from evil.

Every parent reading this should be furious. Every person of faith should be outraged. Every American should be demanding answers from their representatives about why our intelligence agencies are protecting child abusers instead of prosecuting them.

The Romans understood that a civilization that tolerates child sacrifice will not long endure. They took decisive action to ensure such practices were utterly destroyed. They literally salted the earth to prevent evil from taking root again.

What action are we taking? Are we demanding accountability? Are we insisting on transparency? Are we protecting our children, or are we allowing our government to protect their abusers?

The Broader Picture

The Finders case isn't an isolated incident—it's a window into a larger network of corruption that reaches into the highest levels of our government. When agencies prioritize protecting occult operations over protecting children, we've lost our way as a nation.

This case proves that there are elements within our government engaged in or protecting the same kinds of ritualistic child abuse that destroyed ancient civilizations. And unlike the Romans, who took decisive action against such evil, our response has been to classify it, hide it, and pretend it doesn't exist.

Time for Truth

The full truth about the Finders must be declassified. Every document, every photograph, every piece of evidence must be released to the American people. Those responsible must be held accountable, regardless of their government connections or security clearances.

The children who suffered deserve justice. The American people deserve truth. And our nation deserves leaders who will choose protecting innocents over protecting operations.

Contact your representatives. Demand declassification of all Finders-related materials. Insist on congressional hearings with sworn testimony. Make it clear that protecting child abusers is not acceptable, regardless of what agency they work for or what operations they're conducting.

The Romans knew that some evils cannot be tolerated if civilization is to survive. They acted accordingly. The question is: will we?

Our children's safety—and our nation's soul—depend on our answer.

Share