A note to readers: This article examines whether the Jesuit order represents an infiltration of the Catholic Church by forces serving ancient Babylonian powers. If you’re a practicing Catholic who loves Jesus, you are not under attack here. If you’re Jewish and follow the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, you are not under attack here. This is about what Revelation 2:9 warns us about: “the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.” The enemy isn’t any ethnic group or sincere faith. The enemy is the ancient Babylonian system that has infiltrated institutions by hiding behind false identities for thousands of years.

Right in the center of St. Peter’s Square stands a 4,000-year-old Egyptian obelisk. Not a cross or a statue of Christ, but an obelisk from Heliopolis that Emperor Caligula transported to Rome in 40 AD. He placed it at the Circus of Nero, the same ground where tradition holds that St. Peter was crucified upside down in 64 AD.

Pope Sixtus V moved this monument to its current position in 1586. The Vatican describes it as “a symbolic act illustrating the triumph of Christianity over Paganism.” But you don’t triumph over your enemy by erecting his most sacred symbol at your headquarters. That’s not how conquest works.

Here’s what that obelisk actually represents: the penis of Nimrod.

The ancient Greek historian Diodorus wrote that Queen Semiramis erected a 130-foot obelisk in Babylon to represent the phallus of the sun god Baal, who was Nimrod. Masonic researchers state plainly that the word “obelisk” literally translates to “Baal’s shaft” or “Baal’s organ of reproduction.” This isn’t artistic metaphor or symbolic interpretation. The obelisk is fundamentally and explicitly a stone penis erected to honor a pagan god.

The Egyptians built these monuments for exactly the same reason. According to their mythology, when the god Osiris was murdered and dismembered into fourteen pieces, his wife Isis recovered every part of his body except his penis, which a fish had swallowed. Unable to find the actual organ, she fashioned a golden phallus to take its place. Every obelisk erected after that event symbolically represented Osiris’s missing penis, standing as a monument to male generative power and fertility worship.

So why does the headquarters of Christianity have Nimrod’s stone cock standing at the center of its most sacred public space? Why did a Pope spend massive resources to move this explicitly pagan penis symbol and make it the focal point of the plaza where Catholics gather for papal blessings? You can tour the Vatican right now and see Baal’s erect phallus towering over the faithful who come to worship Christ.

That’s not triumph over paganism. That’s a declaration of allegiance to it. And the question becomes unavoidable: Who really controls the Vatican? Who would place Babylonian sexual idolatry symbols at the heart of the Catholic Church? The answer may lie with the religious order that has held more power within the Vatican than any other for the past 500 years.

Where the Pope Sits When He Speaks

The Paul VI Audience Hall opened in 1971 under the design of Italian architect Pier Luigi Nervi. From exterior angles, the building unmistakably resembles a serpent’s head with its wide back, narrow rounded front, two windows positioned exactly like eyes, and a protruding section forming nostrils. The architectural specificity becomes even more disturbing when you step inside.

Stained glass windows form slitted reptilian eyes that seem to watch the assembled crowd. The ribbed ceiling curves overhead in patterns that look biological rather than architectural. Off-white support columns rise on either side of the stage like fangs flanking an open mouth. The center aisle runs straight down the middle like a tongue extended from the serpent’s mouth, and the papal throne sits exactly where the throat would begin.

Every Wednesday, the Pope delivers his General Audience from this precise position. He sits in the serpent’s throat and speaks from its mouth to thousands of Catholics who traveled to hear the Vicar of Christ. Genesis 3:1-5 describes the serpent as the creature who deceived Eve and brought sin into the world. Revelation 12:9 removes all theological ambiguity by stating clearly that the serpent is “the devil or Satan, who deceives the whole world.”

The Pope speaks from Satan’s mouth. This isn’t accidental architecture that conspiracy theorists are misinterpreting. This is a deliberate statement about who holds real power at the Vatican.

Behind the papal throne hangs Pericle Fazzini’s 80-tonne bronze sculpture “La Resurrezione,” which the Vatican commissioned as a representation of Christ rising from the nuclear ashes of Hiroshima. But look at what Fazzini actually created instead of what the official description claims. The central figure doesn’t rise in peaceful glory or radiant triumph. It erupts upward in violent motion, tearing through twisted metal and flame. The face shows no peace or divine serenity but rather an expression that reads as agony or wrath. The hair doesn’t flow in holy light but whips around the head like flames or serpentine coils. The body tears upward through a mass of writhing forms that look far more like damned souls than saved ones. From multiple viewing angles, the head itself resembles a serpent rising from the pit rather than Christ ascending to heaven.

This sculpture represents the Resurrection of Jesus Christ at the Vatican. What actually hangs behind the Pope looks like a demon exploding from hell with tormented spirits swirling in its wake. Who commissioned this deeply unsettling piece? Who approved it for placement behind the papal throne? Who built an audience hall architecturally shaped like a serpent and then filled it with demonic imagery? The same people who placed Nimrod’s penis at the center of St. Peter’s Square.

The Jesuits have controlled Vatican policy and architectural symbolism for centuries. These are their deliberate choices. These are their carefully selected symbols. And the symbols tell us exactly what spiritual forces they actually serve.

How the Society of Jesus Became the Vatican’s Shadow Government

Ignatius Loyola founded the Society of Jesus in 1540 after experiencing religious visions during his painful recovery from a battlefield injury. From the very beginning, Protestant observers recognized something deeply wrong with this new order. They didn’t just dislike the Jesuits or disagree with their theology. They recognized them as instruments of spiritual darkness operating under Christian cover. In England, belonging to the Jesuit order carried penalties up to and including death. France’s Foreign Minister Étienne François believed absolutely that the Society operated as a shadow government serving hidden masters rather than serving Christ or even the Pope.

French novelist Eugène Sue captured the widespread European fear in his bestseller “Le Juif errant,” depicting Jesuits as “a secret society bent on world domination by all available means.” His heroine said she couldn’t think about Jesuits “without ideas of darkness, of venom and of nasty black reptiles being involuntarily aroused in me.” That’s not casual religious rivalry between competing denominations. That’s someone describing a visceral encounter with genuine evil masked as piety.

German anti-Jesuits saw the order as sinister and supremely powerful, characterized by strict internal discipline, complete unscrupulousness in their choice of methods, and total commitment to creating a universal empire under papal control. The historian Róisín Healey documented that anti-Jesuit discourse described them as having “an uncanny quality: he was both subhuman and superhuman.” Contemporary observers alleged that Jesuits were so extreme in their submission to the order that they became like machines, and that in their determination to achieve their goals, they drew on powers unavailable to other men through witchcraft.

Through witchcraft and occult practices, not through prayer or Christian spiritual discipline. European observers across multiple countries and centuries consistently identified the same disturbing pattern. The Jesuits weren’t just another Catholic religious order with effective organizing methods. They represented something much darker.

Revelation 2:9 and the Men Who Founded the Jesuits

Revelation 2:9 gives us a specific warning from Christ himself: “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.” The warning appears again in Revelation 3:9: “Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie.”

Christ identified a particular threat to his followers. People who would falsely claim Jewish identity while actually serving Satan. This isn’t about actual Jews or people of genuine Jewish faith who worship the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. This is about impostors using Jewish identity as camouflage for something else entirely, something ancient and evil that predates both Judaism and Christianity.

The Babylonian mystery religion has always operated through precisely this kind of false identity and infiltration. It hides behind legitimate faiths and pretends to be what it is not. The early Jesuit story fits this Biblical warning with disturbing historical precision.

Ignatius Loyola openly recruited conversos when he founded the Society of Jesus. These men were supposedly Jews who converted to Christianity during the Spanish Inquisition, but the historical reality was far more complex. Many conversos were crypto-Jews who publicly claimed Christian identity while secretly maintaining their original Jewish beliefs and practices. But some may have been practicing something even older than Judaism, something that traced back to the Babylonian mystery religions that flourished before Moses received the Law on Sinai.

Diego Lainez became the second Jesuit General after Loyola’s death, and he had converso ancestry. Polanco served as Loyola’s personal secretary and was the only person present at Loyola’s deathbed, and he also came from converso background. The early Society of Jesus was substantially shaped and led by men who claimed converso status, raising serious questions about what they actually believed beneath their public Christian identity.

Was Loyola himself a converso operating under false Christian identity? He served as a page for the treasurer of Castile during the exact historical period when limpieza de sangre laws rigorously excluded anyone with Jewish or Muslim ancestry from such sensitive government positions. Either Loyola possessed genuinely pure Christian bloodlines, or he successfully concealed converso status while serving in a role that specifically screened for exactly that ancestry.

If he concealed it, he was precisely what Revelation warns us about: someone falsely claiming an identity in order to infiltrate and control institutions.

He would have used that false Christian identity to found the most powerful religious-military order in Catholic history and staffed it with others who may have been engaged in the same deception.

The story takes an even more sinister turn in 1593 when the Jesuits suddenly passed an internal purity-of-blood law. No one with any Jewish ancestry could join the Society. Those already in the order who hadn’t completed their final vows had to leave immediately. The law required genealogical investigation extending back five full generations, and it remained in force until 1946, continuing even through the Holocaust. Some Italian fascists pointed out during World War II that Jesuit purity-of-blood laws were actually harsher and more extensive than Nazi Germany’s racial policies, which only checked parents and grandparents.

Think carefully about this pattern. An order founded partly by conversos suddenly implements the most extreme anti-Jewish membership policy in the entire history of the Catholic Church. They maintain that brutal policy for 353 years, right through the Nazi genocide. Why would they do this unless they were using persecution of actual Jews as cover for their own operations? The Babylonian system protects itself through exactly this kind of misdirection. It hides among the very people it claims to be while simultaneously persecuting those same people to maintain its cover and deflect suspicion.

This is exactly how the Synagogue of Satan operates according to the Biblical warning. They say they are Jews but they are not. They infiltrate both Jewish communities and Christian institutions. They claim whatever identity currently serves their purpose. Their goal has nothing to do with advancing Judaism or Christianity or any other legitimate faith. Their goal is advancing the ancient Babylonian agenda while hiding behind whatever mask provides the most effective camouflage at any given moment in history.

The Jesuits may represent the most successful infiltration in the entire history of religious institutions. A Babylonian cult disguised as Catholic defenders who methodically seized control of the Catholic Church from within over the course of centuries.

What the Jesuits Did That Got Them Banned By the Pope Himself

In 1773, Pope Clement XIV did something completely unprecedented in Catholic history. He suppressed the entire Jesuit order worldwide. The Pope himself shut down his own elite spiritual soldiers and banned them from operating anywhere in Catholic territories. Think about what that means. What does it take for the Pope to destroy the order he supposedly depends on most? What did the Jesuits actually do that even the Vatican leadership couldn’t tolerate?

The historical record provides almost no clear explanation for this drastic action. Pope Clement XIV cited vague accusations of “Jesuit disobedience and arrogance” but never specified what concrete actions triggered the total suppression. The suppression lasted forty-one years until 1814, when Pope Pius VII quietly reinstated the order after Napoleon’s defeat. Again, no real explanation was given. No accountability was demanded. No reforms were implemented. The Jesuits were just suddenly back, operating as if nothing had happened.

What actually occurred during those forty-one years of official suppression? Did the Jesuits use that time to consolidate their hidden power networks? Did they systematically punish those Catholic leaders who had opposed them? Did they ensure through whatever means necessary that when they returned to official status, they would never face suppression again regardless of what they did?

Since their 1814 reinstatement, Jesuit power within the Vatican has only grown stronger and more pervasive. They control Catholic education at every level from elementary schools to universities. They dominate theological interpretation and doctrinal development. They influence every significant papal decision through their positions as advisors and confessors. And in 2013, something unprecedented happened that revealed just how complete their takeover had become.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope Francis, making him the first Jesuit Pope in the entire 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church. The infiltrators no longer hide behind proxies or operate through intermediaries.

They now directly control the papal throne itself.

The Monita Secreta and Ancient Babylonian Tactics

In 1612, a document called the Monita Secreta surfaced in Kraków, claiming to contain secret instructions from Jesuit leadership for acquiring power and wealth through systematic deception. According to the Monita, Jesuits should entice promising young men to join the order and then pressure them to endow it with their family estates. They should become confessors to rich widows, cajole them, manipulate them emotionally, and dissuade them from remarriage so their wealth flows to the Society. They should use every available method to advance Jesuits into bishoprics and other positions of ecclesiastical power. They should systematically discredit and undermine members of competing religious orders. They should ruthlessly destroy the reputations of anyone who leaves the Society or opposes its agenda.

The Jesuits immediately denounced the Monita Secreta as a complete forgery created by Jerome Zahorowski, a disgruntled Pole who had been expelled from the Society in 1611. The Catholic Encyclopedia still describes it as a malicious fabrication comparable to the antisemitic forgery “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” But here’s what actually matters more than questions of technical authenticity. The document spread like wildfire across Europe because it described exactly what informed observers were watching Jesuits actually do in practice. Whether Zahorowski literally forged the document or whether he simply made explicit the unwritten instructions that Jesuits followed, the Monita accurately captured real Jesuit operational methods that were producing observable results.

These methods aren’t Catholic in origin or character. They’re fundamentally Babylonian. The mystery religion that started with Nimrod building his tower has always operated through infiltration of existing power structures, systematic deception about true loyalties, and the patient accumulation of hidden control over institutions. The Jesuits employ these exact same ancient tactics under Christian cover.

They don’t actually serve Christ despite their public claims. They serve the same dark powers that built the Tower of Babel, that erected stone penis monuments to Nimrod across the ancient world, and that now stand those same phallic monuments at the Vatican. The infiltration is complete and the symbols announce it openly to anyone willing to see.

Have the Jesuits Seized Control of the Catholic Church?

The central question demands a direct answer. Are the Jesuits connected to the Synagogue of Satan that Revelation warns about? Do they practice ancient Babylonian witchcraft while claiming Christian identity? Have they successfully infiltrated and seized control of the Catholic Church from within?

Look at the accumulated evidence without flinching. An order founded by men with suspicious converso connections who later implemented anti-Jewish persecution policies harsher than the Nazis. An order that Protestant observers across multiple countries and centuries consistently identified as practicing witchcraft and occult power rather than genuine Christianity. An order so dangerous that the Pope himself felt compelled to suppress it completely for forty years. An order that now directly controls the papal throne itself through the first Jesuit Pope in history.

Look at the symbols they have deliberately placed at the very heart of Vatican architecture and public worship. Nimrod’s stone penis stands in St. Peter’s Square as the central monument. An audience hall architecturally designed as a serpent’s head positions the Pope to speak from its mouth. A resurrection sculpture that looks demonic rather than divine hangs behind the papal throne. These are not Catholic symbols rooted in the teachings of Christ. These are Babylonian symbols declaring allegiance to powers that predate Christianity and actively oppose it.

The Babylonian mystery religion never actually disappeared from human civilization. It went underground after various conquests and persecutions. It infiltrated existing institutions under false identities. It worked patiently for thousands of years to reclaim the open power it once held. The Jesuits may represent its most successful instrument of infiltration, having seized control of the world’s largest Christian institution while most believers remain completely unaware of what has happened.

They publicly claim to serve Christ and defend Catholic orthodoxy. But their deliberately chosen symbols and architectural statements tell an entirely different story. Their obelisks, serpent halls, and demonic sculptures declare allegiance to forces that opposed God from the beginning. Mystery Babylon continues operating behind a Christian mask, speaking through the Pope’s mouth, and displaying its ancient symbols at the center of institutional Christianity.

We are collectively losing a spiritual war because most people refuse to acknowledge that the war is even being fought. They see Nimrod’s penis standing prominently in St. Peter’s Square and accept the official explanation about triumph over paganism. They see the serpent-shaped audience hall and dismiss it as coincidental pareidolia. They see the demonic resurrection sculpture and call it challenging modern art that requires sophisticated interpretation.

They refuse to ask the most obvious question that the evidence demands: If the Jesuits truly serve Christ, why do they deliberately surround themselves with Babylonian symbols of sexual idolatry and serpent worship? Why do they position the Pope to speak from the serpent’s mouth? Why did they place Baal’s erect stone phallus at the geographic and symbolic center of Catholic worship?

The answer is as simple as it is terrible. They don’t actually serve Christ and they never did. They serve the same dark powers that Nimrod served when he built his tower in defiance of God. They are the Synagogue of Satan operating exactly as Revelation warned. They say they are Christians but they lie. And they have successfully seized control of the Catholic Church from within while displaying their victory through ancient Babylonian symbols that most people no longer recognize.

The obelisk stands in St. Peter’s Square. The serpent hall operates every Wednesday. The demonic sculpture hangs behind the papal throne. The first Jesuit Pope in history sits on Peter’s chair. These are documented facts, not theories or speculation. The infiltration is complete and the symbols announce it openly to anyone with eyes willing to see.

Open your eyes. The truth is standing directly in front of you, carved in stone and cast in bronze for the entire world to witness.

