The Wise Wolf

User's avatar
Becomelects Ministry's avatar
Becomelects Ministry
2d

Wolf, our Lord is coming soon. The appointed time is near.

Ken's avatar
Ken
2d

When the Khazers converted to Judaism,they jumped all over the Babylonian Talmud Money Magic.

For the longest time Usery (interest)was banned in Europe and punishable. Shakespeare touches on that in his Merchant of Venice with Shylock the Jew being the center piece.

I like how the Jew gets outjewed because the courts rule that Shylock is entitled to his pound of flesh by contract but no blood. Checkmate..

Of course Shylock was Ashkenazi Khazer. Absolute debt slavery..

