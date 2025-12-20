The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lindsay Moore's avatar
Lindsay Moore
15m

The FDA is a criminal enterprise. They protect us from nothing and hide or block (illegalize)access to many cures and natural medicines.

Mill your own organic wheat berries, and bake your own bread from freshly milled flour. Check out BreadBeckers.com for more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
17m

Great breakdown on glyphosate desiccation. Most people still don't realize that the Roundup isn't even being used as a herbicide at that point, it's purely a harvest efficiency tool that leaves residue straight through to the final product. The pre-harvest spray timing creates a completely different exposure profile compared to earlier applicatons. I switched to organic flour about 2 years ago and the difference in how my gut handles baking projects is noticeable. The slow fermentation point is also key, tho sourdough culture maintenance requires more commitment than most realize.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture