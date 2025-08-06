Republicans face rowdy town hall meetings across the US as senators and congressmen are confronted by angry constituents.

At a recent town hall in Nebraska, something remarkable happened. GOP Rep. Mike Flood tried to sell Trump's agenda to slash Medicaid and cut food assistance to the crowd. Instead of applause, people erupted in boos and shouted "Vote him out!"

Then this genius asked what he thought was a rhetorical trap: "Do you think 28-year-olds who refuse to work should get free healthcare?"

The crowd shouted back without hesitation: "YESSSSSSSSS!"

Flood was stunned. His gotcha question had backfired completely. Then came the moment that exposed everything: a woman stood up and asked, "How much do taxpayers have to pay for a fascist country?"

Mike Flood was left speechless. Because that woman understood something he doesn't: we're living in a system where healthcare profits matter more than your life.

Your Life Is Getting Shorter by Design

Here's the terrifying truth they don't want you…