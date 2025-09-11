Exposing The Left's Sick Celebration of Charlie Kirk's Murder
A Savage Unmasking of Their Moral Rot
The assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, wasn't just a bullet through a man's heart. It was a shotgun blast to the soul of a nation, a nation now staggering under the weight of a leftist ideology so warped, so utterly devoid of humanity, that it cheers the spilling of blood as if it were champagne at a victory parade.
A Young Man Gunned Down, A Nation Betrayed
Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old firebrand, was doing what every American should have the sacred right to do: speaking his mind. His "Prove Me Wrong" tour was a call to the arena of ideas, a challenge to students to spar with him in the open, to test their convictions against his. But instead of words, he got a bullet. A cold, calculated execution on a campus that should have been a sanctuary for debate. This wasn't just murder. It was a declaration of war on the very notion of free thought. Kirk's sin? He dared to be conservative. He dared to stand up and say what he believed. And for that, he was erased.
The Left's Ghoulish Festival of Hate
The response from the left-wing swamp is nothing short of nauseating. Publications like Jezebel, a rag named after a Biblical whore, had the gall to boast about hiring "Etsy witches" to curse Kirk just days before his murder. Witches. Curses. This is the intellectual depth of their crusade, a pathetic sideshow of Satanism and spite that now looks like a prelude to bloodshed. And across the digital cesspool of social media, the left's luminaries, their blue-checked prophets of progress, are either openly toasting Kirk's death or slinking around with coy winks about "karma" and "justice."
This isn't discourse. This isn't dissent. This is a mob dancing on a grave, waving pompoms made of human skin. They aren't celebrating a policy win or a debate victory. They're celebrating a murder, a political hit job, and they're doing it with the kind of glee that would make a serial killer blush.
A Blueprint for Tyranny
The left's response to Kirk's death isn't just a moral failure; it's a blueprint for tyranny. By cheering this assassination, they're sending a message louder than any megaphone: dissent is a death sentence. If you dare to hold a conservative thought, to whisper it in a classroom or post it online, you're fair game. Your life is forfeit. This isn't a hypothetical.
And where are the so-called guardians of democracy? Where are the Democratic leaders, the self-proclaimed champions of justice and equality? Silent. Crickets. Not a single one has the spine to stand up and denounce the bloodlust coursing through their ranks. Their silence isn't just cowardice; it's complicity. They're not pulling the trigger, but they're holding the gunman's coat, nodding approvingly as the deed is done.
The Left's Long March to Dehumanization
This didn't happen overnight. The left has been laying the groundwork for this moment for years, poisoning the air with rhetoric that paints conservatives not as neighbors with different views, but as monsters who must be eradicated. They've screamed "fascist" so long and so loud that the word has lost all meaning, becoming a catch-all excuse for their hatred. They've branded every conservative an existential threat, a virus to be purged from the body politic. And when you spend a decade telling your followers that their opponents are subhuman, don't be surprised when they start treating them that way.
A Nation Teetering on the Abyss
The celebration of Charlie Kirk's murder isn't just a low point; it's a warning siren screaming that we've lost our way. A society that cheers the slaughter of its own citizens for their beliefs isn't a society at all. It's a coliseum, a blood-soaked arena where the mob bays for more. This is how civilizations crumble, not with a bang but with the sickening applause of those who think murder is a punchline.
Charlie Kirk was a husband, a son, a man with a future stolen by a bullet. He was an American exercising his God-given right to speak, to think, to exist. His death isn't a victory for the left; it's a wound on the heart of a nation. And the fact that so many of them see it as a cause for celebration shows just how far they've fallen, how deep their moral rot has spread.
The question now is whether there's enough left of this country's soul to fight back. Will decent Americans, left, right, or center, rise up and say no more? Will they demand an end to this spiral into savagery, this fetishization of violence? Or will we let the left's bloodlust drag us all into the abyss?
Charlie Kirk's death should be a wake-up call, a moment to reject the politics of hate and reclaim the principles that make us human. But if the left has its way, it will be just the beginning, a prelude to a future where every disagreement ends in a body bag. The choice is ours, but the clock is ticking, and the graveyards are filling up.
Seems that he made someone pissed off.
https://substack.com/@kruelaid/note/c-154597651?r=4j1mji
And
https://substack.com/@sericon/note/c-154869324?r=4j1mji
Makes you wonder who ?
For Millennials (1981 - 1996) and Gen Z (1997 - 2012), this is their JFK moment.
Charlie was influential, he had the moral fortitude to clearly speak and debate the issues. He was a champion of logic and critical thinking, willing to have respectful dialogue with people he disagreed with. Kirk was always calling out the issues as he saw them and he was despised for it. Personally, I disliked his position on Gaza, but he was a politician who was creating his persona.
Charlie was waking up the young voters. He had become too effective, influencing young people to understand that leftist ideas are ridiculous.
Charlie Kirk has been martyred; it was the only way he could be stopped. Shot in carotid artery from 200 yards with that level of accuracy? This wasn't some trans mental illness. This takes specialized equipment, it takes planning and training. Journalists in Palestine have died the same way. This has ‘sharpshooter’ written all over it, a professional hit meant to further divide the left and right in America. Could Charlie Kirk's assassination be a false flag operation to be blamed on "the left" to fuel the divide and rule strategy? Ultimately, who will be identified as the ‘patsy’?
Recently, from topical vids and blogs I have viewed, Charlie Kirk appeared to have flip-flopped his support of Israel. In this vid with Megyn Kelly from a month ago, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2qn0mvSCig , Charlie Kirk states, “I think I have a bullet-proof résumé showing my defense of Israel both on campus and social media” (at 2:50 of vid, regrets, can’t clip). Not very prophetic! In this vid he claims to fully support Israel, yet in other vids he seems to be veering from the script and critical of Israel. This is a conundrum for me. Kirk never seemed to me like a fair-weather political activist. I would have relished to watch the future of this man as he further developed his political acumen.
Perhaps The' Great Noticing' will accelerate now. Rip Charlie.