Ken
6d

Seems that he made someone pissed off.

https://substack.com/@kruelaid/note/c-154597651?r=4j1mji

And

https://substack.com/@sericon/note/c-154869324?r=4j1mji

Makes you wonder who ?

Garfield Scarrow
6d

For Millennials (1981 - 1996) and Gen Z (1997 - 2012), this is their JFK moment.

Charlie was influential, he had the moral fortitude to clearly speak and debate the issues. He was a champion of logic and critical thinking, willing to have respectful dialogue with people he disagreed with. Kirk was always calling out the issues as he saw them and he was despised for it. Personally, I disliked his position on Gaza, but he was a politician who was creating his persona.

Charlie was waking up the young voters. He had become too effective, influencing young people to understand that leftist ideas are ridiculous.

Charlie Kirk has been martyred; it was the only way he could be stopped. Shot in carotid artery from 200 yards with that level of accuracy? This wasn't some trans mental illness. This takes specialized equipment, it takes planning and training. Journalists in Palestine have died the same way. This has ‘sharpshooter’ written all over it, a professional hit meant to further divide the left and right in America. Could Charlie Kirk's assassination be a false flag operation to be blamed on "the left" to fuel the divide and rule strategy? Ultimately, who will be identified as the ‘patsy’?

Recently, from topical vids and blogs I have viewed, Charlie Kirk appeared to have flip-flopped his support of Israel. In this vid with Megyn Kelly from a month ago, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2qn0mvSCig , Charlie Kirk states, “I think I have a bullet-proof résumé showing my defense of Israel both on campus and social media” (at 2:50 of vid, regrets, can’t clip). Not very prophetic! In this vid he claims to fully support Israel, yet in other vids he seems to be veering from the script and critical of Israel. This is a conundrum for me. Kirk never seemed to me like a fair-weather political activist. I would have relished to watch the future of this man as he further developed his political acumen.

Perhaps The' Great Noticing' will accelerate now. Rip Charlie.

