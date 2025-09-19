New Video Suggests 'Palm Pistol Assassin' in Charlie Kirk Tragedy

Shout out to subscriber Ken for bringing this to our attention!

An exclusive video sent to alternative news outlet Rense.com was released earlier today showing what appears to be a caucasian male armed with a palm pistol taking the fatal shot that sent Charlie Kirk to an early grave on September 10, 2025.

This stunning footage calls the entire official narrative into question.

A brief recap of what researchers have found:

Black blotch jumps – Kirk’s t-shirt has a black blob that moves to his neck at the exact moment of impact. Letter disappears – The F in “Freedom” vanishes for several frames and then reappears. Ring shifts – The hinged ring on Kirk’s index finger somehow moves to his pinky during the course of the video.

All of these anomalies suggest the official video may, in fact, be a poorly rendered AI-generated clip.

Could a palm pistol like this have been used to kill both JFK and Charlie Kirk?

Furthermore, the rifle the FBI claims was used, a Mauser 38 chambered in .30-06, is a round designed for big game hunting such as moose, elk, and grizzly bears.

A shot from it should have left a quarter-sized entry wound and blown the back of his neck out so severely that his head would have barely remained attached to his torso.

Additionally, several eyewitnesses reported a low-flying plane over the event matching descriptions of military aircraft previously used by the CIA for surveillance.

Something does not add up. Could a palm pistol have been used to kill Charlie Kirk?

This would not be the first time conspiracy theorists have suspected a palm pistol in the assassination of someone who became too powerful for the ruling elite to allow to continue living.

William Cooper and the Palm Pistol Theory of JFK’s Murder

In Behold a Pale Horse , William Cooper staked his reputation on one of the strangest claims about the Kennedy assassination. He said the president was not killed by a distant sniper but by his own driver using a secret weapon the CIA had developed for covert killings: a palm-sized pistol.

“Don’t watch the president, watch the driver,” Cooper urged when showing the Zapruder film. According to him, Secret Service agent William Greer slowed the limousine, turned around, and “shot the president square in the forehead.” The weapon was described as an electrically operated, gas-powered device that could fire tiny toxin-filled projectiles. “It was built especially for the Central Intelligence Agency,” Cooper wrote, “and fired pellets of shellfish toxin. If the pellet did not kill the target instantly, the toxin soon would.”

The palm pistol was the centerpiece of his argument. Cooper insisted it was small enough to conceal in Greer’s hand, invisible to bystanders, yet lethal by design. In his telling, the government possessed technology so refined it could deliver death at point-blank range in full public view and still hide the act in plain sight.

Though researchers have dismissed the claim as misinterpretation of film glare and reflections, Cooper’s palm pistol story remains one of the most sensational reinterpretations of Dallas in 1963. For his followers, it was proof of a shadow government willing to use its most secret tools on its own president.

Could the CIA or some shadowy organization have taken a page from Cold War playbooks and used a palm pistol to kill Charlie Kirk? Why? And if the official video is real, why with 3,000 students at the event are there zero other videos of the shooting online?

Something is seriously wrong here. We cannot stay silent. Share this video. Demand answers. Call out the lies - from 9/11 to Epstein to now Charlie Kirk. It’s time we force accountability and transparency from the people running this country.