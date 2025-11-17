🐺The Wise Wolf🐺

🐺The Wise Wolf🐺

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Solospiritus's avatar
Henry Solospiritus
7h

We are in a world war with the spawn of the beast! Be victorious or be murdered!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ralph's avatar
ralph
7h

Thank God for Lilly Rose!

Great work, do not be deceived, they are atheists in the same way most people are Christian. The guys at the top read into the religion have a goddess. It's no match, and they know it. That's where the fear in their presentation comes from. Most of the tools of the future, are about 20 years old, it's a corporate takeover, and it can fail. This is a source of fear for the technocrats. No one in their sphere will ever show them mercy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture