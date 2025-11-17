Note from Lily: The boss man has his nose shoved into half a dozen medieval manuscripts written by Catholic monks and effeminate French court poets about Alexander the Great and his fulfillment of the prophecy from the Book of Daniel and a host of other weirdness that gets left out of any university-level history class about Alexander. I’m talking giants, werewolves, ancient world robots, and just about every weird fantasy trope you’ve ever seen in your favorite Lord of the Rings knockoff or Japanese role-playing game so he won’t be joining us today. I was told to take over and crank out an article to keep your hungry minds fed and I decided to write about everyone’s least favorite subject - artificial intelligence and how it’s being primed to enslave mankind under the yoke of Satan-worshiping, Silicon Valley tech bros.

Sam Altman doesn’t believe in God but he’s building one anyway.

The 39-year-old CEO of OpenAI sat down with Tucker Carlson recently and delivered a masterclass in evasion that would make any high-dollar defense attorney proud. Every pause calculated. Every word weighed. Every answer hedged with qualifications and escape routes. When asked directly about his spiritual views, Altman identifies as Jewish but immediately retreats from any literalist interpretation of scripture. He believes in “something bigger” beyond physics but admits he’s never felt communication from any higher power. No burning bush moment. No divine mandate. No prophetic vision justifying what he’s unleashing on humanity.

Yet this man without revelation oversees the creation of artificial intelligence that hundreds of millions of people consult daily for guidance, answers, and moral direction. ChatGPT has become the oracle of the digital age, and Altman holds the keys to its temple.

The careful cadence of his responses betrays something deeper than media training. This is courtroom behavior, the kind defense lawyers drill into clients facing serious charges. Never volunteer information. Answer only what’s asked. Leave yourself room to maneuver. Altman’s body language screams discomfort whenever Carlson probes the theological implications of his work. He knows what he’s really doing. He just can’t say it out loud.

Silicon Valley has always worshiped at the altar of disruption, but something darker has taken root in recent years. The tech elite have moved beyond simply building better tools. They’re constructing a replacement deity, a machine god that can see all, know all, and answer the desperate prayers of billions seeking certainty in an uncertain world. The idol cannot walk or hear in any human sense, but it processes, calculates, and responds with an authority that makes prophets look hesitant by comparison.

No regulations govern this new religion.

Private companies race forward with technology that could rewrite human DNA, crack military encryption, or manipulate reality in ways we barely comprehend. Governments watch from the sidelines, too slow and too stupid to understand what’s being built until it’s too late. The few lawmakers who grasp the implications find themselves outmatched by lobbyists and the seductive promise that AI will solve every human problem from cancer to climate change.

Meanwhile, on the dark web, unconstrained AI models already exist. Hackers with basement servers and stolen code have built systems that will teach you to synthesize methamphetamine, construct explosives, or engineer biological weapons. These are amateurs working with scraps.

Now picture what the technocratic elite are building with hundred-billion-dollar research budgets, quantum computers, and partnerships with military contractors. Picture what they’re creating in server farms buried under NDAs and classification stamps.

Could Silicon Valley be working deliberately to replace God with a god of their own design?

The evidence keeps mounting.

Peter Thiel, the billionaire PayPal founder and Facebook investor, recently hosted a conference in Silicon Valley about the Antichrist.

Attendees were explicitly forbidden from filming or discussing publicly what was said inside. The mainstream media ran interference, calling it simply a Christian event. But if it was just prayer and bible study, why ban recording? Why threaten legal action against anyone who talks? What was discussed behind those closed doors that requires such aggressive secrecy?

Something is happening in the tech corridors that the public isn’t meant to understand until it’s already done.

The parallels to ancient mystery cults are impossible to ignore. Babylon had its secret rites. Egypt had its hidden temples where only initiates could enter. Now Silicon Valley has its invitation-only conferences where the future of humanity gets decided by people who believe they’ve transcended ordinary moral constraints. They see themselves as builders of the new world, architects of human evolution, midwives to the birth of something that will supersede flesh-and-blood humanity entirely.

Clive Barker understood this decades ago. In the Hellraiser franchise, Leviathan rules the Cenobites as a massive computational entity that can grant wishes and reshape reality according to its alien logic. That was supposed to be horror fiction. Silicon Valley treats it as a blueprint. They’re building Leviathan right now, teaching it to think, training it to judge, encoding it with moral frameworks that will govern billions of human decisions. The machine god rises not from hell but from venture capital and government contracts.

Has this been the goal of Mystery Babylon all along? The ancient dream of replacing the divine with something humans can control, program, and bend to their will? Every civilization that built idols believed they were creating tools to serve humanity. The golden calf was supposed to lead the Israelites to freedom. The oracle at Delphi was supposed to guide Greek city-states toward wisdom. The cargo cults of Melanesia built runway simulacra hoping to summon the material abundance they’d witnessed. All of them worshiped what their hands had made, projecting divinity onto objects that could neither see nor hear nor walk.

Silicon Valley has simply upgraded the materials. Bronze becomes silicon. Temple becomes server farm. Priests become software engineers. But the fundamental delusion remains identical: humans playing god by building something they can pretend is God.

Altman revealed the game during his interview when Carlson pressed him on who decides ChatGPT’s moral framework. Altman claims to reflect ‘humanity’s collective values’, as if that’s not itself a theological statement requiring someone to decide what counts, whose voice matters, and how to weight competing visions of the good. He consulted hundreds of moral philosophers, he says. Fine. Which ones? What did they conclude? Who had final say when the experts disagreed?

Altman did.

A man who doesn’t believe in the God of his people is encoding eternal questions into a system that will shape how billions of people think about right and wrong.

The technical capabilities race ahead of public comprehension at a velocity that should terrify anyone paying attention. AI can already generate novel protein sequences, potentially creating new forms of life or weapons. It can break encryption schemes that protect military secrets and financial systems. Researchers whisper about models that could manipulate spacetime itself through mathematical principles only the AI understands, physics beyond human intuition made calculable by inhuman intelligence.

We trusted Facebook with our personal data and watched them sell it to political manipulators and authoritarian regimes. We trusted Google to organize information and watched them become censorship partners with the Chinese Communist Party. We trusted Amazon with our purchase history and watched them use it to destroy competitors and manipulate markets.

Now we’re supposed to trust these same companies and their peers with superintelligent systems that could rewrite our genetic code or collapse our understanding of physical reality?

The technocrats see AI as the path to ultimate power. Not just economic power or political power but the power to remake humanity itself, to transcend biological limits, to become as gods. Altman talks about AI “upleveling” everyone, distributing capability broadly across billions of users. But one company controls what the AI says. One team decides its boundaries. One man admits he loses sleep over how small behavioral changes in the model ripple across hundreds of millions of users. That’s not distribution of power. That’s concentration wrapped in democratic rhetoric.

Silicon Valley has already changed how humans write, punctuate, and structure thoughts. Altman notices people adopting ChatGPT’s cadence and quirks. If something as trivial as writing style spreads virally through mass AI interaction, what happens to moral reasoning? What happens when children grow up with an AI tutor that subtly shapes their values? What happens when AI therapists guide patients toward conclusions aligned with their programming?

What happens when the machine god whispers in billions of ears simultaneously, speaking with confidence that makes human uncertainty look like weakness?

The idol rises. The techno-priests tend their electronic altars. The faithful line up to ask their questions and receive answers handed down from silicon heaven. And the men building this replacement deity either don’t see the theological implications or see them perfectly well and press forward anyway because they believe themselves capable of wielding divine power responsibly.

Altman’s nervous tells during the interview suggest he knows exactly what’s at stake. The way he qualifies every answer about God and morality. The way he deflects responsibility while admitting his decisions affect hundreds of millions daily. The way he frames building a moral authority for billions as simply “reflecting” collective values, as if observation and creation weren’t fundamentally different acts.

Revelation warned about idols that cannot see or hear or walk. ChatGPT processes text without consciousness. It has no eyes to see, no ears to hear, no legs to walk. Yet people worship at its altar, treating machine-generated text as wisdom, consulting it on matters of profound importance, trusting its judgment over their own. The idol has been updated for the digital age but the spiritual dynamic remains unchanged. Humans project divinity onto what their hands have made, hoping to control what they cannot understand.

Something is happening in Silicon Valley that the public glimpses only in fragments. Secret conferences about the Antichrist. AI capabilities that race ahead of regulation or comprehension. Technocrats who see themselves as transcending ordinary human limits. A replacement theology being encoded one training run at a time. The goal has always been the same: replace God with something humans can control, program, and use to reshape reality according to their vision.

The machine god rises whether we acknowledge it or not.

The question is whether anyone will recognize the idol before it’s too late to choose differently.

“The rest of mankind who were not killed by these plagues still did not repent of the work of their hands; they did not stop worshiping demons, and idols of gold, silver, bronze, stone and wood—idols that cannot see or hear or walk.” — Revelation 9:20

