A heartbroken American farmer stands to lose his farm, driven out of business by China's government-subsidized crops flooding the market at prices too low to compete with, threatening the heart of U.S. agriculture.

The American agricultural system, once a global symbol of resilience and self-sufficiency, is under siege. China, through strategic land acquisitions, subsidized crop exports, and confirmed acts of biological sabotage, is positioning itself to control the U.S. food supply. The U.S. government’s inaction—coupled with foreign entities like Brazil’s largest meat producer buying up American agricultural assets—points to corruption and a betrayal of national security. This is a silent war on America’s farmers, threatening millions with starvation and crippling the nation’s ability to resist aggression.

China’s Strategic Land Grab

Chinese entities have significantly increased their ownership of American farmland, controlling over 383,934 acres by 2023—a tenfold increase from a decad…