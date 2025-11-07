Chalky alabaster statue of Gilgamesh, King of Uruk.

The lion’s roar dies in its throat. The god-king holds it at arm’s length, a full-grown male that weighs more than three men, and the animal’s claws rake uselessly against forearms thick as temple columns. He stands three times the height of his tallest guard. When he speaks, teeth rattle in skulls and stone trembles underfoot.

“I AM YOUR GOD. THERE IS NO OTHER.”

You’re on your knees before thought catches up to movement, and so is everyone else around you. Ten thousand people prostrate themselves on wet stone. Not because you’ve studied theology or been convinced by reasoned argument. Because every survival instinct you possess is screaming that this being could end you as casually as crushing an insect. Because yesterday you watched him return dragging tribute wagons groaning under gold and grain from conquered cities. Because your children eat meat now instead of scraping by on barley. Because your wife wears plundered jewelry. Because the temple priestesses welcome any man who brings offerings, and offerings come cheap when your god-king fills the granaries.

You don’t worship him purely from terror. You love him for what he provides.

The barley beer flows like rivers during festivals that happen every other week. They grow opium and cannabis in the temple gardens, distributed freely during celebrations that stretch for days. Sex isn’t shameful here. It’s sacred activity, religious duty. Temple prostitutes take every man they can as worship to the goddess. The wealth of six conquered kingdoms overflows into the streets, enriching everyone who bends the knee. Your god-king took battering rams to rival gates and came home with their gold, their women, their gods melted down for scrap metal.

This is paradise for those who serve rather than resist.

All of it wrapped in religious language that makes indulgence feel righteous.

An empire like this doesn’t just fade quietly from human memory when it ends. It reverberates through history like a bell that never stops ringing, generation after generation remembering the golden age. The descendants of these god-kings and the people who served them remember this time of absolute power and desperately want it back. They would do whatever necessary, tell whatever lies they had to, build whatever elaborate systems were required to push this narrative forward through thousands of years of human history. All of it done in hope of their false god-king eventually returning to once again rule the entire world with that same iron fist wrapped in material pleasure.

Just like the Book of Revelation says will happen in the last days before Christ returns.

And none of this is mythology that scholars can safely dismiss as primitive superstition. Sumerian reliefs show the same proportions consistently across centuries of artistic production from multiple city-states. Kings tower over their subjects in every depiction, not occasionally or symbolically, but as standard representation of reality. Warriors dwarf regular soldiers in military scenes carved into palace walls and commemorative steles. The size difference appears not just in religious art but in administrative records, epic poetry, legal documents, and historical chronicles. Either every single civilization in Mesopotamia independently decided to lie about the same thing in exactly the same way for thousands of years across hundreds of miles of territory, or they were simply recording what they actually saw with their own eyes.

The question archaeologists should be asking isn’t whether these accounts exist, because every scholar confirms they absolutely do exist. The question that matters is what exactly these texts and images are describing. And perhaps more importantly, why modern scholarship has worked so incredibly hard to make sure you never take the most obvious answer seriously for even a moment.

The Dating Game

Modern archaeology has a clean story. Sumerian tablets are older than biblical texts, therefore the Bible borrowed from Mesopotamia. Genesis copied the flood from Gilgamesh, creation from Enuma Elish.

Case closed.

But that timeline assumes tablets were written when the events happened. What if they’re not? What if these are post-flood records of pre-flood events, oral traditions finally pressed into clay centuries later?

Survivors talk and children remember. Generations pass stories down for hundreds of years before anyone invents writing. The tablets archaeologists dig up aren’t contemporary journalism. They’re ancient memories finally made permanent.

But scholars date the story to the artifact. Find a tablet from 2100 BCE, declare that’s when the story originated. Suddenly Sumerian myths are “older” than Hebrew texts by millennia. The Bible becomes derivative literature. Genesis looks like plagiarism.

Priority by discovery date, not actual chronology. Either sloppy methodology or brilliant misdirection.

The Book of Enoch describes the same period differently. Two hundred Watchers descend to Mount Hermon. Fallen angels take human wives and produce Nephilim. Giants who corrupt humanity with forbidden knowledge, who rule as tyrant god-kings until God destroys them in the flood.

Same beings, same impossible lifespans, same flood, same timeline. Different source claiming eyewitness authority instead of recovered oral tradition.

Call the Sumerian version older and you control the interpretation. Make Genesis look derivative and you gut the theological framework. Because if the Bible just plagiarized Mesopotamian myths, why take any of it seriously? Why worry about fallen angels or spiritual warfare when it’s obviously Bronze Age fan fiction?

But what if these tablets describe pre-flood god-kings who were judged or went into hiding? What if Babylonian kings like Gilgamesh were their nephilim descendants? He’s described as two-thirds divine, one-third human. Not fully god, not fully man. Exactly what you’d expect from diluted nephilim genetics after generations of mixing with normal humans.

The later kings weren’t the original Watchers. They were echoes, shadows of what came before. Still taller and longer-lived than normal people, but no longer the towering god-kings who held lions like kittens.

And what if the academic consensus that the Bible rips off “older” Sumerian legends is actually deliberate cover? What if these nephilim bloodlines still exist and still rule from hidden positions? What if reframing fallen angels as ancient aliens is meant to bury spiritual truth that threatens their power?

Ancient Aliens and the Great Redirect

Cable television spent twenty years programming millions with a different explanation. Ancient astronauts from distant stars. Alien geneticists who built the pyramids and jumpstarted civilization. The Anunnaki from planet Nibiru who engineered humans as slave labor and will eventually return.

‘Ancient Astronaut Theorists’ make a lot of money convincing you that these Biblical giants were ‘aliens’ and not fallen angels.

Zecharia Sitchin built his career on this interpretation. The History Channel ran Ancient Aliens for over twenty seasons. The guy with wild hair became more recognizable than any actual archaeologist. Most people can’t name three Mesopotamian scholars, but they know all about ancient astronauts.

Academic dismissal didn’t matter. Scholars called it pseudoscience from day one, but that means nothing when you’re programming mass audiences through entertainment disguised as documentary. And post-COVID, when trust in institutions has cratered, “experts dismiss it” actually makes people believe it more. The priesthood lost its authority. Academic rejection now functions as endorsement.

Here’s the genius of the narrative. It takes legitimate questions and archaeological mysteries that don’t fit mainstream timelines. Then it redirects everything into safe materialism. Advanced technology from another planet. Extraterrestrial visitors. Everything stays physical, never entering spiritual reality. No God required. No judgment to fear. No angels, fallen or faithful. No spiritual warfare. The same evidence pointing toward fallen angels gets reframed as misunderstood alien science. Worship becomes cargo cult behavior. Divine judgment becomes natural disaster or alien intervention.

Both narratives reject mainstream history. But only one threatens power structures. Only one says humans have spiritual recourse through prayer. Only one implies these beings can be opposed through divine authority.

Because if those god-kings were fallen angels and nephilim descendants, and if those bloodlines survived and went underground, then faith becomes weaponized. Prayer becomes dangerous to them. Divine authority supersedes earthly power. Their empire built on fear and material benefit collapses if people discover they can pray to God for deliverance and He’ll answer by banishing these beings.

Much safer if people believe it was aliens. Extraterrestrials aren’t spiritually accountable. They’re not demons you can pray against. They might even return as saviors with superior technology. The ancient alien hypothesis turns rebellion against God into space opera where humans are helpless primitives with no agency, no spiritual weapons, no recourse.

The Enochian interpretation says something different. Humans chose their chains. Chose the sex and drugs and wealth and power these god-kings offered. Chose to worship beings who provided paradise in exchange for devotion. Made that choice consciously, repeatedly, until God sent the flood. And the descendants remember that golden age and want it back. They’ll do whatever necessary to recreate conditions that allow open rule again.

Whether through conscious conspiracy or incentive structures that reward certain conclusions, the effect is identical. The ancient alien narrative serves as controlled opposition. It gives people who sense something’s wrong an alternative that feels rebellious while keeping them safely inside materialist assumptions. It redirects them away from spiritual reality, away from the solution, away from prayer as a weapon.

Share

The Devil is in the Details

Here’s where the deception gets truly sinister when you think through the implications. If people knew for certain they were ruled by evil rebel angels, and if people understood that praying to God for deliverance from their tyranny would result in their immediate banishment from power, these beings would absolutely have put elaborate systems in place to obfuscate their true identities. They would need to push a pervasive false narrative that God doesn’t actually exist anywhere.

How would you accomplish that goal across an entire civilization over multiple generations? How would you systematically convince billions of people that the spiritual realm is pure fantasy and only the material world has any reality?

You would need to control education from the earliest ages, shaping how children think about reality itself. You would need to control the entire scientific establishment, determining what questions can be asked and what answers are acceptable. You would need to control media in all its forms, normalizing certain worldviews while marginalizing others. You would need to introduce theories and carefully present them as established facts, even when they fundamentally can’t actually be proven using the scientific method. You would need to build an entire industry where scholars and scientists get paid significant money and receive prestigious positions for telling people that God isn’t real, backing up that claim with “evidence” that gets presented in ways specifically designed to confuse people enough to abandon belief in God and adopt purely materialist worldviews instead.

Charles Darwin called evolution a theory requiring further evidence in his letters and published works.

In interviews and correspondence with critics, he openly acknowledged significant gaps in the fossil record, serious problems with the mechanism he proposed, profound questions that required much further investigation before anyone could consider the theory proven. It was explicitly supposed to be taught alongside creationism and other perspectives in public schools. Court cases examined the issue and mandated balanced presentation of multiple viewpoints. That is absolutely not what ended up happening in practice.

Evolution gets taught as established fact now, not as theory requiring ongoing investigation and potential revision. Creationism and intelligent design got systematically purged from curricula across the country through coordinated legal and political pressure. Question evolutionary theory in any modern academic setting and watch what happens to your career prospects. Funding mysteriously disappears for researchers who challenge the orthodoxy. Colleagues quietly distance themselves to protect their own positions. Doors close on opportunities for publication and advancement. You get labeled as anti-intellectual at best, actively dangerous to scientific progress at worst.

The Big Bang cosmology followed exactly the same trajectory from hypothesis to unquestionable dogma. From tentative hypothesis to working theory to absolute holy writ in just one generation of scientists. Suggest there might be an intelligent Designer behind the initial singularity and suddenly you’re not considered a serious scientist anymore by your peers.

But here’s what never gets honestly addressed in textbooks or lectures or peer-reviewed papers. Here’s the question that gets carefully avoided in all the popular science books and television documentaries.

What actually caused the Big Bang in the first place?

If the Big Bang is genuinely how everything in our universe started existing, what started the Big Bang itself? Materialist cosmology conveniently stops asking causal questions right at the singularity where physics breaks down. Before that mysterious moment? Absolutely nothing existed according to the model. Except nothing can’t cause something to exist, that violates basic logic and the principle of sufficient reason. Effects absolutely require causes, that’s fundamental to rational thought about reality. You cannot get everything from nothing no matter how many equations you write. Yet we’re told to accept without question that the entire universe, all matter and energy and spacetime and physical laws, somehow exploded from absolute nothingness and then organized itself into galaxies and solar systems and DNA and human consciousness through purely random undirected processes.

What are the actual odds of that happening? They absolutely will not calculate them honestly because the numbers become absurd.

And evolution faces exactly the same causation problem when you examine it carefully. If evolution by natural selection is the mechanism by which life develops increasing complexity, who programmed that mechanism in the first place? Where did the information come from originally? DNA is quite literally code, using a four-letter chemical alphabet with grammar and syntax and semantic meaning. Information doesn’t arise spontaneously from random processes, that violates everything we know about information theory. Code requires an intelligent coder to write it. Programs require programmers with intent and purpose behind the design.

The fine-tuning of universal constants looks exactly like deliberate design because it absolutely is design by an intelligence. Change the strong nuclear force by even one percent and stars cannot form through fusion. Alter the cosmological constant just slightly and the universe either collapses back on itself immediately or expands too fast for matter to coalesce into structures. The gravitational constant, the electromagnetic force strength, the mass ratios of subatomic particles, all of them balanced to absurdly precise values. Random chance doesn’t produce that kind of fine-tuning across dozens of independent parameters. Random mutation plus natural selection as the only mechanism doesn’t build the human eye with its irreducible complexity, or the cerebral cortex with billions of precisely connected neurons, or consciousness itself, or the ability to contemplate infinity and compose symphonies and ask where we came from and what our purpose is.

These things absolutely do not come about at random no matter how confidently scholars claim they do in their books and lectures.

But certain fundamental questions never appear in biology or physics textbooks students read. If evolution is real as described, who programmed the mechanism that makes it work? If the Big Bang actually happened, what caused it to happen? If physical laws govern how the universe operates, where did those laws originate and why do they exist at all? Why is mathematics woven so deeply into the fabric of physical reality? Where did information come from in the first place? What is consciousness and how does it arise from unconscious matter?

Materialist science systematically stops asking questions at precisely the point where honest answers would require acknowledging something beyond the purely material realm. That’s not intellectual humility about the limits of science as they claim. That’s not respecting appropriate boundaries between different domains of knowledge. That’s deliberate strategic avoidance of questions that point toward conclusions they need to suppress.

The Industry of Atheism

Look carefully at someone like Richard Dawkins and examine his career trajectory. Author of The God Delusion which sold millions of copies worldwide. Oxford professor with prestigious endowed chair. Media celebrity making frequent television appearances. Lucrative speaking fees at universities and conferences. Book deals paying substantial advances. An extremely comfortable and profitable career built almost entirely on telling people that God doesn’t exist, backed by appeals to “science” that fundamentally can’t actually prove the metaphysical claims being made but presents them in authoritative ways that successfully confuse people enough to abandon traditional faith.

Could there actually be an entire industry built up where scholars like Richard Dawkins get paid significant amounts of money and receive prestigious positions specifically for telling people that God is not real?

Backing up that claim with “facts” and “evidence” they cannot actually prove using rigorous methodology but presenting it all in ways specifically designed to confuse people enough to abandon their belief in God and adopt purely materialist worldviews instead?

You don’t even need to prove conscious deliberate conspiracy with secret meetings and coordinated marching orders to observe this pattern clearly. Just look at the incentive structures that exist in academia and scientific funding and media platforms. Who gets research funding from major foundations and government agencies? Who gets published in prestigious peer-reviewed journals? Who gets tenure at major universities? Who gets invited to give TED talks and appear on television programs and write bestselling books? Scholars and scientists who consistently support materialist conclusions in their work. Researchers who reinforce the dominant narrative that consciousness is just neurons firing, that morality is purely subjective cultural construction, that humans are cosmic accidents, that existence has no inherent meaning or purpose, that God is entirely unnecessary to explain anything about reality.

And who gets systematically marginalized and excluded from these opportunities? Who loses funding for their research programs? Who gets papers rejected by journals? Who gets denied tenure despite strong publication records? Anyone who seriously suggests design rather than random chance. Anyone who questions the sufficiency of neo-Darwinian mechanisms. Anyone who proposes that consciousness might be something more than just brain chemistry. Anyone who takes spiritual or teleological explanations seriously as potentially valid.

The system consistently rewards atheism and materialism while systematically punishing faith and theistic perspectives. Not necessarily through deliberate conspiracy requiring smoke-filled rooms and secret coordination. Simply through incentive structures that over time inevitably produce the same practical effect as conscious conspiracy would. Money flows predominantly in one direction toward certain conclusions. Prestige and recognition follow the money. Careers get built and advanced by promoting certain conclusions. Careers get destroyed by seriously questioning the established orthodoxy.

Could this be the greatest conspiracy in human history when you step back and look at the full scope? The systematic conspiracy to hide the very existence of God from humanity?

Think carefully about what’s truly at stake here. If God genuinely exists with power and authority, then prayer actually works as more than just psychological comfort. If prayer genuinely works, then humans have real recourse against oppressive spiritual beings ruling over them. If fallen angels and their nephilim descendants secretly rule the world from hidden positions of power, their single greatest threat is people discovering they can pray to God for deliverance from tyranny. That divine authority invoked through faith can banish these beings. That the Most High who judged them once with the flood can destroy them utterly again.

So they would absolutely need to ensure people don’t believe in God’s existence or power. They would need to control the entire framework of acceptable thought across entire civilizations. Education shaping young minds, science defining what counts as real knowledge, media reinforcing approved narratives, all working together to reinforce exactly the same core message: the material world is literally all that exists anywhere, consciousness is an illusion of brain chemistry, morality is subjective cultural preference, existence is ultimately meaningless cosmic accident, and God is fairy tales for people too stupid or weak to accept cold reality.

Make that worldview the default assumption everyone absorbs from childhood. Make it the mark of intelligence and education and sophistication. Make belief in God seem primitive, backward, unscientific, dangerous. Make prayer seem like talking to yourself or wishful thinking. Make faith equivalent to ignorance and delusion.

And if you can successfully maintain that philosophical framework for multiple generations, when the god-kings eventually return to open rule, absolutely nobody will recognize them for what they truly are. People will see powerful beings performing impressive wonders and accept whatever material explanation gets offered. They’ll worship what appears to be advanced entities or alien benefactors from space. They won’t see fallen angels returning to claim their throne. They won’t recognize demons demanding worship. They won’t know they have the option to pray to God for deliverance because they’ve been taught God doesn’t exist.

Share

They Never Forgot Where They Came From

Imagine being born into a bloodline that remembers when your ancestors held full-grown lions like house kittens. Your ancestor ruled for literal millennia before the flood came. He commanded armies that conquered all of known civilization and faced no meaningful opposition. He provided unlimited wealth, constant pleasure, absolute power to everyone who served him faithfully. The old stories passed down secretly through your family across countless generations describe a world where your bloodline stood at the absolute apex of existence. Where regular humans worshipped your ancestors as divine beings worthy of total devotion. Where every desire found immediate satisfaction and calling it religious worship made unlimited indulgence seem righteous rather than shameful.

Then God sent the catastrophic flood as judgment. Judgment on corruption that had metastasized across the entire world like cancer until every thought and action was evil continually. Your ancestors managed to survive, but they emerged diminished from what they had been. Still noticeably taller than normal humans by significant margins. Still living longer lifespans than regular people around them. Still powerful enough to dominate their societies and build kingdoms. But no longer the towering god-kings of the antediluvian world who physically dwarfed everyone around them. The Nephilim bloodline got diluted across post-flood generations as it mixed increasingly with normal human genetics.

But memory remains intact across the generations, carefully preserved and passed down. Memory creates powerful motivation driving actions across centuries. What if every empire built since ancient Babylon has been another attempt to restore that lost golden age? To recreate the specific conditions where fallen angels and their descendants ruled openly over humanity. Where humans worshipped power incarnate made flesh. Where material abundance flowed constantly to those who bent the knee in submission. Where pleasure was considered sacrament and conquest was seen as divine right.

You would need to prepare the ground very carefully over long periods of time. Humanity developed some deeply inconvenient ideas in the centuries after the flood that interfered with easy domination. Conscience telling right from wrong. Moral law applying to rulers and subjects alike. Accountability before divine judgment. The troublesome notion that might doesn’t automatically make right. That worship rightfully belongs to the Creator rather than the created beings. That entities offering material benefits in exchange for devotion might not actually have humanity’s best interests at heart.

So you would need to systematically eliminate those inconvenient ideas from human consciousness. Slowly and carefully over centuries if necessary to avoid provoking reaction and resistance.

Control education at every level. Teach children from their earliest years that existence is fundamentally random, meaningless, purely material accident. That morality is subjective cultural construction with no objective basis. That power is the only truth that ultimately matters.

That God is either completely nonexistent or entirely irrelevant to practical life.

Control science and academic institutions. Fund only research that supports materialist conclusions and mechanistic explanations. Mock and marginalize anyone suggesting design or purpose or teleology. Make faith synonymous with ignorance and superstition. Present theories as established facts beyond question. Suppress fundamental questions about causation that point beyond materialism.

Control media in all its forms. Normalize godlessness and secular materialism as sophisticated modernity. Make believers look stupid, dangerous, backward, a threat to progress. Celebrate material success and pleasure-seeking as the highest good worth pursuing. Make pleasure and power the measure of all things worth having.

The ultimate goal isn’t just creating widespread skepticism about God’s existence. It’s active preparation for worshipping something else entirely when the time comes.

Because if you can successfully convince people that God is myth, that angels and demons are primitive superstition, that spiritual warfare is pure fantasy with no basis in reality, then when the ancient god-kings finally return to open rule, absolutely nobody will recognize them for what they actually are. They’ll see technologically advanced beings offering solutions. They’ll see powerful entities performing miracles and wonders. Maybe they’ll think these are alien saviors arriving from distant planets to usher humanity into a glorious new age of peace and prosperity. They will not see fallen angels who’ve simply changed their masks for modern audiences. They won’t recognize rebels against divine authority who’ve spent literal millennia preparing for this restoration through systematic deception. They won’t understand these are the same beings who held lions like kittens and demanded worship as gods, now returning to reclaim the throne they lost.

The Book of Revelation describes the pattern with remarkable clarity for those willing to read it. A beast rising from the sea to claim dominion. A false prophet performing impressive signs to deceive the masses. Deception so utterly convincing it would successfully fool even the elect if that were somehow possible under God’s sovereignty. The whole world wondering after the beast in amazement and admiration. Worship driven by signs and wonders and explicit promises of material benefit for everyone who takes the mark of allegiance.

Same empire rising again after centuries underground. Same fundamental offer to humanity. Sex without restraint, drugs for pleasure, wealth beyond imagining, power over others, all of it available in exchange for devotion and worship. Same god-kings returning to rule. Just rebranded for modern sensibilities and contemporary assumptions.

Babylon never actually died despite what history books claim. It adapted to changing circumstances and went underground into hiding. The bloodline survived the flood and every judgment since. And now the entire educational system, the scientific establishment, the media apparatus exists specifically to ensure that when these beings return to open rule, humanity welcomes them with open arms and celebrations instead of recognizing them as ancient enemies of the Most High God.

For the Elect

This isn’t academic speculation. This is warning. A matter of faith, not scholarship.

If Sumerian texts describe the beings from Enoch, if those bloodlines survived and spent millennia preparing for restoration, if the entire modern framework exists to make God seem unnecessary, then every “neutral” academic position serves their purpose. Every materialist theory. Every claim the Bible borrowed from Mesopotamia. Every ancient alien documentary. Every system rewarding atheism and punishing faith.

You’re noticing now.

The god-king holding the lion isn’t ancient history. He’s the future they’ve built toward. The empire offering sex and drugs and wealth and power for worship isn’t dead. It’s been preserved, waiting for conditions that allow open rule again.

When Revelation’s beast rises, when the false prophet performs signs and wonders, millions taught that God is mythology will line up eagerly. Because the beast will offer everything those god-kings provided. Prosperity, pleasure, power.

Unless you recognize the pattern from clay tablets and Enoch and Revelation. Unless you understand beings who spent millennia preparing won’t announce themselves as fallen angels. They’ll arrive as saviors.

Don’t be the world educated into materialism and trained to reject spiritual reality. Be the remnant who remembers what those god-kings are. Who knows the God who judged them once can judge them again. Who knows prayer to the Most High is the weapon they fear most.

Because the conspiracy isn’t to hide their existence. It’s to hide God’s power and yours through faith.

The greatest deception in human history is making you forget you can call on the name of the Lord and watch these beings tremble.

Share

Get 20% off forever

The Wise Wolf Archives