This horse-faced, millionaire’s daughter thinks little kids should eat prison punishment food to teach them the value of hard work.

Diane Yap, a mathematician with an advanced degree and a racist right-wing pundit, recently went viral for suggesting that the SNAP program be replaced with nutriloaf, the tasteless punishment food served to prisoners in solitary confinement. Yap is a nepo baby whose millionaire parents paid for her education in Hawaii and financed her easy life. She has never struggled, yet she believes the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP, including 16 million children, are freeloaders who deserve to suffer for being poor.

Miss Yap, with an advanced degree in mathematics from an exclusive university in Paradise that cost more than you will make in the next 5 years, is too stupid to understand that child labor is illegal in the United States and should go back to her home country where enslaving kids is permitted by her Communist kin.

The Bible says “Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker” (Proverbs 14:31).

Diane Yap is not just proposing bad policy. She is spitting in the face of God by demanding we punish the hungry for the crime of being hungry.

The irony is painful. This woman has a math degree but cannot do basic arithmetic. If she could, she would know that her idea would cost far more than SNAP ever has. Replacing food stamps with nutriloaf would require building tens of thousands of cafeterias across the country, hiring cooks, buying equipment, setting up transport for the elderly and disabled, and delivering meals every day. It would be an economic disaster that would burn through taxpayer money while humiliating the people who need help most.

Food Loaf: How would you feel if you were 5 years old and this was the only meal you ever got to eat until you were old enough to get a job?

This was never about saving money or improving policy. Diane Yap wants the poor to suffer. She believes poverty is a moral failing and that her wealth makes her superior. Her proposal is not reform, it is punishment. It is the worldview of a spoiled sadist who mistakes cruelty for virtue and privilege for merit.

Christ had words for people like this. He called them hypocrites, whitewashed tombs, vipers. He saved his harshest condemnation not for sinners, not for the broken and struggling, but for the self-righteous who looked down on others while claiming to know God’s will. Jesus ate with tax collectors and prostitutes. He touched lepers. He fed thousands without asking if they deserved it. And he made it clear: “whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me” (Matthew 25:45).

Diane Yap proves that a math degree does not make you intelligent or moral. She is living proof that someone can understand complex equations and still fail the simplest test of all: basic humanity.

Remember those WWJD bracelets? “What Would Jesus Do?” We wore them as kids, a constant reminder to be kind, to be compassionate, to ask ourselves in every moment: what would Christ do?

So let’s ask that question now. What would Jesus do about SNAP? Would he look at 16 million hungry children and say, “Feed them nutriloaf in cafeterias like they’re prisoners”? Would he see a single mother working two jobs, still unable to afford groceries, and tell her she deserves to be humiliated? Would he turn the elderly and disabled away, telling them their suffering is a moral lesson?

No. Jesus fed the hungry. He broke bread with the poor. He said “whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me.” He didn’t ask if they deserved it. He didn’t check if they were trying hard enough. He fed them.

Anyone who thinks Jesus Christ would support starving children is not a Christian. They can call themselves whatever they want, but they do not follow Christ. They follow the flag. They worship nationalism. They bow down to the fake “American Jesus”—a cruel, money-obsessed imposter that fascists and idiots have created in their own image. That is not the son of God. That is an idol.

If you call yourself a Christian, prove it. Reject this cruelty. Defend the poor. Feed the hungry. And stop pretending your politics are holy when they look nothing like Christ.

