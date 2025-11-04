The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Gas Axe
2h

I have a T-shirt that says "beauty is skin deep but ugly goes to the bone". My son now wears it with pride.

BigBlueSky
5h

Disgusting--she sounds demonic--probably not even human. Religious dogma, government dogma, satanic dogma-- they've all become one big, giant combined sh*tfest. Maybe the SNAP issue was created to be a psyop to create even more of a divide between the middle class and those who are financially struggling to the point where they're starving. Because what's going to happen and what's already happening are the sad stories on the news where people are feeling entitled to steal and hurt people under the guise that they're afraid they're going to starve. The media loves it because it points fingers at the middle class to solve an impossible issue that they did not create. The government wants to point to middle class Christians as the problem, as selfish hypocrites, when it's the government that's caused the hunger issues. They've culled farm animals, placed restrictive regulations on farms until they've had to shut down, created massive inflation, etc. etc. We've got to stop pointing fingers at each other and just help each other. Look up from your phones and just SEE and help every chance you get in real ways. And stop placing the burden of instantly creating solutions to impossibly confusing and involved issues on some random dude who you want to unleash your confusion and anger on. Chances are that random dude would give up their meal or give someone struggling a hand if the struggling person were right in front of them. It's such a hidden issue that all most people can figure out to do is donate to food banks and places where the money will actually go to those that need it. It's all so confusing and such a mess right now, and that's what the powers- that-be want. They want us at each other's throats blaming each other because then we don't see that THEY'RE a huge part of the problem. It's like a narcissist destroying someone's life and then acting like an innocent victim. It leaves the person who's life was destroyed feeling confused and gaslit, wondering if it actually maybe was their fault.

