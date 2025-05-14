Editorial - Let’s get one thing straight: America doesn’t need a flying palace. We need affordable healthcare, functioning infrastructure, and leaders who don’t mistake flattery from oil-rich autocrats for diplomacy.

But apparently, Donald Trump missed that memo. Or maybe he just crumpled it, snorted a line of ego off it, and handed the remains to his lawyer while yelling, “Make this illegal!”

So now we’re being treated — and I do mean treated , like when your uncle shows up at Thanksgiving with a mariachi band and a flask full of regret — to the spectacle of a sitting president trying to accept a $400 million jet from Qatar as a “gift.” Yes, a gift. From a country that treats migrant workers like disposable furniture and throws dissidents into air-conditioned cages because they sneezed without government approval.

Qatar, for those keeping score at home, is not some benevolent Santa Claus of the Persian Gulf. It’s a place where you can get arrested for criticizing the monarchy on Twitter…