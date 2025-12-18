The Wise Wolf

Missy
1h

I have all of the books that you have mentioned, and others that are out of print, and you can not find them anymore. I am RH-, so I wanted to know why and where it came from. My line came from the Basque in France and Spain, one man, came to Nova Scotia with the RH- blood, he was expelled with all of the other Acadians, a lot of my ancestors ended up in South Louisiana, Acadiana it is called today, so a lot of us Cajuns, have RH- blood, came from my mother's side; supposedly the French that settled in Nova Scotia were nobility, but that was back in the 1700's. We are not aliens, we are not rich, we control nothing, we are just more tuned to spiritual things, we do not go with the flow, and we research everything. The evil of today is demons, they are the offspring of the Nephilim, that is documented in God's Word. We will be with them on earth until the great harvest, when the Angel plucks them, the wheat and the tarres, we are the wheat, they are the tarres. Not all of us are red haired, I have dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. Yes my body did try to reject 2 of my children, they have their fathers blood type, A+, my son got my A-. He is just like me, which is funny, and the girls are just like their dad. I have my geneolgy bak to the 1500's, 90% French.

Fritz Freud
15m

Chabad Lubawitch.

Presented and accounted for.

Jewish Racial Supremacists.

Their aim is to destroy the world by bringing in the Antichrist / Moshiach

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/this-jewish-supremacist-terrorist

