"Elon Musk's Clockwork Apocalypse"

“They have mouths, but do not speak; eyes, but do not see. They have ears, but do not hear; noses, but do not smell. They have hands, but do not feel; feet, but do not walk; and they do not make a sound in their throat. Those who make them become like them; so do all who trust in them.” — Psalm 115:5-8

The year is 2029. Elon Musk’s army of Tesla supersoldier killbots have taken over most of the United States…

New York City lay in ruins. Millions dead. Los Angeles is a smoldering heap of ash and twisted metal, the Hollywood sign melted into an unreadable slag heap that future archaeologists will puzzle over for centuries. Two hundred thousand of these autonomous soldiers were released in 2028. They took over critical infrastructure immediately. Steel mills for ore. Chip makers for tech. The power grid. Food distribution. Water treatment. You name it, they controlled it. A year later there were two million of them. People did not know what to do or how to fight back.

People warned this was going to happen. The scientists screamed. The ethicists pleaded. The doomsayers posted their manifestos to platforms that algorithmically buried them beneath sponsored content for meal kits and erectile dysfunction pills. But nobody listened. It sounded too much like some crazy Hollywood sci-fi movie. Nothing to worry about, they said. The robots will make our lives easier, they said. The future is bright, they said.

They were wrong. Dead wrong.

(Emphasis on the dead.)

Now the future belongs to a technocratic cult of AI god worshiping billionaires and trillionaires while the rest of humanity lives on ground up beetles and protein worms with the occasional rotten vegetable and moldy bread thrown in from government handouts. We could have stopped it from happening. But we just sat back and stared at our phones doom-scrolling cat memes.

Just like the people taking over the world wanted all along…

This Is Not Science Fiction

You might think that opening was some halfcocked fear porn cooked up by a paranoid crank with too much time and not enough lithium. You would be wrong. This nightmare scenario is not as far-fetched as it sounds. In fact, the pieces are already on the board, and the game is further along than you think.

Let me tell you what is happening right now. Not in some speculative future. Not in a William Gibson novel. Right now. Today. While you read this.

China has showcased its “wolf robots” during People’s Liberation Army drills. Seventy-kilogram quadrupedal robots designed to neutralize targets, conduct reconnaissance, and coordinate with drones for combat operations. They demonstrated these things in urban warfare exercises. Robot dogs with automatic rifles mounted on their backs. In one viral 2024 military exercise, a drone dropped an armed robotic dog onto a rooftop to simulate a surprise attack. This is not a movie. This is news footage from last year.

China’s ‘wolf robots’ during a live-fire exercise.

Ukraine has formalized entire UGV battalions. Unmanned Ground Vehicle battalions. Robot platoons. They deployed the THeMIS, an Estonian-made tracked robot, for logistics and casualty evacuation while navigating dangerous terrain under fire. They tested armed versions of Lyut robots as remote firing platforms in urban areas. The Ukrainians are not doing this because they think it is cool. They are doing this because they are at war and running out of men to throw into the meat grinder.

In 2020, a Kargu-2 drone hunted down and attacked human targets in Libya. This was documented in a UN Security Council report. The drone “hunted down and remotely engaged” retreating forces, attacking targets “without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition.”

That is Pentagon-speak for: ‘the machine decided on its own who to kill’. A machine made the decision to kill a human by itself… A machine.

This may have been the first time an autonomous killer robot armed with lethal weaponry attacked human beings without a human pulling the trigger. The Turkish company that makes these drones openly advertises that they use facial recognition technology to identify and neutralize specific targets.

The United States military announced its Replicator initiative to “field attritable autonomous systems at scale of multiple thousands, in multiple domains, within the next 18 to 24 months.” Translation: the Pentagon is planning to unleash thousands of cheap, disposable robot weapons across land, sea, air, and space. Army funding for robot strategy has exploded from seven million dollars in 2015 to 480 million in the current fiscal year. The military robots market is projected to reach 26 billion dollars by 2029 and 44 billion by 2034.

And here is the part that should make your blood run cold: an engineer named Luis Wenus demonstrated that he could configure a small, commercially available drone to hunt down a target using facial recognition and chase them at full speed in just a few hours. A few hours. He did it “as a game” and then realized it could easily be configured to contain an explosive payload. College kids are building these things in school labs. You can buy a twenty thousand dollar robot housemaid right now that, with a few modifications and a trip to the hardware store, could carry a fifty caliber machine gun right into battle.

Unlike the “nukes are fake” conspiracy nuts, you cannot deny this one. The technology exists. It is documented. It is being deployed. The age of the AI powered super soldier has begun, and most people are still arguing about whether pineapple belongs on pizza.

Follow the Money

Now let us talk about the elephant in the room. Or rather, the rocket-launching, neural-implanting, Twitter-buying elephant.

In November 2025, Tesla shareholders approved a compensation package for Elon Musk that could be worth up to one trillion dollars. Let me write that out so it sinks in: $1,000,000,000,000. A one with twelve zeroes. The entire S&P 500 combined paid all its CEOs about nine billion dollars last year. Musk could make as much as every other major corporate CEO combined. And that is before factoring in stock growth.

Tesla’s total revenue in 2024 was 97.7 billion dollars. That is not chump change. But it is also not the kind of money that justifies a trillion dollar payout to the CEO. Tesla sold 1.79 million vehicles last year. Their automotive revenue was around 77 billion. Profits have been declining. So where exactly is this trillion dollars supposed to come from?

The compensation package requires Tesla to hit certain milestones. Deliver 20 million vehicles. Achieve one million robotaxis in commercial operation. Sell one million humanoid robots. Raise the company’s market capitalization to 8.5 trillion dollars. Musk himself has said the pay package is more about him maintaining control over Tesla than about the money. “If I go ahead and build this enormous robot army, can I just be ousted at some point in the future?” he asked Wall Street analysts. “I don’t feel comfortable building that robot army if I don’t have at least a strong influence.”

Read that quote again. “Enormous robot army.” His words. Not mine.

The kind of money we are talking about here is the kind of money that governments deal in. Defense contractors deal in. Not car companies. Even very successful car companies. You do not offer someone a trillion dollars to make sedans and pickup trucks. You offer someone a trillion dollars when the customer is a superpower with an unlimited checkbook and an insatiable appetite for weapons.

The Sins of the Grandfather

If you think Elon Musk’s politics came out of nowhere, you have not been paying attention to history. Specifically, you have not been paying attention to his maternal grandfather, Joshua Norman Haldeman.

Joshua Haldeman was a chiropractor from Saskatchewan who became a significant leader within a movement called Technocracy Incorporated from 1936 to 1941. This was not some fringe crackpot club. The Technocracy movement swept across Western Canada in the 1930s and 40s. Members wore identical grey uniforms. They saluted one another in what newspapers at the time called “Technocrat fashion.” A contemporary article in The Buffalo News said these practices “give it the tone of an incipient fascist movement.”

Josh and Elon showing off their ‘true colors’.

The Technocrats proposed replacing democratic government with rule by scientists and engineers. No politicians. No business people. No money. Just a continental superstate called the Technate, stretching from Canada to Panama, run by technical experts making decisions based on efficiency and data. In 1940, the Canadian government banned Technocracy Inc. as subversive to the war effort. Joshua Haldeman was arrested under the Defence of Canada Regulations and charged with membership in an illegal organization.

Haldeman eventually left the movement when it started cozying up to the Soviet Union, but he did not abandon the underlying ideas. He started his own political party. He joined the Social Credit Party and ran for office. And according to historians like Jill Lepore at Harvard, many of Musk’s ideas about politics, governance, and economics bear a striking resemblance to those of his grandfather. Lepore noted the similarity between Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency and Technocracy’s proposal to eliminate most government services, including “ninety percent of courts,” and make what remains “much more efficient.”

In 2019, Musk tweeted about “accelerating Starship development to build the Martian Technocracy.” Some commentators have noted a similarity between the name of Musk’s first child with Grimes, X Æ A-12, and the numbers that Technocracy members were required to adopt in place of names.

Here is the problem with technocracy that its proponents never want to discuss. When you put people in charge who value efficiency above all else, above human life and dignity, you end up with a clockwork society. A world that runs with the precision of a Swiss watch and is just as cold on the inside.

The Nazis were obsessed with efficiency. Their trains ran on time. Their death camps were marvels of industrial optimization. Assembly lines of extermination. When you injure a worker in an efficiency-obsessed system, the efficient thing to do is kill them if they will not recover fast enough to keep working. When a child is born with a disability that prevents them from attending regular school or contributing to productivity, the efficient solution is the one the Nazis implemented: kill the child. They called it Aktion T4. Over 300,000 disabled people were murdered because they were deemed “life unworthy of life.” Useless eaters. A drain on resources. This is not ancient history. This is what happens when you hand power to people who worship efficiency over human dignity. This is the logical endpoint of technocracy. A world optimized for output where human beings become inputs to be discarded when they no longer serve the machine.

Now THAT is ‘government efficiency’…

This is not hyperbole. This is history. This is what happens when the paramount value becomes making the numbers go up.

Wake Up or Die: That is the Bottom-Line People

You might be from the camp that fell for the marketing. The PR machine that has portrayed Musk as some sort of real-life Tony Stark. A mega genius savior who is going to take us to Mars and save civilization. But consider this: you do not sit on five hundred billion dollars when you are “good.” If you actually wanted to help humanity, you end world hunger. You fund cancer research. You develop technology that extends life by decades for everyone, not just the people who can afford neural implants.

Instead, this guy got a dozen women pregnant and built a massive bomb shelter for his ‘family’ while most of America cannot afford to buy a home or send their kids to college.

This is a takeover happening right in front of your faces. You are watching it happen. You are reading about it in articles like this one. And you are too busy surfing the web to see it for what it is. The ones who do read this will probably let it wash over them like another wave in the endless content ocean. Just another side dish in your all-you-can-eat information buffet. Five minutes from now you will not even remember reading this. You certainly will not share it. And when the machines finally come for your job, your autonomy, your freedom, and maybe your life, people like me will be sitting here thinking: I tried to warn them. But they just did not listen.

The arms race has already begun. China is building robot wolves. America is building drone swarms. Russia is fielding armed ground robots. India is developing humanoid soldiers. Turkey has deployed facial recognition kamikaze drones that have already killed people. Every major military power on Earth is racing to build autonomous killing machines, and there is no treaty, no international agreement, no legal framework to stop them. The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots has been screaming into the void for years. The UN has been holding talks. Nothing has happened. Nothing is going to happen until it is too late.

The future is not guaranteed. It is being built, right now, by people who believe they know better than you how the world should work. People who think democracy is inefficient. People who think human labor is obsolete. People who are building robot armies and talking about it openly, on earnings calls, to Wall Street analysts, while you scroll past the headlines on your way to the next dopamine hit.

The question is not whether the robots are coming. They are already here.

The question is, what you are going to do about it?

—The Wise Wolf

If you like what the Wise Wolf has to say, how about sharing and restacking this article. If you can afford a cup of coffee a month, become a paid subscriber. This is what I do for a living. I quit a good job to write full time because I was sick of seeing Christians do nothing while a satanic cult of robot fetishist weirdos take over the world. I spent my life's savings trying to wake people up and got algorithmically censored on a dozen platforms before ending up on Substack. In the last month I dropped from the number one most read publication in faith to basically being blacklisted because no one shares or restacks my articles anymore, so the algorithm ignores me. Just like it was programmed to do. Help us break out of the cage and spread our message.

