Is it plausible that a clandestine group of immensely affluent and exceptionally malevolent people exerts control over human society?

Editorial Note: In 2002 a private financial forum quietly became the vault for a document that reads like a confession from the architects of a broken world. Around 2010 someone digging through the Internet Archive unearthed it, it was never meant to be found, and posted it to 4chan’s paranormal board, where it briefly went viral before site admins removed it. The manifesto was never meant for public eyes. Its provenance is unknown and its authenticity cannot be verified. Even so the language is clinical and chilling, describing tactics that read like a plan to turn the globe into a private paradise for the ultra wealthy while the rest of humanity is corralled into a slow moving prison.

We urge readers to take this seriously, especially our Christian audience. The manifesto’s language rings disturbingly familiar to the Luciferian world state warned about in the Book of Revelation, and it explicitly links to the Anunnaki, or “those who from heaven came to earth,” a phrase used by some to describe fallen angels and the hidden rulers of our world.

Whether this document is genuine or not, the parallels are unnerving enough that they demand scrutiny, prayer, and sober conversation.

The Following Anonymous Post as it Appeared:

In 2002, I received an invitation to a lavish party hosted by one of the largest clients of the financial company I was working for at the time. While I won’t dwell on the identity of this individual, given the immense wealth and influence wielded by him and his family, I feel compelled to recount the peculiar brochure we were all handed that evening. This recollection has lingered in my mind, as it was an odd experience for someone like me, hailing from a “common” background with a strong commitment to truth and honesty.

The brochure itself was printed on exquisite parchment paper, embellished with strange, enigmatic symbols.

It was presented to us by an attractive woman, scantily-clad, and adorned in a rabbit-themed mask, which only added to the surreal atmosphere of the masked costume ball.

Feeling somewhat out of place, I ventured to the beautifully decorated central garden with a drink in hand to peruse its contents.

What I discovered within those pages was nothing short of bewildering, and nearly two decades later, I still ponder the true nature of that “party” and the real identities of the people I was associated with. In response to the brochure’s unsettling revelations, I discreetly discarded it, feigned an urgent phone call from my then-fiancé, and promptly left the gathering. Subsequently, I resigned from the company in favor of a less lucrative position, attempting to put that enigmatic night behind me.

Several years later, I stumbled upon the same pamphlet circulating on a private financial forum. I transcribed its contents but, once again, filed it away, giving it little thought. However, during a recent perusal of an old hard drive, I chanced upon the document and felt compelled to share it with all of you. What you are about to read represents one of the most perplexing pieces of information I’ve encountered, leaving me to ponder whether our world may be under the influence of forces that defy conventional understanding.

Here is the content of the brochure. I won’t endeavor to dissect its genuine implications, but over the past two decades, its message has lingered in my thoughts, prompting me to wonder if our world conceals more beneath its surface appearance.

An illusion it will be, so large, so vast it will escape their perception…

Those who will see it will be thought of as insane.

We will create separate fronts to prevent them from seeing the connection between us.

We will behave as if we are not connected to keep the illusion alive.

Our goal will be accomplished one drop at a time so as to never bring suspicion upon ourselves. This will also prevent them from seeing the changes as they occur.

We will always stand above the relative field of their experience for we know the secrets of the absolute.

We will work together always and will remain bound by blood and secrecy. Death will come to he who speaks.

We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak while pretending to do the opposite.

We will use our knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways so they will never see what is happening.

We will use soft metals, aging accelerators, and sedatives in food and water, also in the air.

They will be blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn.

The soft metals will cause them to lose their minds.

We will promise to find a cure from our many fronts, yet we will feed them more poison.

The poisons will be absorbed through their skin and mouths, they will destroy their minds and reproductive systems.

From all this, their children will be born dead, and we will conceal this information.

The poisons will be hidden in everything that surrounds them, in what they drink, eat, breathe, and wear.

We must be ingenious in dispensing the poisons for they can see far.

We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones.

Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.

They will see our products being used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effect.

When they give birth, we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it’s for their help.

We will start early on when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things.

When their teeth decay, we will fill them with metals that will kill their mind and steal their future.

When their ability to learn has been affected, we will create medicine that will make them sicker and cause other diseases for which we will create yet more medicine.

We will render them docile and weak before us by our power.

They will grow depressed, slow, and obese, and when they come to us for help, we will give them more poison.

We will focus their attention toward money and material goods so they may never connect with their inner self. We will distract them with fornication, external pleasures, and games so they may never be one with the oneness of it all.

Their minds will belong to us, and they will do as we say. If they refuse, we shall find ways to implement mind-altering technology into their lives. We will use fear as our weapon.

We will establish their governments and establish opposites within. We will own both sides.

We will always hide our objective but carry out our plan.

They will perform the labor for us, and we shall prosper from their toil.

Our families will never mix with theirs. Our blood must be pure always, for it is the way.

We will make them kill each other when it suits us.

We will keep them separated from the oneness by dogma and religion.

We will control all aspects of their lives and tell them what to think and how.

We will guide them kindly and gently, letting them think they are guiding themselves.

We will foment animosity between them through our factions.

When a light shall shine among them, we shall extinguish it by ridicule or death, whichever suits us best.

We will make them rip each other’s hearts apart and kill their own children.

We will accomplish this by using hate as our ally, anger as our friend.

The hate will blind them totally, and never shall they see that from their conflicts we emerge as their rulers. They will be busy killing each other.

They will bathe in their own blood and kill their neighbors for as long as we see fit.

We will benefit greatly from this, for they will not see us, for they cannot see us.

We will continue to prosper from their wars and their deaths.

We shall repeat this over and over until our ultimate goal is accomplished.

We will continue to make them live in fear and anger through images and sounds.

We will use all the tools we have to accomplish this.

The tools will be provided by their labor.

We will make them hate themselves and their neighbors.

We will always hide the divine truth from them, that we are all one. This they must never know!

They must never know that color is an illusion; they must always think they are not equal.

Drop by drop, drop by drop, we will advance our goal.

We will take over their land, resources, and wealth to exercise total control over them.

We will deceive them into accepting laws that will steal the little freedom they will have.

We will establish a money system that will imprison them forever, keeping them and their children in debt.

When they shall ban together, we shall accuse them of crimes and present a different story to the world, for we shall own all the media.

We will use our media to control the flow of information and their sentiment in our favor.

When hey shall rise up against us, we will crush them like insects, for they are less than that.

They will be helpless to do anything for they will have no weapons.

We will recruit some of their own to carry out our plans; we will promise them eternal life, but eternal life they will never have for they are not of us.

The recruits will be called “initiates” and will be indoctrinated to believe false rites of passage to higher realms. Members of these groups will think they are one with us, never knowing the truth. They must never learn this truth for they will turn against us.

For their work, they will be rewarded with earthly things and great titles, but never will they become immortal and join us, never will they receive the light and travel the stars.

They will never reach the higher realms, for the killing of their own kind will prevent passage to the realm of enlightenment. This they will never know.

The truth will be hidden in their face, so close they will not be able to focus on it until it’s too late.

Oh yes, so grand the illusion of freedom will be, that they will never know they are our slaves.

When all is in place, the reality we will have created for them will own them. This reality will be their prison. They will live in self-delusion.

When our goal is accomplished, a new era of domination will begin.

Their minds will be bound by their beliefs, the beliefs we have established from time immemorial.

But if they ever find out they are our equal, we shall perish then.

THIS THEY MUST NEVER KNOW.

If they ever find out that together they can vanquish us, they will take action.

They must never, ever find out what we have done, for if they do, we shall have no place to run, for it will be easy to see who we are once the veil has fallen. Our actions will have revealed who we are, and they will hunt us down, and no person shall give us shelter.

This is the secret covenant by which we shall live the rest of our present and future lives, for this reality will transcend many generations and life spans.

This covenant is sealed by blood, our blood. We, the ones who from heaven to earth came.

This covenant must NEVER, EVER be known to exist. It must NEVER, EVER be written or spoken of, for if it is, the consciousness it will spawn will release the fury of the PRIME CREATOR upon us, and we shall be cast to the depths from whence we came and remain there until the end time of infinity itself.

While I remain uncertain about the more obscure aspects of this enigmatic text, what strikes me is its apparent call to action for the exceedingly affluent and those they deem as their “servants,” (slaves) including individuals like you and myself. It seems to convey how they leverage their wealth and influence to maintain a kind of covert subjugation of the world. This subjugation is upheld until they amass enough power and riches to reinstate an aristocratic rule over us, the “common folk.” I fear that we may be approaching this critical juncture in history, and I feel compelled to caution everyone to prepare for the impending changes.

In times like these, it’s crucial to remain steadfast in one’s faith and devotion to God, the Creator, as these individuals appear to align themselves with malevolent forces. Whether they represent actual demons or are symbolic of their malevolence, the undeniable reality is that corporate interests now hold sway over most of the world, including the United States government.

It is our duty to defend our freedoms, even if it necessitates force, when the time comes.

Take heed of the mounting divisions and animosities that have plagued our world in recent decades. Racism, sexism, and classism are tools utilized to fracture our unity, strip us of our inherent agency, and sow hatred among us. Rather than directing our animosity toward one another, we should recognize the true adversaries - the ones who seek to return us and our families to the conditions endured by our ancestors during the Dark Ages. They may label it “serfdom,” but in essence, it is no different from slavery.