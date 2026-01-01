Happy New Years everybody!

The Wise Wolf is currently visiting his parents in rural, upstate New York and freezing his butt off. 3 feet of snow and 20 degree weather is not good for a guy used to living in Florida!

Lily is still on winter break from college and has been staying with her mom and dad up in Minnesota and says the weather there is awful too.

I don’t normally do this sort of thing - but I need to get the word our there about something awful that is happening on Substack right now.

Over the last few months, I have been noticing dozens of accounts posting to my comments section the same plea for help with starving kids in Gaza. I ignored it at first but eventually I ended up clicking the link to this GoFundMe account and was shocked when I realized - this guy had scammed hundreds of thousands of dollars from Substack users using AI-generated, fake kids begging for help.

I have included one of his ‘kids’ begging for money below. I know this looks real but I can assure you - it is…