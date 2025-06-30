The Blade Runner franchise is famous for its towering holographic ads—once science fiction, now a reality in parts of Asia. So why aren’t we seeing these massive displays in the West? Could it be that someone’s afraid the public might start connecting the dots—and realize just how easy it is to fake a “miracle”?

Picture this: You're standing in a crowded square when suddenly, a massive figure materializes in the sky above you—50 feet tall, glowing, speaking in a voice that seems to come from everywhere at once. The crowd around you falls to their knees, weeping, convinced they're witnessing the divine. Your phone buzzes with notifications as the footage spreads across social media. Within hours, millions of people worldwide are declaring they've seen a miracle.

But what if it's all a lie?

What if what you witnessed was nothing more than advanced holographic projection, carefully orchestrated by people with ulterior motives? What if the "miracle" was designed not to inspire faith, but to …