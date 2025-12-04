What you are about to read is a conspiracy so massive it makes the JFK assassination look like a trip to Walmart.

Notice: This article was originally published in 2024. I am aware that some aspects of it are dated but this is something I am extremely proud of and wanted to share it with my readers. Focus on the main part of this article, The MIRACLE OF THE SUN - not the Jesuits.

In 1951, the Vatican did something strange…

Thirty-four years after the most witnessed supernatural event in recorded history, their official newspaper published photographs of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima. Not sketches. Not artistic renderings. Actual photographs that supposedly captured the moment when the sun danced across the sky in front of seventy thousand people in 1917.

The images went global instantly. Time magazine ran them. Major newspapers across Europe and America reprinted them. Catholics who’d spent decades defending the Fatima story finally had visual proof. Skeptics would have to eat crow. Here, in black and white, was documentation of the impossible.

Three weeks later, the photos were exposed as complete fakes.

They’d been taken in 1921, four years after the actual event. They showed an atmospheric phenomenon at sunset, not the noonday miracle witnessed by tens of thousands. Someone had scrawled “Fatima, 1917” on them and the Vatican’s own newspaper had published them as authentic evidence.

The Church issued an embarrassed retraction. “We were deceived in good faith,” they said. Everyone moved on.

But here’s what you need to understand: that wasn’t incompetence. That was one of the most sophisticated disinformation operations in modern religious history. The Vatican didn’t accidentally publish fake photos. They released them deliberately, waited for the inevitable exposure, and used the scandal to poison the entire Fatima narrative.

You can’t outright deny an event that seventy thousand Portuguese Catholics witnessed without causing riots and schisms. But you can make it seem suspect. You can attach the stench of fraud to it. You can ensure that anyone who believes it has to first overcome the association with proven fakes.

Three decades after reality broke in front of a stadium’s worth of witnesses, the Church ran a psychological operation to make their own miracle seem questionable.

Why?

What were they hiding that was so dangerous they’d sabotage their own best evidence of the supernatural?

What I Found

I’ve spent a decade researching Fatima. Not as an academic exercise. Not for a thesis. Because something about the official story never added up, and the more I dug, the stranger it got.

I started asking Catholic priests about it. Dozens of them over the years. Young progressive priests who want to modernize the Church. Old traditionalists who miss the Latin Mass. Seminary professors. Hospital chaplains. Campus ministers. Priests who’ve devoted their entire lives to Catholic theology and history.

Not one of them had heard of the Miracle of the Sun.

Not one.

These people can recite papal encyclicals from memory. They know obscure saints from the fourth century. They’ve studied every major Church council and theological debate for two thousand years. But ask them about the day seventy thousand people watched the sun malfunction, and you get blank stares.

That’s not an accident. That’s not oversight. That’s deliberate institutional amnesia. Someone high up in the Church hierarchy decided this story needed to die, and they’ve been systematically erasing it from Catholic consciousness for over a century.

The question is why. And the answer connects to prophecies about the end of the world, the final pope, and what might be the largest cover-up in religious history.

October 13, 1917

Let me tell you what actually happened, because you won’t hear this in church.

Three shepherd children in rural Portugal claimed the Virgin Mary had been appearing to them monthly since May. Lúcia dos Santos, age ten, and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto, nine and seven. Illiterate peasant kids who could barely read, suddenly making extraordinary claims about receiving divine messages.

The Virgin told them she would perform a public miracle on October 13th at noon. Not a private vision. Not something requiring faith to perceive. A miracle so spectacular that everyone would have to believe, whether they wanted to or not.

Word spread fast. By October, the story had traveled across Portugal, into Spain, across Catholic Europe. Seventy thousand people showed up in a field outside Fatima. That’s not an exaggeration. Multiple independent sources confirm the crowd size. That’s a modern NFL stadium worth of human beings, gathered in a muddy field to see if three peasant children were prophets or lunatics.

The crowd wasn’t uniformly religious. O Século, one of Portugal’s major secular newspapers, sent their editor Avelino de Almeida, who’d previously written mocking articles about the apparitions. He came to document mass delusion. Government officials attended to record the embarrassing display of superstition. Scientists showed up to study crowd psychology.

It rained all morning. Heavy, soaking rain that turned the field into a swamp. People stood ankle-deep in mud, clothes drenched, probably wondering what they were doing with their lives.

At noon, the rain stopped.

The clouds parted.

And then the sun started moving wrong…

Multiple independent witnesses described the same thing. The sun appeared as a silver disk you could stare at directly without hurting your eyes. Then it started spinning. Not the normal celestial movement you see every day, but spinning like a plate someone threw. It threw off multicolored light. People’s faces turned blue, then yellow, then red as impossible light washed over them.

The sun zigzagged across the sky.

Then it appeared to plunge toward Earth. Read that again so it sinks in…

Seventy thousand people screamed. They fell to their knees. They begged God for mercy. They thought they were watching the end of the world, because the sun was falling out of the sky and about to incinerate Portugal.

This lasted ten minutes. Long enough that it wasn’t a hallucination or a trick of the light. Long enough for people to process what they were seeing, to react, to panic, to pray. Ten full minutes of physical reality behaving impossibly.

Then the sun snapped back into its normal position. The clouds closed. And everyone in that field realized something else impossible had happened: they were completely dry. The ground was dry. Everything that had been soaking wet ten minutes earlier was as if the rain had never happened.

Avelino de Almeida, the skeptical journalist who came to debunk the whole thing, wrote a front-page article describing exactly what he saw. No qualifiers. No attempts to rationalize it. He just reported what happened. His account matches those of believers, government officials, other journalists, scientists. The same impossible sequence of events, witnessed simultaneously by tens of thousands of people.

The Catholic Church spent thirteen years investigating before officially declaring it “worthy of belief” in 1930. They approved it. They built a massive shrine. They eventually made two of the three children into saints. This is not fringe theology. This is official Church doctrine. The Miracle of the Sun happened.

So where are the photographs?

The Evidence That Disappeared

By 1917, cameras were everywhere. The Brownie camera had been mass-produced since 1900. Journalists carried them as standard equipment. Middle-class families owned them. Soldiers brought them to World War I. Photography was as common as smartphones are today.

And this wasn’t a surprise event. Seventy thousand people traveled to Fatima specifically because children had spent months announcing a miracle would occur on October 13th at noon. They knew something was supposed to happen. They came prepared to document it.

A small-handful of photos of the witnesses to the event exist but none of the actual event itself. This does not make any sense. Someone seized those photos. The question is why.

We know photographers were there because their pictures survive. Multiple photographs exist showing the massive crowd at Cova da Iria, faces turned upward, watching something in the sky. These images are in archives. You can find them online. We have proof that people with functioning cameras were present during the exact moment the solar phenomenon occurred.

But we have zero photographs of the sun itself during the miracle.

Think about how insane that is. You’re a photographer at the most spectacular event you’ll ever witness. The sun is performing impossible aerobatics. Reality is breaking. Seventy thousand people are screaming that the world is ending. And you photograph... the crowd? You capture people’s faces but not the thing they’re watching?

That’s not how photographers work. That’s not how human instinct works. When something impossible happens in the sky, you point your camera at the sky. You document the phenomenon. You capture evidence.

The only explanation is that those photographs existed and were systematically destroyed.

Newspaper archives from O Século and other major publications prove journalists filed detailed written reports. These weren’t small regional papers. These were Portugal’s largest news outlets with photographers on staff. Where are the images? Were they never published? Were they confiscated? Did someone collect them after the fact?

You can’t coordinate seventy thousand people to lie. The logistics are impossible. These were random Portuguese citizens, Spanish visitors, government officials, skeptical journalists, scientists, believers, atheists. Most didn’t know each other. Many came specifically to prove the children were lying. The idea that they all agreed to fake the same impossible event is absurd.

Something happened. The Church officially recognizes it. But the photographic evidence has been erased while the cameras themselves are documented as being present.

And remember what happened in 1951. The Vatican released those fake photographs, let them achieve global circulation, then allowed them to be exposed as fraudulent. The real evidence vanished. Fake evidence got debunked publicly. Anyone claiming Fatima was real now had to overcome the association with proven fraud. That’s not incompetence. That’s psychological warfare.

The Three Secrets

The Virgin Mary gave the children three prophecies. Three secrets about the fate of the world and the Church.

The first was a vision of hell. Demons, fire, souls in torment. Terrifying for children, but theologically safe. Catholics believe in hell. No controversy there.

The second predicted World War II before it happened and warned that Russia would spread errors across the world unless consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Both secrets were revealed in 1941 after the events they predicted had already begun. Convenient timing, but again, nothing that threatens Church authority.

The third secret is where everything goes wrong.

Sister Lúcia wrote it down in 1944 under direct orders from her bishop. She sealed it in an envelope with explicit instructions: open and reveal this to the world no later than 1960, when its meaning will be clearer. Some sources claim the Virgin Mary herself specified 1960 as the deadline.

The Vatican received it. Pope Pius XII read it. Pope John XXIII read it in 1960.

And then they locked it away.

They didn’t just delay release. They actively refused to reveal it. In February 1960, the Vatican issued a statement saying the Church “does not wish to take on the responsibility of guaranteeing the truthfulness of the words that the three shepherd children said the Virgin Mary spoke to them.”

Read that again. They’d already officially approved the Fatima apparitions as authentic. They’d declared the miracle “worthy of belief.” But now they wouldn’t vouch for the message? They recognized the miracle but rejected the prophecy? What kind of logic is that?

The envelope stayed sealed for forty more years. Pope Paul VI read it. Pope John Paul I probably read it during his thirty-three-day papacy before he mysteriously died. Pope John Paul II definitely read it, especially after getting shot on May 13, 1981, the exact anniversary of the first Fatima apparition.

For eighty-three years, the Third Secret remained locked in Vatican archives. A handful of popes and their closest advisors knew what it said. The rest of humanity got nothing.

Finally, in 2000, they released what they claimed was the complete text. A symbolic vision of a bishop in white (presumably the pope) being killed by soldiers. The official interpretation: this predicted the 1981 assassination attempt on John Paul II.

That’s it. That’s what required eighty-three years of secrecy. A vague vision about an assassination attempt that didn’t even succeed, released nineteen years after the event it supposedly predicted.

Nobody buys it.

Multiple Church officials have stated publicly that the released text is incomplete. In 2016, reports emerged that Cardinal Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI) told a German priest the published version wasn’t the full secret. The Vatican denied this, but Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò continues to insist they’re hiding the real content. Italian journalist Antonio Socci spent years investigating and concluded the same thing.

So what’s really in that secret? What’s so terrifying that the Church would lie to the faithful for nearly a century?

The Prophecy You’ve Never Heard Of

In 1139, an Irish archbishop named Malachy had a vision while visiting Rome. He saw the future of the papacy. Not just the next few popes, but every pope from his time until the end of the Church itself.

He wrote down 112 short Latin phrases, each describing a future pope through symbols and imagery. These weren’t names. They were prophetic descriptions that would identify each pontiff through characteristics of their papacy, their coat of arms, their birthplace, or major events during their reign.

For nearly nine hundred years, these prophecies have been eerily accurate.

Pope number 109 in the prophecy was described as “De labore solis” which translates to “from the labor of the sun” or “from the eclipse of the sun.” Pope John Paul II, who held this position, was born on the day of a solar eclipse in 1920 and was buried on the day of a solar eclipse in 2005. The sun literally marked both his arrival and departure.

Pope number 110 was “Gloria olivae” meaning “glory of the olive.” Pope Benedict XVI came from the Olivetan order, an obscure Benedictine branch. The olive connection was direct and undeniable.

Pope number 111 is “Petrus Romanus.” Peter the Roman.

According to Malachy’s prophecy, this is not just another pope. This is the final pope. The last pontiff before the Church as we know it ends. The prophecy gives more detail about this final pope than any other:

“In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit Peter the Roman, who will pasture his sheep in many tribulations, and when these things are finished, the city of seven hills will be destroyed, and the dreadful judge will judge his people. The End.”

That’s not symbolic language. That’s not vague mysticism. That’s describing the apocalypse. The end times. The destruction of Rome (the city of seven hills). Divine judgment. The final accounting before God.

Pope Francis is the 111th pope. He’s 88 years old. His health is visibly deteriorating. He’s been the most controversial pope in modern history, praised by progressives and despised by traditionalists who believe he’s corrupting the faith. Under his papacy, the Church has hemorrhaged credibility through endless scandals. Attendance has collapsed across the Western world. The institution is in visible, undeniable decline.

And here’s where it gets even stranger: Pope Francis is the first and only Jesuit pope in the entire two-thousand-year history of the Catholic Church.

Dozens of books have been written in the last century documenting the strange conspiracies attributed to the Jesuit Order.

The Jesuits. The Society of Jesus. An order so deeply entangled in conspiracy theories and accusations of dark practices that we could write an entire book about their alleged involvement in everything from political assassinations to occult rituals. For centuries, they’ve been accused of being the Vatican’s intelligence agency, operating in the shadows, manipulating governments, infiltrating institutions. They’ve been accused of practicing witchcraft in secret. Of worshiping demons behind closed doors. Of being the hidden hand controlling the Church while pretending to serve it.

Are all these accusations true? Probably not all of them. But the fact that the accusations have persisted for centuries across multiple continents and cultures suggests there’s something about the Jesuits that makes even other Catholics deeply uncomfortable. They’ve been expelled from countries. Banned by popes. Suppressed entirely for decades before being reinstated. No other Catholic order has that kind of dark, controversial history.

And the final pope, according to prophecy, comes from that order. The only Jesuit ever to sit on the throne of St. Peter happens to be the one presiding over the Church during what Malachy described as its final tribulations before Rome is destroyed and God judges his people.

That’s not coincidence. That’s poetry. Dark, apocalyptic poetry.

And according to a prophecy written nearly nine hundred years ago, he’s presiding over the Church’s final days before judgment comes.

The timing is too perfect. The details align too precisely. We’re living through what Malachy described as “the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church” and the “many tribulations” before Rome is destroyed and the dreadful judge judges God’s people.

Connecting the Prophecies

Now put it together.

The Virgin Mary appears in 1917. She gives three shepherd children prophecies about the future. The first two prove accurate. The third is so disturbing that the Vatican seals it away despite explicit instructions to reveal it in 1960.

Why 1960 specifically? Because that’s when Vatican II begins. That’s when the Church undergoes massive, controversial transformation. Traditional liturgy gets gutted. The Latin Mass disappears from most parishes. Church attendance begins its long, steep decline. Everything starts falling apart right on schedule.

Sister Lúcia said the Third Secret would be “clearer” by 1960. Why would an apocalyptic prophecy become clearer in 1960 unless it described events beginning around that time? The collapse of traditional faith. The scandals. The decline. The final pope.

The Prophecy of St. Malachy, written in 1139, describes the last pope presiding over the Church during “many tribulations” before Rome is destroyed and the “dreadful judge” judges God’s people. That’s apocalyptic language. That’s end times. That’s divine judgment specifically targeting the institutional Church.

What if the Third Secret of Fatima describes exactly the same thing? What if both prophecies, given eight hundred years apart through completely different channels, warn about the same final days? What if the Virgin Mary told those three children in 1917 precisely what’s happening right now in 2025?

That would explain everything.

Every lie. Every act of suppression. Every fake photograph and sealed envelope and generation of priests trained without learning this history. Because if the Third Secret describes the apocalypse, if it names this era as the end times, if it warns that judgment is coming specifically for the corrupt Church hierarchy, then releasing it destroys the Vatican’s authority completely and irrevocably.

Think about the position they’re in. How can you claim divine mandate when Heaven itself has pronounced you guilty? How can you demand obedience when a prophecy from the Virgin Mary herself describes your corruption? How can you maintain power when everyone knows God is about to judge you and find you catastrophically wanting? You can’t. So you hide it. You suppress it. You lie about it for eighty-three years and counting. You release fake photographs to discredit the miracle. You train generations of priests without teaching them this history. You erase it from collective Catholic memory while maintaining just enough official recognition to avoid complete schism with those who witnessed it.

The Cover-Up Gets Worse

This isn’t just religious bureaucracy. This is coordinated suppression across intelligence networks.

Someone collected those photographs from multiple news organizations across multiple countries. That requires resources, reach, institutional power. Then in 1951, they released fakes as a psyop. That’s not something a religious institution does alone. That’s intelligence tradecraft.

Why would secular intelligence agencies help the Vatican suppress proof of God?

Because the Church isn’t just religious. It’s a political entity, a banking empire, an intelligence network that predates most modern nations. The Vatican has relationships with governments, militaries, intelligence services globally.

If the Third Secret describes the Church’s end, it threatens a major geopolitical power structure. It threatens alliances, financial networks, intelligence cooperation. Destabilizing the Church destabilizes everything connected to it.

So they help bury it. Because people in power never want destabilization, especially when it comes with apocalyptic prophecies and divine judgment.

Why Hide Proof of God?

The Catholic Church has spent over a century hiding the most spectacular proof of God’s existence in modern history. Seventy thousand people watched physics break. The Church officially recognizes it happened. And they’ve buried it so completely that their own priests don’t know about it.

An institution claiming to serve God is hiding proof of God.

Why? Because the proof threatens them more than doubt does.

Doubt keeps people dependent. Doubt means you need the Church for answers, access to the divine, salvation. But proof that Heaven spoke directly to three illiterate peasant children without consulting a single bishop? Proof that God acts outside official channels? That destroys the fundamental lie: that you need them to reach God.

Fatima proves the Church isn’t necessary. The Virgin Mary appeared to nobodies. Gave them prophecies without permission. Performed a miracle without a single priest involved. Heaven bypassed the entire hierarchy.

The miracle proves God doesn’t need them. The prophecies describe their judgment. Releasing both would expose that their claims to divine authority are lies, that they serve themselves rather than God.

The End Game

Pope Francis is 88 years old. The 111th pope. The first Jesuit to ever hold the position. According to prophecy, the final pope before judgment and Rome’s destruction.

This isn’t speculation about the distant future. This is now. The final pope is aging. The prophecies describe this era. The suppression continues. And nine out of ten Christians don’t know any of this exists.

The Church has evidence that seventy thousand people watched reality break. They’ve suppressed it, lied about it, erased it from history. They’ve hidden what the Virgin Mary told three children in 1917.

Why hide proof of God? Why bury evidence of Heaven speaking directly to humans? Why suppress a miracle you officially recognize?

Because the message condemns them. Because the prophecies describe their judgment. Because we’re living in the end times they were warned about, and admitting it means admitting their time is up.

Research this yourself. Every claim traces to verifiable sources. Newspaper archives exist. Witness testimonies are documented. The Church’s approval is public record. Malachy’s prophecy is nine hundred years old. Pope Francis being the 111th pope is factual.

Share this. Make it viral. Make people ask why an institution serving God hides proof of God. Make them question a hierarchy suppressing prophecies about its own corruption.

Share

The seventy thousand witnesses saw what they saw. The photographs existed or they didn’t. The prophecies are complete or they’re not. Someone knows the truth with certainty.

And they’ve chosen not to tell you for over a century.

The Prophecy of St. Malachy says the final pope will preside over the Church during many tribulations before Rome is destroyed and God judges his people. That pope is 88 years old, visibly declining, sitting in the Vatican right now. The Third Secret remains hidden. Seventy thousand people watched reality break in 1917.

The question isn’t whether judgment is coming.

The question is whether you’re paying attention to the fact that it’s nearly here.

Share

An Important Note From The Wise Wolf Team:

Last month, we were ranked number 3 in faith and spirituality on Substack. This month, we don’t even show up in the top 100.

We’re not saying we’re being censored. But we’re not saying we’re NOT being censored either.

Something’s changed. In the last few weeks, Substack has been flooded with celebrity influencer types.

People with millions of followers on other platforms whose marketing consultants and PR teams saw that Substack is growing quickly and realized there’s money to be made here. So they migrated over, brought their audiences with them, and now small writers like us (regular people like me and Lily who are just trying to pay bills) are getting buried.

If you do not support small writers on Substack - this is the future of the platform. Vapid celebrity influencers using it to promote their lifestyle brands and remind you how much ‘better’ their lives are than yours. Do not let his happen please.

These celebrities are churning out the same garbage slop they always have. Polished content. Professional photography. Safe takes that won’t ruffle any feathers. Meanwhile, articles like the one you just read (articles that took a decade of research, that connect dots nobody else is connecting, that ask questions nobody else is asking) are getting pushed down the algorithm and buried under a mountain of pretty faces in skin-tight workout clothes posting photos from gyms and gourmet restaurants.

We need your help.

If you can afford to upgrade to a paid membership, we’re extending our 50% off deal through all of December. That’s the price of a couple coffees a month to support independent research and writing that you won’t find anywhere else.

Get 50% off for 1 year

If you can’t afford to upgrade (we get it, times are tough) you can still help by sharing this article. Restack it. Comment on it. Send it to someone who needs to read it. The algorithm pays attention to engagement, and right now, we’re getting drowned out by influencers with established audiences.

Please don’t let Substack become the next Instagram. Support small writers while we’re still here. Because if this platform becomes just another celebrity content farm, voices like ours disappear completely.

Share this. Make it spread. Make people ask these questions. That’s how we survive.

Share