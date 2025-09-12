The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garfield Scarrow's avatar
Garfield Scarrow
5d

George Edward Griffin (born November 7, 1931, STILL ALIVE!) is a brilliant American author, filmmaker, lecturer, and a conspiracy theorist. Griffin's writings promote a number of right-wing views and conspiracy theories regarding politics, defense and health care. His books include ‘The Creature from Jekyll Island’ (regarding the creation of the Federal Reserve, 1913) and ‘World Without Cancer’ (regarding the use of vitB17/ laetrile, aka apricot kernels). Currently, Mr. Griffin is the Editor-in-Chief of Need-to-Know News, worthy of a look: https://needtoknow.news/about-us/

I first became aware of Mr. Griffin back in 2010? when I watched this documentary (1993) and I have followed his work since. My original link to the docu has been expunged, but I found it here. He is a very a knowledgeable, intelligent and interesting man, despite how Wikipedia likes to spin it; as do others in the know, I do not trust their analysis on anything! Mr. Griffin is one of the original ‘conspiracy theorists’ that I have found in my lifetime. Although this vid may be ‘dated’, Mr. Griffin was trying to educate his viewers of 1993.

G. Edward Griffin - The Discovery of Noah's Ark – 1993: https://rumble.com/v2ogbtk-g.-edward-griffin-the-discovery-of-noahs-ark-1993.html (Regrets, 52min vid, there is much preamble, not for the attention-deficit crowd). Wise Wolf may appreciate this vid, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

BTW the length of Noah’s Ark was 300 cubits, its width 50 cubits and its height 30 cubits (Genesis 6:15). A cubit is about 18 inches, a foot and a half, the distance from the elbow to the tip of the middle finger, the middle finger. HA! So, the next time you must give someone the middle finger, think of it as giving them a cubit!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Gomez's avatar
Linda Gomez
5d

I think that's why Trump ordered an investigation of everything at The Smithsonian...🤷‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture