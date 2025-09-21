The Messiah's holy image twisted to promote rebellion against God's design.

In the neon soaked gutters of Broadway, where truth gets trampled underfoot, the musical Saturday Church rears its head like a fevered hallucination, daring to smear the sacred name of Jesus Christ by casting Him as a black homosexual swathed in sequins and sass. This is not a show. It is a spiritual mugging, a grotesque carnival that twists the Son of God into a prop for gender chaos and sexual rebellion.

Jesus was not a gay black man, and this vile portrayal, alongside the musical's crusade to glorify sin, demands that every Christian rise up, roar with righteous fury, and bury this abomination under a tidal wave of vocal condemnation.

Picture the stage: J. Harrison Ghee, a non binary Tony winner, prances out as Black Jesus, all glitter and fabulousness, preaching collective love in a role that doubles as Pastor Lewis. This is not just bad casting. It is blasphemy carved in neon. The Jesus of Scripture, sinless and divine, who walked the earth as the ultimate embodiment of God's authority, is not a drag performer or a cheerleader for lifestyles branded detestable in Leviticus and Romans. This portrayal is a knife to the heart of every believer, turning the Savior who died to redeem us into a caricature for homosexual agendas. Christians, your soul should scream at this outrage.

Our Lord, the King of Kings, reduced to a sequined symbol of moral decay.

Glitter and flair hide the assault on Christian faith in Saturday Church....

The story itself is a slick con, following teenager Ulysses, who trades biblical clarity for pronoun shifting confusion, running from a judgmental church to the so called Saturday Church, an LGBTQ+ haven where the only sin is being boring. Guided by a love interest and a trans advocate named Ebony, Ulysses embraces a true self that spits in the face of God's design for male and female laid out in Genesis.

The faithful and true Christian aunt, standing firm on Scripture, is cast as the villain, while this counterfeit church glorifies homosexuality and transgenderism as liberation.

With a black homosexual Jesus presiding over this mess, it is a direct assault on the true church, which Hebrews calls a place for repentance, not a stage for celebrating what God calls an abomination.

This musical does not just mock our faith. It wages war on it, luring the young into a swamp of confusion.

The Gospel traded for a false gospel of pride in this blasphemous production.

The production's dazzle, Sia's pulsating songs, fiery choreography, and Qween Jean's riotous costumes, acts like a conman's smile, masking the poison within. It is propaganda wrapped in razzle dazzle, seducing audiences with flair while preaching a gospel of self worship over humility before God. The plot falters, its despair shallow and its relationships half baked, proving it is less art than agenda. And at its core, the lie that Jesus, a pious man who taught marriage as one man and one woman, would bless this rebellion is an insult that should set every Christian's blood on fire.

This is no time for quiet grumbling. Christians, get loud. Flood the airwaves, call out theaters, shame the sponsors, and boycott this filth with every ounce of your conviction. Preach in your churches, pray with unrelenting zeal, and stand for the true Christ, the sinless Savior, not a gay black caricature, who calls us to repentance, not rebellion. Saturday Church is a spiritual landmine, and we must be the wall that stops its spread. Let your voices crack like thunder, defending the cross against this blasphemous travesty.

The faith demands it, and the hour is now.