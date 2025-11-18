Note from the Wise Wolf: Still knee deep in medieval Alexander the Great and Biblical manuscripts. Aiming to finish the series by Friday. It’s way more information than I ever expected to find and I am having a hard time deciding on what is most important. When you got a military genius, biblical prophecy, claims of divine origin, giants, werewolves, and every other weird thing you could ever imagine existing all being fought by the greatest general to ever live - you have a hard time deciding what to focus on. As such, I am publishing an article I have had sitting on the back-burner.

A friend sent me this analysis a few months back. He spent six years as an intelligence officer in the German military before transitioning into cybersecurity consulting. He knows how information operations work from the inside. He’s watched the privacy community for over a decade, and what he’s seeing keeps him up at night.

He wants to remain anonymous.

What follows is his analysis. Read it as someone with operational intelligence experience walking you through patterns he recognizes.

Draw your own conclusions about what they mean.

The Privacy Heroes Selling Your Surveillance

Building a deep cover intelligence asset costs millions and takes years. You don’t just give someone a fake passport and a backstory. You construct an entire life. Educational history that checks out. Employment records that make sense. Relationships that feel authentic. Skills that took real time to develop. You’re not creating a character. You’re engineering a person whose existence serves operational objectives while appearing completely organic.

The asset lives this constructed identity so thoroughly that even they might not fully understand their role. The legend becomes their reality. Job changes, relationships, personal struggles. All of it builds toward positioning them exactly where they need to be when the operation goes active.

This is how elite intelligence work functions. Not spy movie fantasies about gadgets and car chases. Patient, expensive, multi-year development of assets who can influence target populations with complete credibility.

You know what doesn’t happen in this world? People don’t just leave. You don’t spend years inside signals intelligence, gain access to the most sensitive programs in the global surveillance apparatus, then decide to become a whistleblower and live happily ever after in exile.

Real whistleblowers die young. Heart attacks at thirty. Robberies where nothing gets stolen but they take two bullets to the back of the head. Car accidents on empty roads. They don’t get book deals and speaking fees and fawning profiles in major publications.

They get disappeared.

So when someone with deep access to classified programs becomes the world’s most celebrated privacy advocate, living comfortably in Moscow while maintaining a massive public platform, you need to ask different questions.

Edward Snowden’s origin story reads like someone workshopped it in a screenwriting class. High school dropout becomes genius hacker. Lands cushy intelligence gigs despite zero formal credentials. Gains access to earth-shattering secrets. Abandons gorgeous girlfriend and comfortable life. Flees to Hong Kong, then Russia. Lives in exile as the lonely hero who sacrificed everything for truth.

Stop me when this sounds too much like the plot of a Hollywood movie…

I spent years running information operations. You learn to spot ‘legend-building’. You learn to recognize when someone’s backstory serves a purpose beyond biography. Snowden’s trajectory through the intelligence community looks like a talent development program designed to create the ultimate credible source for the hacker community.

Community college dropout establishes outsider credentials. High-paying tech jobs without degrees demonstrate exceptional ability. Rapid security clearance progression provides access to valuable information. Each step builds credibility with people who distrust institutional authority while ensuring access to material worth leaking.

Julian Assange follows a parallel track. Different character, same construction principles. The brilliant but controversial truth-teller who can’t be silenced. Early leaks carefully curated to embarrass without compromising current operations. Collateral Murder, Afghanistan papers, diplomatic cables. All historical material that made agencies look callous without exposing ongoing capabilities.

Both men became the most trusted voices on privacy and surveillance. When they recommend tools, people listen without question. Because these men sacrificed everything to warn us.

Except consider what they actually accomplished…

The Leaks Changed Nothing

Snowden exposed surveillance programs already facing legal challenges and congressional scrutiny. PRISM was in the courts. Bulk metadata collection already had senators asking uncomfortable questions. Foreign surveillance surprised exactly nobody who’d been paying attention.

But those revelations established Snowden as the world’s foremost authority on avoiding surveillance. His recommendations carry weight that no government spokesperson could ever achieve. The privacy community trusts him absolutely.

Watch what happened after the leaks. He didn’t just expose programs. He started prescribing solutions. Use Tor. Install Tails. Get Signal. Subscribe to a VPN. Download encrypted email clients.

Every single recommendation funnels users toward surveillance systems more effective than anything he exposed.

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory created Tor. Government grants funded its development. Using Tor doesn’t hide you. It identifies you as someone seeking anonymity, which makes you infinitely more interesting than the average internet user. Your traffic routes through nodes that intelligence agencies understand better than the activists who recommend it. Correlation attacks, timing analysis, traffic fingerprinting. The vulnerabilities are documented. The agencies know them cold.

Tails promises anonymity through a Linux distribution built from thousands of packages by hundreds of maintainers. Any one could be compromised. The attack surface isn’t smaller than Windows. It’s distributed across an ecosystem too large to audit properly. When privacy advocates tell you to trust Tails, they’re asking you to trust an impossibly complex supply chain.

Signal requires phone number verification. It runs on compromised hardware. Everything routes through centralized servers. You’re not having private conversations. You’re having monitored conversations with encryption that provides legal deniability for the monitoring.

VPNs represent the operational masterpiece. Millions of privacy-conscious users voluntarily route their complete internet activity through centralized servers operated by companies with opaque ownership structures. Instead of expensive, legally complicated mass surveillance, agencies monitor the self-selected population of people most interested in hiding their activities. Users pay monthly subscriptions for the privilege.

The Subscription Surveillance Economy

Think about the economics for a moment. Building infrastructure to monitor everyone costs billions. Maintaining it requires constant legal battles and public relations nightmares.

Now imagine convincing your targets to pay for their own monitoring. They subscribe to services. They recommend those services to friends. They defend the services against criticism. They create network effects that make compromised solutions the default choice.

VPN companies generate billions in annual revenue. Every subscriber provides complete browsing history, connection metadata, and behavioral patterns. The data quality exceeds anything forced surveillance could achieve because users don’t try to obfuscate when they trust the service.

The business model is elegant. Customers fund the operation, recruit new targets, and provide better intelligence than covert collection ever could.

What Real Privacy Looks Like

Actual anonymity requires SOCKS5 proxy chains through multiple jurisdictions, rotated frequently, with different services for different activities. It requires compartmentalized identities that never cross-contaminate. It requires accepting that every digital connection might be compromised.

Real secure communication happens through mesh networks, not centralized servers. It uses protocols that can’t be shut down or controlled by single entities.

Real financial privacy requires cash transactions that leave no digital trail. Not mainstream cryptocurrency recorded forever on public blockchains.

Notice how no privacy hero recommends these approaches. They’re inconvenient. They’re complicated. They’re actually private. Agencies can’t monitor what they can’t access.

Instead, the heroes recommend convenient, user-friendly, centralized solutions that look like privacy while ensuring comprehensive surveillance capability.

The Network Effect Trap

Signal grows because everyone uses Signal. VPN services thrive because everyone needs a VPN. Popular Linux distributions dominate because everyone recommends them.

Meanwhile, truly secure alternatives remain obscure because they’re difficult and have small user bases. The surveillance-friendly options become standard through convenience and celebrity endorsement.

When privacy advocates across different countries all recommend identical tools, you’re not seeing organic convergence. You’re seeing coordinated messaging from sources with global reach.

The Pattern Recognition

I learned to spot assets by watching what they don’t do. Snowden and Assange never recommend truly decentralized solutions. They never explain fundamental vulnerabilities in their preferred tools. They never acknowledge that convenience and security trade off against each other. They never mention that real anonymity requires inconvenient, difficult practices.

They consistently promote solutions creating centralized monitoring opportunities.

Legitimate privacy advocates would explain that actual security is hard, inconvenient, and incompatible with user-friendly applications. They’d tell you that protecting yourself means accepting significant lifestyle compromises. They’d be honest about the fact that most people can’t achieve real privacy because they’re unwilling to pay the convenience cost.

Assets promoting surveillance disguised as privacy emphasize ease of use and broad adoption.

The Behavioral Prediction Advantage

Modern machine learning transforms voluntary surveillance into unprecedented behavioral prediction. When users willingly provide complete browsing histories through VPN services, communication patterns through messaging apps, and social networks through metadata analysis, algorithms build behavioral models that predict individual actions with disturbing accuracy.

The data quality from voluntary surveillance exceeds forced surveillance because users don’t hide, mislead, or obfuscate when they trust the service. They provide clean datasets showing exactly who they are, what they want, and how they think.

The Long Operation

This has been running for over a decade. Every year, more people install secure operating systems that could hide anything in their code. More people subscribe to VPN services monitoring their complete internet activity. More people use encrypted messaging routing through centralized servers.

The privacy movement grows larger and more committed to using exactly the tools providing the best surveillance capabilities agencies have ever developed.

What Makes It Work

People want heroes. They want to believe someone sacrificed everything to warn them. They want to believe that simple, convenient solutions exist for complex surveillance problems.

Intelligence agencies understand human psychology better than privacy advocates understand technology. They know people choose convenient lies over inconvenient truths. They know hope sells better than reality.

The evidence hides in plain sight. Snowden’s career trajectory. Assange’s selective leaks. The specific tools they recommend. The centralized nature of their privacy solutions. Anyone can see it if they look.

But looking means abandoning heroes.

It means accepting that the resistance might be controlled opposition.

It means confronting the possibility that the privacy community has been building, funding, and recruiting for the surveillance apparatus while believing they’re fighting it.

The Operational Genius

Traditional intelligence assets can be exposed, turned, or eliminated.

Snowden and Assange represent a different, more advanced operational model.

Assets who people believe are fighting back against tyranny. Assets they can trust absolutely and without question.

That authentic conviction makes them incredibly effective at selling surveillance tools to people who distrust government recommendations.

When the world’s most famous whistleblower tells you to use a privacy tool, you don’t question it. You install it. You recommend it. You build your security practices around it.

Psychological operations at this level are designed with specific objectives. They can take years to bear fruit. This is a game of patience like chess. Otherwise, no one is going to fall for the lies.

Consider the Possibility

I’m not asking you to accept this as proven fact. I’m asking you to consider the possibility and look at the evidence with that frame in mind.

Look at who benefits from widespread VPN adoption. Look at the funding sources behind privacy tools. Look at the centralized architecture of recommended solutions. Look at how convenient these tools are compared to genuinely secure alternatives.

Then ask yourself whether the privacy movement is fighting surveillance or building a more efficient version of it.

The greatest intelligence operation in history wouldn’t need to be secret. It would hide in plain sight, promoted by the most trusted voices in the community, funded by the people it targets.

In fact, you might already be paying a monthly subscription to participate in it.

