“I will be a dictator on day one. The only thing that can stop me is the courts.” Source: March 2024 interview with The Washington Post

Oh boy, this one’s going to sound insane — even to those of you who’ve read it all. I know most of you roll your eyes at the whole “occult” thing, and honestly? So do I. But here’s the kicker: the people in charge don’t. They believe in it. Hell, they study it. Openly. Ancient Babylonian rituals, black magic, esoteric texts — these aren’t rumors scribbled on bathroom walls, they’re real practices tied to real names in high places.

And let’s not forget the accusations — yes, the ones that keep resurfacing like a bad horror movie. Dozens of allegations over decades about pedophilia, ritual abuse, even child sacrifice. And yet… no consequences. No trials. Just silence, cover-ups, or ridicule for those brave enough to speak out.

The time to save this country passed long ago. Now, all we can do is prepare. Because if you're reading this, and you still have so…