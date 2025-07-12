I don’t get paid because you don’t share. Change that.

You made it to The Wise Wolf, which means you're already smarter than 93% of internet users. (Stat totally made up but spiritually accurate.)

Get more from The Wise Wolf in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Now be a hero: send this to your friends and bask in the sweet, sweet validation of bringing enlightenment to the masses. Or at least a few chuckles and mildly useful stock tips. Our picks have delivered over 30% returns for three years straight. If you actually read this thing, you'd realize it's financial gold disguised as a newsletter.

Refer a friend

Earn benefits. When more friends use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive special benefits.