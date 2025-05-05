I am way hotter than this stock photo skank.

Hey Kiddos,

I have been debating for several weeks about whether or not I wanted to reveal this super-secret, super-awesome, and super-profitable way of turning a few extra bucks into some real serious cashflow and since I cannot think of anything else to write and I have a deadline to meet - here it is.



My casino exploiting, ‘not-sure-if-this-is-legal-and-frankly-do-not-care’ method of making certain I don’t end up having to dance at a strip club all summer to stay in college next semester.



This isn’t some viral TikTok hack about reselling Shein clothes or turning coffee grounds into gold. This is the real deal on how I’m funding my summer trip to Europe without working a 9-to-5. It’s about crypto casinos, fake IP addresses, and a poker calculator I keep open during class lectures. Let’s get into it.