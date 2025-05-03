Trump used AI to create this image of himself and posted it via social media.

On the heels of Pope Francis’ death, the world watched as dignitaries gathered in solemnity at the Vatican. But amid the mourning, former President Donald Trump did what only Donald Trump could: turned it into a circus.

Trump, a non-Catholic, posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope — gleaming in gold and adorned in white robes — with no caption, just silent arrogance. Shared from his Truth Social account and amplified by official Trump team channels, the image landed with a thud among the faithful, drawing outrage from Catholics and critics alike.

Separation of Church and Sanity

First, a reminder: the United States of America is a secular republic. The Constitution guarantees a separation of church and state, meaning no president — current, former, or aspiring — should dabble in religious cosplay, especially not in a way that mocks one of the oldest institutions on Earth.

More concerning than …