Why does ICE need a warzone arsenal on American streets? This isn’t defense. It’s intimidation. And it should scare citizens more than immigrants.

Something is happening in America that transcends party lines and ideological boundaries. A transformation in how federal power operates — not just in policy, but in structure, scope, and secrecy.

When federal agents in military-style gear, faces obscured, conduct raids in American cities hundreds of miles from any border, arresting citizens and non-citizens alike, the optics alone should give us pause. This isn't traditional law enforcement. This is something that looks, acts, and operates like military deployment on domestic soil.

The numbers tell a story that should concern every American:

A proposed expansion of 10,000 new ICE agents. Billions allocated for detention infrastructure, surveillance technology, and rapid deportation operations. A budget that now rivals major federal agencies. Plans for new detention facilities — officially term…