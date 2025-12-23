The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sebastian's avatar
Sebastian
1h

This piece hit the mark. Are you a wiseguy or hitman? Lol

There is no pride or arrogance in this peace of mind. No guile. Thanks, you have wisdom within. You shine bright. This is why you are “Abel” to lead others to right minded thoughts. 💭 while everyone who is envious of this offering is cursed to keep wandering and marked for life… to not be killed and die to their sin!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
E. Richard Scholz's avatar
E. Richard Scholz
1h

Well, you added more historical context and truth to the story of the nativity and I’ve seen anybody publicly do.

Congratulations on doing that! And you correctly I believe understood the reason why the church chose to use pagan holidays as a transition vehicle to Christianity the same as true of Easter the same is true of Sunday worship. The same is true of other for adding other festivals than the ones that were biblically established.

The story of there was no room in the end is not true. There was no room in the guest room, which was usually adjacent to or on a different floor from the houses in Bethlehem at the time.

And why was that?

Because Christ was born at a different time of the year, not when the snow was out there because nobody could travel.

He was born at a time when everybody to a great degree would be coming to their cities of origin and in this case to Jerusalem, where area where Joseph had his hometown.

Why were they coming? They were coming to keep the annual holy days the fall holiday days the feast of Trump. It’s atonement the seven day feast of shelters are Tabernacle and the last great day.

It’s like going to a family reunion in a city where it’s been decided to go for whatever reason and you don’t fit in because I’m all the guest rooms in the houses of all your relatives are used.

So what do you do? You don’t go sleep in a bar and you go to a motel six or something. Christ was most likely born around the time of the feast of trumpets so how many lies do we want to absorb and promulgate simply so we can feel good about keeping the season this way.

What if your birthday was three months earlier than when your family decided to keep it?

And it happened to be the birthday of some somebody else who’s what isn’t even a family member and whose practices you didn’t despised.?

Look the pagan holidays are a pig, and all you’ve tried to do is put Christian lipstick on it.

I want I know you want everybody to feel good, but you didn’t take it to the where the logical conclusion of this should be that we should stop keeping pagan festivals in in a way. That’s so-called honors the underlying spirit of the Messiah.

A simple reading of first Corinthians 10 tells you who brought the children of Israel out of East Egypt and if you can’t figure out that it was the pre-incarnate Christ and you think it’s the father then we’ve got a long discussion ahead of us.

That gets another burr under the saddle of a lot of people because they like to think of Jesus is that Sweet, Messiah and and the God of the Old Testament as as the #MIN old father well if I were gonna die for somebody and they were a great ungrateful about it and they didn’t know it was gonna happen and I had to hang around with them for 40 years in the wilderness. I might get a little personally annoyed that’s I think another way you could say peed so I used to believe everything you did. I want her to be a feel good guy about it and then I realized that not keeping the holy days not keeping the Weekly Sabbath not understanding this thing keeps us totally ignorant about the plan of salvation for all of humanity. Those who died before Christ those who weren’t called in this age, those who may not be called for a long time, but everybody’s gonna get their chance for salvation. Jesus himself said nobody could come to the father to me unless the father calls them and the father hasn’t called everybody today.

And people who get mad at this say you’re a second chance or you’re giving people a second chance and I’m saying no I’m not. I’m giving them their first chance and I’m not the one giving it to him it’s God the father so this is where I come down on it. You did half of a good job and I provided you for it

I’m sorry to pour some uncomfortable and unpleasant stuff in your Holladay Punchbowl but the truth is the truth.

Richard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture