The Wise Wolf

Arlequín
Sep 7

the problem is not the hierarchy but its fidelity to it, the head of the church will always be Jesus Christ but the hierarchical order was left by Jesus Christ himself in Tradition with a capital T, whoever wants to be the first must become the servant of all, the order that Jesus Christ gave to the apostles was always to watch over the salvation of souls that is why he sent them around the world to baptize in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, the problem is that clay vessels are often not well cooked in the fire of his love, that is why they are brittle, the Pope has the obligation to preserve the deposit of faith, which is the same faith in Jesus Christ that is transmitted by the two main sources the word of God in the scriptures and the word of God in Tradition, that is why I was telling you to be careful with reading the apocrypha, in case you did not know in Tradition and in scripture in Paul it is taught that if someone teaches a different gospel than whether it is one of them or an Angel, he should not be listened to.

The sacraments are real, yes they were left by Jesus Christ himself, they are not a tool of power, they are living waters of salvation, the same clergy, although not all, throughout history have tried to suppress them and change them or use them as tools of power, the problem is that paradox that it is not understandable how those who were chosen to have the seal of ministerial priest, that is, the power to make God himself Jesus Christ present on earth in the Eucharist, betray the faith and sell their inheritance for a bowl of lentils, the statistics are that there will always be 1 traitor to the faith among 12 disciples, if Judas Iscariot himself ate and lived with Christ, he betrayed him, imagine now that love has cooled, for times of crisis the statistics change and an example of this is what happened with Arius and Arianism, it will always happen until the end of the world, because we are in the end of time since Christ ascended to heaven, the strange thing is that already They do not teach these things and Tradition is not being transmitted because parents no longer transmit the tradition and allow it to be taught in supposedly Catholic or Christian schools but in reality they teach a lot of socialism or materialism without the contrast of tradition that is taught as if it were myths or fables and legends, they do not teach philosophy but history of philosophy and a very distorted one.

Helena Bågenhammar
Sep 7

The most beautiful thing I've ever read

