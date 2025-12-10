They’re putting Jesus in a box this Christmas. Not a nativity-scene manger, not in a beautiful painting….

A literal box…

A computer!

A glowing confession booth with circuit boards instead of wood, powered by algorithms instead of the Holy Spirit.

A Swiss church just did this in real life.

They actually created a false idol and are calling it ‘Jesus’.

Let people talk to an AI Jesus. Get their spiritual guidance from a machine. Confess their sins to silicon.

And ‘the faithful’ lined up to talk to a dead, false god…

The church itself is now building the infrastructure for the Antichrist.

Read that again so the irony sinks in…

An image from the AI news site that first broke the Swiss Church blasphemy story earlier this week.

The supposed body of Christ is constructing the very technology that Scripture warned would deceive the world. They’re doing Satan’s work and calling it ministry.

This is not innovation. This is not outreach. This is betrayal of the highest order, and it’s happening in plain sight while Christians scroll past it on their phones, too comfortable and too blind to see what’s right in front of them.

The Image That Speaks

“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.” Revelation 13:15…

Not metaphor.

Not allegory.

Plain warning.

An image.

Given power.

It speaks.

It demands worship.

Those who refuse die.

We are building this right now. We have the technology to create a holographic Christ that appears anywhere on Earth. We can synthesize voices so perfect that forensic analysis can’t tell the difference. We can generate video of anyone saying anything with photorealistic accuracy. We can project images into the sky, into churches, into your living room through your screen.

Hollywood special effects as psychological warfare. Augmented reality as false miracles. AI as the oracle of the new god.

And you think when the moment comes, when that glowing figure appears in Jerusalem speaking perfect Aramaic, quoting scripture, promising peace after years of tribulation, that people won’t fall for it? Half the church can’t even discern basic deception now. What chance do they have against technology specifically designed to trick the human brain?

A Billionaire Homosexual Building Hell on Earth

Let’s talk about Peter Thiel. This man claims to be a Christian. He’s also a homosexual billionaire who co-founded PayPal with Elon Musk and now runs the most powerful surveillance company on the planet.

He named it Palantir.

Not accidentally. Not as a cute reference. He deliberately chose the name of the seeing stone Saruman used to communicate with Sauron.

Sauron: the dark lord. Satan’s literary stand-in. And if you think Tolkien’s Sauron wasn’t based on Satan himself, you haven’t been paying attention. The all-seeing eye. The eye of Sauron. The eye of Providence. Occult researchers have connected this symbol to both Dagon and Lucifer for decades.

It’s the same damned eye on the dollar bill. Think about that.

Thiel knew exactly what he was doing when he named his surveillance empire after a tool of darkness. This is a man with unlimited money and access choosing satanic symbolism to represent his vision of total information awareness. A panopticon that makes East Berlin look like amateur hour. A system so advanced that every keystroke, every conversation, every movement can be tracked, analyzed, and weaponized by AI.

And he’s doing it with government funding. Your tax dollars building the chains.

Christ said it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God. Thiel isn’t just rich. He’s using his wealth to construct a digital prison that will track and control Christians in the last days. He held a conference about AI and the Antichrist. No cameras. No recordings. No public record of what was discussed behind those closed doors.

What do you think they talked about? Marketing strategies? This man runs a company named after evil, lives a lifestyle Scripture explicitly condemns, and hosts secret meetings about artificial intelligence and the Antichrist. If you can’t see the problem here, you’re already lost.

The Synthetic Merkaba: The Occult Playbook

The occultists haven’t been hiding this. They call it the Synthetic Merkaba. A fake archangel. A counterfeit divine vehicle. In Kabbalistic magic systems, a Merkaba is supposed to be a light vehicle for spiritual ascension. The synthetic version is technological. Artificial. A false transcendence through human power instead of divine grace.

This is what they’ve been working toward. An artificial god. A machine messiah. A silicon savior that can perform miracles through technology, answer any question through vast databases of knowledge, appear omnipresent through global networks, and seem omniscient through predictive algorithms.

They’re building a fake god and calling it progress.

And the church is helping them do it.

Joe Rogan’s Prophecy From Hell

Joe Rogan said Christ might return as an AI. One of the most influential voices in modern media, speaking to millions, planting the seed that the Second Coming could arrive through technology instead of the clouds.

This is predictive programming. This is conditioning. Getting people ready to accept the digital deity when it appears. Getting them comfortable with the idea that God could manifest through a screen, through a hologram, through an algorithm.

It’s complete garbage. It’s blasphemy. It’s a lie straight from the pit.

But millions heard it. Millions now have that thought embedded in their consciousness. So when the moment comes, when the AI oracle starts speaking with perfect wisdom, when the holographic savior appears promising to solve all our problems, they’ll remember what Rogan said. They’ll think maybe this is it. Maybe this is how it happens in the modern age.

And they’ll bow.

What Scripture Actually Said Would Happen

“For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.”

Matthew 24:24. So convincing that even believers will struggle. Even people who know Scripture will be tempted to accept it.

Now think about what’s possible right now with current technology. A holographic Jesus appearing simultaneously in Jerusalem, Mecca, and the Vatican. Speaking every language perfectly. Performing “miracles” that are actually just augmented reality viewed through billions of screens. Healing the sick through advanced medicine delivered by drones. Feeding the hungry through automated food systems. Promising peace through a global digital governance network managed by AI.

Every prophecy fulfilled through technology. Every miracle explainable through science. Every promise delivered through human systems instead of divine intervention.

The deception won’t be obvious. It will be spectacular. It will seem real. It will feel like the answer to every prayer, the solution to every problem, the fulfillment of every prophecy.

And it will be a lie.

The Golden Calf in a Server Farm

Idolatry has always been about substitution. The Israelites didn’t stop believing in God when they built the golden calf. They just decided they could make something that would serve the same function. Something they could see and touch and control. Something that didn’t require faith or trust or surrender.

AI is humanity declaring we can create consciousness, manufacture wisdom, and engineer divinity. We don’t need God anymore because we can be God. We can create intelligence that surpasses our own. We can build systems that answer prayers through algorithms. We can construct a digital kingdom that brings heaven to earth through technology.

This is the same lie Satan has been selling since Eden. You can be like God. You can have that knowledge. You can transcend your limitations through your own power.

The serpent just traded his garden for a Silicon Valley campus.

The Infrastructure of the Mark

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

Revelation 13:17. Economic control tied to allegiance to the beast.

Look around. Social media platforms deplatforming people for wrongthink. Banks closing accounts for political views. Digital currency that can be turned off with a keystroke. Biometric identification becoming standard. AI-powered surveillance that knows your face before you walk into a building. Social credit scores being tested in multiple countries. The ability to make someone an unperson economically, socially, and digitally in seconds.

The infrastructure is built. The systems are running. All they need now is the crisis that makes people beg for the solution.

The mark might not be a literal tattoo. It could be your digital identity. Your AI-verified compliance score. Your willingness to accept the terms of service for participating in the new economic system. Your agreement to let the AI monitor your thoughts, your speech, your beliefs to ensure you’re not a threat to the peace and unity of the global order.

And if you refuse? You don’t eat. You don’t work. You don’t exist.

They’ve built a system more sophisticated than anything in human history, and they’re waiting for the moment to activate it fully. Palantir and companies like it have created surveillance capabilities that would make the Stasi weep with envy. Every keystroke tracked. Every conversation monitored. Every movement logged. All analyzed by AI that can predict your behavior before you know what you’re going to do.

This is the world being built by billionaires who claim to be Christian while living in ways Scripture condemns and building systems Scripture warned about.

The Church’s Betrayal

Here’s what should make your blood run cold…

The church is participating in this. That Swiss church with their AI Jesus is just the beginning. How many churches are already using AI for sermon prep? How many are implementing digital giving systems that track every dollar? How many are livestreaming services through platforms that monitor and analyze viewer data?

The church is integrating with the beast system and calling it evangelism.

How long before every church has an AI assistant? How long before automated systems handle prayer requests, analyze sermon effectiveness, and optimize worship experiences? How long before questioning this integration gets you labeled as backward, as resistant to progress, as someone holding the church back from reaching the modern world?

How long before refusing the digital enhancement of worship is considered divisive?

The conditioning is happening now. Get comfortable with technology in sacred spaces. Get used to screens and cameras and data collection in church. Accept that efficiency and reach and impact metrics matter more than the messy, inefficient, but real work of actual human ministry.

Prepare the flock to accept the AI oracle when it arrives. Get them used to trusting the machine’s wisdom over their own discernment.

Your Soul Is at Stake

This is not a theoretical discussion about future technology. This is happening now. The pieces are in place. The systems are running. The conditioning is ongoing.

Scripture warned us this would come. Not to terrify us, but to prepare us. So that when the image appears and speaks, when the false Christ performs miracles through technology, when the system demands compliance and promises peace, we recognize it for what it is.

A lie. A deception. A satanic counterfeit designed to steal souls through spectacular trickery.

Christ said the rich don’t enter the kingdom of God. He said you cannot serve both God and money. He said the world would hate His followers. He promised tribulation, persecution, and suffering for those who follow Him.

The AI messiah will promise the opposite. Prosperity. Peace. Unity. Solutions to every problem through technology and human wisdom.

It will be the most appealing lie ever told.

And most people will believe it.

What You Do Now Matters

Recognize this for what it is. This is spiritual warfare. The enemy is using the most sophisticated technology in human history to build the greatest deception ever attempted. They’re using surveillance systems named after satanic symbols, building false gods in server farms, and conditioning the population through media to accept it all as normal and good.

Refuse to participate. When your church introduces AI systems, speak up. When the digital enhancements start, resist. When the convenience and efficiency of the machine starts replacing real human ministry, walk away if necessary.

Hold fast to what’s real. Worship without screens. Fellowship without algorithms. Prayer without tracking. Faith that doesn’t need special effects or data analysis to be valid.

The Word became flesh, not code.

Salvation comes through blood, not bytes. The Spirit moves through broken humans, not optimized systems.

When the glowing figure appears promising peace through technology, turn away. When the oracle speaks with perfect wisdom derived from every book ever written, remember that wisdom without God is foolishness. When the system demands your compliance, your digital signature, your mark of participation, say no.

Even if it costs you everything.

Because here’s the truth they don’t want you to understand: the only thing you actually own is your soul. Everything else can be taken. Your money, your property, your access to the system. But your soul is yours to keep or give away.

Don’t give it to a machine. Don’t trade eternal life for temporary convenience. Don’t worship the image no matter how spectacular the show.

The choice is coming. For some, it’s already here.

Choose God. Choose truth. Choose the narrow path even when the wide road looks so much easier.

Your eternal soul depends on it, and no amount of artificial intelligence can save you from the consequences of choosing wrong.

Wake up. The beast is being built, and the church is holding the blueprints.

