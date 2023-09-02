It seems like science fiction but we are now at the point where AI-driven, fully-articulated “sexbots” are about to become a reality. What does this mean for savvy investors and early adopters?

In an era where intelligent devices have infiltrated our homes, reshaping daily routines, it was only a matter of time before technology's grasp extended to our most intimate experiences. The inclusion of sextech among the showcases at CES 2020 signaled a seismic shift in the acceptance of technology intended to enhance human sexual experiences, hinting that the mainstream might soon embrace these innovations. As artificial intelligence increasingly finds its way into our bedrooms and intimate lives, this article explores both the possibilities and potential challenges this transformation may bring.

Beyond Sex Bots: A Multifaceted Industry

Sextech, often associated with the vision of human-like sex robots, extends far beyond such narrow confines. As per Bryony Cole, a leading expert in sextech an…