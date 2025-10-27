The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

My man! I just came across the Gospel of Thomas— which gives us a different take of Jesus as well! I just spoke on that piece here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/my-raw-thoughts-on-the-banned-114

From the Book of Enoch, to the Gospel of Thomas, to—did you know that Mary Magdalene and Judas both had books as well? I discuss that here, like “Who gets to determine what words of Jesus we get to listen too:” https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/which-men-decided-which-words-of

It’s a fascinating thing and I’ve dove into this topic heavily — but ultimately I think we’ve taken the message of these faiths literally and don’t know when to take it symbolic— because that’s where the true message lies.

As an example, my most recent piece was on “Heaven.” Jesus told us “Heaven was within Us” — so why do we think it’s somewhere in the sky?

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/what-is-heaven-this-place-were-continually

Fascinating stuff man! Looking forward to feedback comments and engagement. Great work here man!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elias Lumen's avatar
Elias Lumen
1h

YHWH - Yahweh :A Hebrew tetragrammaton

It is a breath sound.

Short inhale, long exhale. God is met in the silence between breaths.

Be STILL and KNOW that I am God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture