The year 1912 marked a turning point in both maritime history and American finance. While the world mourned the tragic loss of the "unsinkable" Titanic, a more sinister question emerges when examining the passenger manifest and the events that followed: Was this disaster orchestrated to pave the way for the Federal Reserve banking system?

The Players in This Maritime Chess Game

At the center of this theory stands J.P. Morgan, Wall Street's most powerful figure and America's unofficial central banker. During the Panic of 1907, Morgan single-handedly ‘prevented’ (after engineering) economic collapse, demonstrating the need for—and his desire to control—a centralized banking system. He was a firm believer that America needed a Federal Reserve, but he f…