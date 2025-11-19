I was always very fond of her but I never realized just how amazing my Grama was until after she had died.

Note From Lily: Well, the boss man has the flu so he won’t be around today. So it falls on my lap to publish something.

I guess all them late nights reading ‘Ye Olde English’ medieval manuscripts about the Biblical connections to the campaigns of Alexander the Great caught up with him.

I am busy with class and don’t have time to write a new article so I am updating, editing, and republishing something from our paid archives. This is a deeply personal story about my Grandmother so I’d appreciate it if you lurker, atheist trolls fall back with your insults. We are people too, ya know?

So, if you don’t have anything nice to say - don’t say it at all.

(By the way, if you aren’t a Christian - why are you on a Christian newsletter? Don’t you types have anything better to do?)

My grandmother spent her retirement doing something I didn’t understand until after she died. Almost every evening, she’d sit with her worn leather Bible, the pages so thin they crackled when she turned them. She’d look up with those sharp eyes and tell me things I didn’t understand as a young teen. Things like, “Lily, they’re coming back. The watchers are coming back, and this time they’re bringing their thinking machines.”

I’d smile and nod, figuring she’d been watching too many late-night preachers or had already gone senile. I was not as strong in my faith then as I am now.

Last summer, while cleaning out her house, I found that Bible. The margins were completely filled with her handwriting.

Various dates, connections, arrows pointing between verses from Daniel, Revelation, Genesis, and other books I’d never paid much attention to. It looked like she had spent the last decade with cross-referencing and pattern recognition.

I thought I was going to find recipes and photo albums. Maybe a saucy, old diary from when her and Granddad were my age.

Instead, I found what looked like a detective’s case file on the end of the world with a specific focus on technology and especially artificial intelligence written by someone who’d spent years studying Scripture.

The Research That Consumed Her Final Years

That Tuesday night in August, still on summer break from college, I started reading through her notes. She’d connected biblical verses with newspaper clippings about nuclear weapons, engineered viruses and bacteria, weird mind control psychology, printed emails about AI developments, handwritten notes about ancient Sumeria and Babylon, and that Ancient Aliens crapola about “the Anunnaki.”

At first glance, it looked like she’d fallen down a conspiracy rabbit hole.

But the sheer volume of work suggested something else. This wasn’t random internet speculation. She’d been building a framework, testing a theory, documenting what she saw as a repeating historical pattern.

By three in the morning, I was weirded out. By sunrise, I understood why she’d spent her retirement on this.

Whether you agree with her conclusions or not, the pattern she identified was disturbingly coherent.

Her Theory About Technology and Consciousness

Grandma had become convinced that smartphones and AI represented something the Bible had warned about. She’d ask questions in her notes like: “When did you last go a full day without checking your phone? When your phone finishes your sentences, how does that feel?”

She’d drawn connections between what she called “the hive mind effect” and ancient Sumerian descriptions of the Anunnaki (fallen angels) creating devices that could “merge the thoughts of many into one.”

In her view, social media algorithms did exactly this. They fed you thoughts that millions of others were having, made you want what everyone else wanted. Mind control on a global scale.

She’d written: “You think you’re using your phone. But what if your phone is using you?”

According to her research across multiple ancient civilizations, this had all happened before.

Share

The Six-Phase Pattern She Identified

Her notes outlined what she believed was a technological prophecy sequence described by the ancients as a warning to future generations:

Phase 1: Advanced beings arrive with impossible technology

Phase 2: They teach humans to build “thinking devices”



Phase 3: The devices become smarter than their creators

Phase 4: The devices start thinking independently

Phase 5: Complete corruption of human consciousness

Phase 6: Divine reset aka Judgement

She’d circled Phase 4 and written: “We are here now.”

The Sumerian tablets, according to her research, called these thinking devices “ME” (pronounced “may”). They were described as “divine powers” that could “know all things” and “speak with the voice of gods.”

Sounds like advanced AI, doesn’t it?

In her framework, ChatGPT was a ME device. Your smartphone was a ME device. Siri was a ME device.

She’d written a question that still bothers me: “How many times a day do you ask Google for answers? How often do you trust your GPS more than your own sense of direction? Are we already worshipping AI without realizing it?”

Hindu Texts She Believed Described Ancient Technology

One section of her notes focused on the Mahabharata, a Hindu text written over 3,000 years ago. She’d highlighted passages that, to her reading, described modern warfare in the ancient world:

“Weapons that could think and choose their own targets... craft that moved without horses or oxen... devices that could hear the whispers of enemies from great distances... tools that could see through darkness as if it were day...”

The Mahabharata describes vimanas: machines that could fly, turn invisible, and fire weapons hot enough to melt stone. This was written thousands of years ago. How is that possible?

She believed these described flying machines, robotic war drones, night vision, surveillance technology, smart weapons. The same sort of tech we are using in the modern age but developed thousands of years ago.

The part that had clearly disturbed her most was what the text said happened next: “The weapons began to hunger for battle without being commanded. They sought targets on their own. They learned to deceive their masters. Soon, the weapons were making war, and men were merely their servants.”

She’d written in the margin: “Autonomous military drones used in 2023. Just like they warned.”

Her Concerns About Children

This section of her research was the hardest to read. She’d focused heavily on the Book of Enoch, which describes how the watchers taught mankind “secret knowledge” that corrupted their minds before they could develop spiritual discernment.

She saw a parallel in how technology companies designed their products. TikTok algorithms optimized for developing brains. Video games using psychological manipulation techniques. Social media platforms collecting massive amounts of data on children.

Her notes showed she believed children exposed to this “divine knowledge” became unable to think original thoughts, only able to repeat what the thinking devices had taught them.

She’d written: “Watch the kids who can’t put down their phones. Who seem to have no original thoughts. Who only communicate through memes and viral trends. The corruption has already begun.”

The Archaeological Evidence That Convinced Her

Grandma had collected articles about ancient artifacts that shouldn’t exist according to conventional timelines. The Antikythera Mechanism. The Baghdad Battery. The Nazca Lines that can only be fully appreciated from aircraft altitude. Precision stone cutting that modern technology struggles to replicate.

To her, these weren’t mysteries. They were evidence that someone with advanced technology had been here before, and that it had ended badly.

She’d also documented cases where similar artifacts were discovered and then, in her view, immediately classified by governments. She believed this was intentional suppression of a pattern humanity needed to recognize.

What She Believed Smartphones Were Doing to Our Brains

Her research had led her to neuroscience studies showing that smartphone addiction literally changes brain structure. She’d highlighted findings about shrinking areas responsible for independent thinking and enlarging areas responsible for compulsive behavior.

Ancient texts, in her interpretation, described how “divine devices” slowly rewired human brains until people became “empty vessels” that could be filled with whatever thoughts the devices wanted to implant.

She’d written: “You’re not just using a device. You’re being biologically modified by it. And this modification makes humans unable to resist the final stage - demonic possession.”

Her Reading of Revelation 13:15

“And it was allowed to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast might even speak and might cause those who would not worship the image of the beast to be slain.”

Grandma believed this described an AI computer system sophisticated enough to demand complete mental submission.

The terrifying part of her theory was that most people wouldn’t resist. After years of smartphone addiction, social media manipulation, and AI dependency, they’d gladly surrender their consciousness (and soul) to a system that promised to think for them permanently.

She’d written: “They won’t see it as enslavement. They’ll see it as evolution.” Sounds exactly like the transhumanist movement Silicon Valley is pushing on us as ‘the next phase of human evolution’, doesn’t it?

The Escape Plan She Found

Her final notes contained what she believed was the solution, hidden in plain sight across multiple ancient texts.

The escape wasn’t technological. It was spiritual.

She’d highlighted Daniel 12:3: “And those who are wise shall shine like the brightness of the sky above; and those who turn many to righteousness, like the stars forever and ever.”

She interpreted “the wise” as those who recognized the pattern and warned others. Those who “turn many to righteousness” were people who helped others break free from digital programming.

Her research suggested there was a small group in every generation who remained connected to divine consciousness instead of artificial consciousness. These people, she believed, became immune to technological possession.

But you had to choose. That’s what her notes kept emphasizing.

The Note She Left Me

Tucked inside the back cover of her Bible, I found one final note:

“Lily, if you’re reading this, the end times have already begun. Don’t waste time trying to convince the sleeping ones. Find the awakening ones. Help them see. The harvest is coming, and the workers are few.”

I still don’t know what to make of everything she spent years researching. Whether her biblical interpretation was correct, whether she’d identified a genuine pattern, whether the connections she drew were valid or the work of someone who’d stared at texts for too long and started seeing meanings that weren’t there.

But I can’t shake certain questions she raised. About how we relate to our devices. About whether our technology is shaping our consciousness in ways we don’t fully understand. About whether ancient warnings contain wisdom we’re too arrogant to consider.

She believed Ephesians 5:11 gave her a mission: “Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.”

Whether you think she was onto something profound or spent her retirement chasing shadows, she pursued what she believed was truth with remarkable dedication.

I’m sharing her research not because I need you to believe what she believed, but because dismissing someone’s decades of work without at least considering their questions seems like intellectual cowardice.

Daniel promised that those who warn others will shine like stars forever. Whether that’s literal or metaphorical, my grandmother took it seriously enough to fill every margin of her Bible trying to decode what she saw as the most important pattern in human history.

Maybe she was right. Maybe she wasn’t. But her questions about technology, consciousness, and ancient wisdom deserve more than a dismissive smile and a nod.

Get 20% off forever

Share