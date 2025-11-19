🐺The Wise Wolf

🐺The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
5h

hey lily thanks for taking over today, i feel like complete crap. you had a mistake in one of the image captions but i fixed it. it said flying twice in the vimana section. im going back to bed. prolly gonna have to publish yourself tomorrow so think of a topic tonight,. cant just keep reposting paid archive articles. focus on school but dont forget work too kid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
dannpd's avatar
dannpd
4h

Lilly, your grandmother was a very wise woman, as you already know. When you found her bible you found a treasure of wisdom that flows in your veins. That fact is very apparent to me when I read your writings. I am now in my 70s and have a bible that Ive used for years that has many of my thoughts on God's Word written in the margins. I pray that when I am promoted, someone in my family will appreciate it as much as you appreciate your grandmothers spiritual legacy. Thank you for posting this one. To God be the glory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture