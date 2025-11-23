The stone floor beneath the Colosseum vibrated with the roar of fifty thousand Roman voices screaming for blood. A Christian family huddled together in the darkness of the holding cell, arms wrapped around their children, whispering final prayers. The father’s lips moved silently as he quoted scripture his daughter would never grow old enough to memorize. His wife pressed their youngest son’s face against her chest to muffle the sound of the crowd above demanding their deaths as entertainment. They could hear the other prisoners weeping in adjacent cells. They could smell death and fear and human waste mixing in the suffocating heat.

The wooden elevator groaned as chains pulled it upward. Iron gates screeched open and blinding Mediterranean sunlight flooded the chamber. Guards shoved the family onto the platform with a dozen other believers. Some prayed. Some sang hymns. One elderly man simply closed his eyes and smiled, ready to see his Savior. The elevator lurched upward and the crowd’s roar became deafening. The family emerged into the arena sand already stained dark with the blood of the previous group. Thousands of faces screamed and pointed and cheered. The father squeezed his daughter’s hand one final time.

Across the arena, handlers released the animals. Half-starved lions and wolves that hadn’t eaten in days exploded from their gates. The beasts had been trained for this. Starved for this. Their handlers knew exactly how long to withhold food to guarantee maximum savagery for maximum crowd satisfaction. The family had perhaps fifteen seconds before the first animal reached them. The mother began singing. Others joined her. Their voices barely carried above the roar of bloodthirsty Romans who had come to watch human beings torn apart and consumed alive.

You probably think this kind of persecution ended two thousand years ago with the fall of Rome. You’d be wrong. It didn’t end. It just moved. The crowds changed. The weapons evolved. But the hunting of Christians for sport and slaughter never actually stopped. It’s happening right now in 2025 while you scroll through your phone. The only difference is that this time, nobody’s selling tickets. Nobody’s building monuments to remember the victims. And you probably don’t even know it’s happening.

303 Children Stolen From Their Beds Four Days Ago - Where’s Your Outrage?

Four days ago, armed men stormed St. Mary’s Catholic School in Nigeria under cover of darkness. They dragged 303 children from their beds. The youngest was ten years old. Twelve teachers vanished with them. You probably scrolled right past this story, assuming you saw it at all. The media barely whispered about it because the victims had the wrong religion. Christian blood doesn’t sell newspapers anymore.

Parents arrived at dawn to find empty dormitories and scattered belongings. One mother collapsed in the doorway of her daughter’s room. A younger sister who escaped described hiding under her bed while listening to screams echo through the hallways. She’s twelve. She’ll hear those screams for the rest of her life. The Nigerian government issued a statement promising to deploy security forces to “comb the forests” for the missing children, which is political speak for “we’re doing absolutely nothing and hoping you’ll forget by next week.”

This is the second mass kidnapping in Nigeria this month. Last week, 25 schoolgirls were taken from a boarding school in Kebbi State. Armed men shot the vice principal dead when she tried to protect her students. The week before that, gunmen stormed a church during Sunday service. Two worshippers died. Dozens more disappeared. Nobody knows where they are. Nobody seems to care enough to find out.

You want to know the sickest part? This isn’t news in Nigeria. This is Tuesday.

She Chose Rape and Slavery Over Denying Christ - You Can’t Even Admit Your Faith to a Waiter

Her name is Liah Sharibu, and you need to burn it into your memory. Seven years ago, when she was fourteen, terrorists kidnapped her along with 109 classmates from their school in Dapchi. They released every single girl except one. Liah stayed behind because she refused to say three words: I’m not Christian.

Is your faith as strong as Liah’s?

That was February 19, 2018. She’s spent seven birthdays in captivity. Her fifteenth, sixteenth, seventeenth, eighteenth, nineteenth, twentieth, and twenty-first. Reports suggest her captors forced her to marry a Boko Haram commander. She may have children by now. Her mother buries relatives while waiting for a daughter who might already be dead. The Nigerian government makes occasional noises about negotiations but produces nothing.

Liah rots in some camp while her parents age thirty years in seven.

Ask yourself what you would do in her position. Ask yourself what your teenage daughter would do. Would she choose rape and slavery over denying Christ? Would she say “I am a Christian” knowing exactly what comes next? Liah did. She was fourteen years old and she chose torture over apostasy. Meanwhile, American Christians can’t even admit their faith to a waiter before saying grace over appetizers.

We share prayer requests about job interviews and parking spaces. We crowdfund mission trips that look suspiciously like vacations. We rally around celebrities who face mild criticism for their religious beliefs. But a teenage girl held captive for seven years because she wouldn’t deny Jesus? That barely registers. We scroll past her story to watch cat videos and argue about worship music styles.

The comparison should nauseate you. It nauseates me.

One Christian Murdered Every Three Hours

Stop what you’re doing and read these numbers out loud. Don’t skim them. Read them.

Fifty-two thousand Christians have been killed in Nigeria since 2009. That’s not a typo. That’s not an exaggeration. Fifty-two thousand human beings murdered for their faith in sixteen years. Break that down and it’s roughly nine per day. More than one every three hours. While you sleep, while you work, while you complain about traffic, Nigerian Christians die.

Just in the first eight months of 2024, militants killed 7,087 Christians in Nigeria. That’s twenty-nine per day. More than one per hour. Think about the last hour of your life. What did you do? Check your phone? Make coffee? Complain about something meaningless? In that same hour, a Christian in Nigeria died for believing what you claim to believe.

Here’s the number that should break you: More Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than in the rest of the world combined. The entire planet. Nigeria alone accounts for more Christian martyrs than every other country added together. Let that sink in until it hurts.

The children tell an even darker story. Between 2014 and 2024, armed groups kidnapped somewhere between 1,400 and 1,600 schoolchildren from Nigerian schools. The most famous case happened in 2014 when Boko Haram abducted 276 girls from their school in Chibok. The world erupted in outrage. Celebrities tweeted hashtags. World leaders condemned the attack. Michelle Obama held up a sign. Everyone promised to bring back our girls.

Eleven years later, 87 of those girls remain missing. They were sixteen when they were taken. They’re twenty-seven now, if they’re still breathing. Some were forced to marry their captors. Some died in captivity. Some gave birth to the children of the men who kidnapped them. The Chibok school itself sits in ruins, a monument to broken promises and forgotten victims.

Compare this to 9/11 for a moment. That attack killed 2,977 people. We went to war. We built memorials. We passed laws. We vowed to never forget. Every year on September 11, the nation pauses. We read names. We observe moments of silence. We make damn sure nobody forgets those 2,977 souls.

Nigeria has lost 52,000 Christians to religious violence and we changed the channel. We built nothing. We remember no one. We observe no moments of silence. Christian blood is apparently worth less than other blood. I’d love for someone to explain why.

Stop Calling It “Farmer-Herder Conflict” - This Is Genocide and the Media Knows It

The killers have names and we need to use them. Boko Haram translates roughly to “Western education is forbidden.” They’re the group that kidnapped the Chibok girls. They’ve been operating since 2009 with a stated goal of eliminating Christianity from northern Nigeria and establishing an Islamic caliphate. They’re not shy about their intentions. They film their executions and post them online. They announce their plans openly. They promise to kill every Christian they find. Then they do it.

ISWAP stands for Islamic State West Africa Province. They’re the ISIS-linked group holding Liah Sharibu. They released a video in 2019 showing the beheading of two Christian aid workers. The killer looked directly at the camera and vowed to murder every Christian they captured as revenge for Muslims killed in past conflicts. In December of that same year, they released another video showing the execution of ten Christians and one Muslim to avenge the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Christians were killed specifically because they were Christian. The video made that abundantly clear.

Fulani militants present a more complicated picture because the Western media desperately wants to sanitize their actions. News outlets call them “herders” and describe the violence as “farmer-herder conflicts” over land and resources. This framing is horseshit. These aren’t herders carrying sticks. They’re radicalized militants armed with military-grade weapons systematically targeting Christian farming communities. Between 2019 and 2023, Fulani militants were responsible for 55 percent of all Christian deaths in Nigeria. That’s not a land dispute. That’s ethnic and religious cleansing.

The media loves to deploy their favorite lie whenever these stories break: “Both Christians and Muslims are victims of violence in Nigeria.” Technically true. Meaningless in context. When Liah’s classmates were released, the terrorists told the community not to ever put their daughters in school again. When they behead Christians on video, they explicitly state it’s revenge for Muslims. When they raid villages, they burn churches while leaving mosques standing. When they take hostages, Christians who refuse to convert end up dead while Muslims go free.

Call it what it is. This is genocide. The word exists for a reason. Use it.

Nigeria Today, America Tomorrow - You’re Watching Your Future and Calling It ‘Over There’

You think this is a problem “over there” that can never touch you here. You’re wrong.

History shows us the same pattern repeating across centuries. Rome fed Christians to lions while crowds cheered. Nazi Germany spent years marginalizing Jews before they started loading them onto trains. The Soviet Union killed twenty million Christians during seventy years of communist rule. ISIS erased ancient Christian communities from the Middle East in our own lifetimes. We watched it happen on television. Now Nigeria burns while we scroll past.

What happens in Nigeria doesn’t stay in Nigeria. The pattern always spreads. Western society increasingly views Christians the same way Rome did: as obstacles, as threats, as enemies. We’re called bigots for believing what the Bible actually says. We’re labeled dangerous for refusing to celebrate what God calls sin. We’re treated as impediments to progress because we won’t worship at the altar of whatever new ideology demands our allegiance.

The progression follows four stages. First comes marginalization. Keep your faith private. Don’t impose your beliefs on others. Second comes vilification. Your beliefs are hateful. Your values hurt people. Third comes legislation. Your beliefs are now illegal. Express them and face consequences.

Fourth comes persecution. Your beliefs make you an enemy.

You must be eliminated.

America sits somewhere between stages two and three right now. Nigeria reached stage four years ago. We’re watching our future play out in real time and pretending it’s impossible here. Christians are the most persecuted religious group on the planet. Roughly 360 million Christians face high levels of persecution worldwide. But Western culture insists we’re the privileged oppressors. We’re told to check our Christian privilege while our brothers and sisters die for the faith we treat like a hobby.

Remember that poem about the Holocaust? First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out. First they came for Nigerian Christians and you’re reading about it right now. First they came for Middle Eastern Christians and we watched it on the news between commercials. First they came for Chinese Christians and we kept buying their products anyway. When they come for American Christians, who exactly will be left to speak up?

The question worth asking is this: Will you wait until your children are hiding under their beds? Or will you pay attention now while there’s still time to do something?

Things Even You Can Actually Do Before You Forget and Scroll Away

Look, I know you’re not calling your congressman. Let’s skip the fantasy where you suddenly become politically active. You’re not doing that. You’re probably not even finishing this article. But before you click away, you can do things that take less time than checking Instagram.

Share this article right now. Don’t bookmark it for later. Don’t tell yourself you’ll come back to it. Click the share button this instant. Post it with a simple question: “This happened four days ago. Did you hear about it?” Tag three people who need to see it. That’s thirty seconds of your time. Your share could be the one that breaks through. One share becomes ten becomes a hundred becomes impossible to ignore.

Remember their names. Liah Sharibu. She’s been held captive for seven years because she refused to deny Christ. The Chibok Girls. Eighty-seven are still missing after eleven years. Next time someone at church asks what you’re praying for, say these names. Next time your small group goes around the circle sharing requests, bring them up. Make other people as uncomfortable as you are right now. Force them to know what you know.

Here’s why your lazy share matters more than you think. If ten thousand people read this and do nothing, nothing changes. If ten thousand people share it, a hundred thousand people learn the truth. If a hundred thousand people know, the media can’t keep ignoring it. If the media covers it, governments have to respond. Your thirty-second share might be the one that tips the scale.

That’s the entire ask. Share the article. Remember two names. Pray for sixty seconds each night. No donations required. No protest marches. No phone calls to politicians. Just stop being silent about it.

God Will Ask What You Did When You Knew - What’s Your Answer?

One day you’ll stand before God. Not as an American or a member of your political tribe. Not as successful or struggling. You’ll stand before him as someone who knew. Someone who had information and resources and freedom. Someone who lived in comfort while others died for the faith you claimed to share.

He’ll ask if you knew about Nigeria. You’ll say yes. He’ll ask if you knew about Liah. You’ll say yes. He’ll ask if you knew about those 303 children. You’ll have to say yes again. Then he’ll ask the only question that matters: What did you do?

What will you tell him? That you shared it on Facebook once? That you prayed that one time? That you meant to do something but life got busy? That you had bills to pay and problems of your own? That you didn’t think your small actions could possibly matter?

Or will you tell him something different? That you made people angry by refusing to shut up about it. That you spent your money supporting persecuted believers. That you prayed for them every single day. That you made your comfortable church uncomfortable until they took action. That you used your voice while you still had one.

Hebrews 13:3 commands us to remember those in prison as if we were in prison with them, and those who are mistreated as if we ourselves were suffering. Not if you feel like it. Not when it’s convenient. Not if you have extra time. Remember them.

The verb isn’t a suggestion. It’s a command.

Right now, while you’re reading these words, a Nigerian Christian is wondering if tonight brings another attack. A mother is praying her children survive until morning. A teenage girl is living in captivity for refusing to deny what you casually profess every Sunday morning. Your faith costs you absolutely nothing. Theirs costs them everything.

Ask yourself this question and answer it honestly. When being a Christian becomes dangerous in America, and it will, do you want to face it alone? Or do you want a global Church that stood together when it mattered? Nigerian Christians are standing for Jesus right now under threat of death. Will you stand with them from the safety of your living room?

The choice breaks down into two options. You can share this article, set that prayer reminder, and make these names matter. Or you can close this tab and forget you ever read it. Both are choices. Both come with consequences. Both require an answer.

Silence is a choice. Forgetting is a choice. Doing nothing is a choice. You’ll answer for whichever one you make. Three hundred and three children were stolen from their beds four days ago. Liah Sharibu has been captive for 2,555 days. You just spent ten minutes reading about them. What will you do with the next ten minutes?

The clock is ticking. Their suffering continues. Your move.

