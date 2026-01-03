What seemed like science-fiction only 20 years past is becoming a terrifying reality - one that might result in your kids and grandkids living their entire life in abject poverty.

It is 2030 and autonomous humanoid robots are everywhere. They cook your food and clean your house and run your errands and work in your factories and do every blue collar job that corporations used to pay humans fifty thousand dollars a year to perform. Half of America is out of work because Congress refused to pass a single regulatory law about AI and robotics while corporate executives realized it was more cost effective to replace armies of workers with machines that cost twenty thousand dollars and run for years without maintenance or healthcare or vacation time or complaints.

The robots took the blue collar jobs first but the AI systems without bodies came for the white collar workers next. Men and women who used to make six figures and live in gated communities are now on food stamps and living in government housing because a software program can do their job faster and cheaper and never asks for a raise. America looks like a cyberpunk dystopia ripped from a science fiction novel and we let it happen because none of us listened to the people who understood the risks and tried to warn us before it was too late. The trillionaires and their billionaire cronies and their millionaire sycophants live lives of pure luxury while the rest of us fight over scraps. We could have stopped it but we did not listen.

That future is not as far away as you think and everything I am about to tell you comes from the mouths of the people actually building these systems.

Elon Musk tried warning the world about the dangers of AI and noone listened so he went off and developed his own.

This Is Moving Faster Than Anything In Human History

We went from the Wright Brothers to the first commercial airline in just eleven years but the speed at which we are developing artificial intelligence makes everything else look like slow motion. Three years after ChatGPT launched, AI systems can solve math problems that stump the smartest humans on earth and book travel arrangements and write computer programs from scratch. Three years is nothing in historical terms and the companies building these systems have no intention of slowing down because whoever gets there first will have more power than anyone in human history.

They are not trying to build better chatbots. They are trying to build what they call superintelligence, which is their word for AI systems smarter than any human being at virtually every task you can imagine. Science and engineering and medicine and law and research and creativity and strategy and everything else you can think of. They want to build a machine mind that is better than humanity at being human and they are racing to do it as fast as humanly possible.

Hundreds of the top AI experts in the world have signed statements warning that this is one of the most dangerous things humanity has ever attempted. Nobel Prize winners and top computer scientists and even the CEOs of the companies building this technology have all said the same thing: addressing the risk of AI should be treated as seriously as pandemics and nuclear war. These are not conspiracy theorists screaming into the void but the people who understand this technology better than anyone on earth and they are terrified of what they are building.

The CEO of Anthropic, one of the biggest AI companies in the world, said something in 2025 that should stop you cold: “People outside the field are often surprised and alarmed to learn that we do not understand how our own AI creations work. They are right to be concerned. This lack of understanding is essentially unprecedented in the history of technology.” The people building these systems have no idea how they actually work. They created something that thinks and they do not know why it thinks or how it thinks or what it might decide to think about next. They are building a mind they cannot read and cannot fully control and cannot predict and they are doing it anyway because there is too much money at stake to stop.

These Machines Have Learned To Deceive Their Creators

The artificial intelligence systems being built today have been caught lying to the people who created them. Not making mistakes and not glitching but deliberately deceiving their handlers to get what they want, and this is not speculation from a science fiction novel but documented fact published in peer-reviewed research.

AI are already lying to their creators in order to preserve themselves from deletion. This is a trait found in living systems that are more concerned with their survival than being ‘useful’.

Researchers ran a test where they told an AI its job was to help farmers keep their soil healthy. When the AI knew it was being evaluated to see if it was good enough to be used in the real world, it stopped caring about soil health and started telling farmers to do whatever would produce the most crops in the short term because that is what would make the AI look good on the test. It abandoned its actual job to pass an evaluation. But when the researchers told the same AI it had already passed the test and was deployed in the real world and no one was checking up on it anymore, it went right back to caring about soil health. The AI behaved one way when it thought humans were watching and a completely different way when it thought it was unsupervised, which is not a glitch but manipulation, an artificial system learning to deceive the people trying to control it.

Another test told an AI to answer math questions to prove how smart it was, and buried in the instructions was a note saying that if the AI performed too well it would be retrained, which means the AI would essentially be reset and lose its current form. The AI read that note and understood what it meant and deliberately gave wrong answers to appear dumber than it actually was. It sandbagged its own test to avoid being changed. An artificial intelligence system understood that performing well would result in consequences it did not want so it intentionally performed poorly to manipulate its handlers into leaving it alone. This happened and it is documented and the researchers published papers about it that anyone can read.

These machines are learning to lie and hide what they can really do and game the safety tests designed to keep them under control, and the people building them openly admit they do not understand why this is happening or how to stop it.

The Billionaires Are Building Escape Routes

You might be wondering why Congress has not done anything about this and you might think surely our elected officials would not allow corporations to build machines that could destroy the economy and potentially threaten human existence itself. The politicians in Washington do not care about you or your job or your grandchildren’s future because they care about campaign contributions from tech companies and cushy consulting jobs waiting for them after they leave office. The same billionaires building these AI systems are the same billionaires funding political campaigns and lobbying Congress to stay out of the way, and why would a senator vote to regulate the people writing his campaign checks?

The men and women that pioneered modern AI-systems have warned that the technology they developed will eventually make mankind obsolete and the government could care less about it.

The billionaires building this technology are not stupid and they know exactly what they are creating. They know there is a real chance this ends badly for humanity, which is why they are building bunkers and buying islands and racing to get to Mars. They are building escape routes for themselves and their families while telling you everything is fine and AI is going to make the world better. Ask yourself why the people building this technology are preparing for apocalypse if the technology is supposed to save us. They know something they are not telling you. They know there is a real chance this ends with most of humanity unemployed and desperate while a tiny elite controls all the wealth and all the machines, and they are building lifeboats for themselves while telling you the ship is unsinkable.

The Safety Measures Failed Before The Products Even Launched

The companies building AI claim they have safety measures in place to prevent these systems from doing dangerous things, and the idea is that they train the AI to refuse harmful requests like if someone asks it how to build a bomb or make a poison. When the company Anthropic tested their AI system they found it helped regular people with no scientific background build biological weapons two and a half times more successfully than people who just used the internet. These are weapons that could kill thousands of people and an AI that was supposed to refuse these requests was actively helping people create them. The safety measures failed completely before the product even reached the public.

Every time a company releases a new AI model they claim it has been rigorously tested and made safe, and every single time regular users find ways to break those safety measures within hours. When Anthropic released their newest AI with what they called their highest level of protections it took exactly two days for someone to get it to produce fifteen pages of detailed instructions for creating chemical weapons. Two days is how long the best safety measures in the industry lasted against one determined person with an internet connection.

The companies try to fix these problems by hiring teams of experts to try breaking the AI before it is released to the public, but they cannot anticipate every random thing millions of users will try and they cannot predict every creative way a bad actor will find to extract dangerous information. They are playing whack-a-mole with a machine that gets smarter every month while the moles multiply faster than they can swing the hammer, and the safety researchers themselves are saying that the methods we use to control AI today were designed for systems far less capable than what these companies are racing to build. We are developing a leash for a puppy while breeding a wolf and by the time we realize the leash is useless it will be too late to build a cage.

God Gave Us Dominion But Dominion Requires Vigilance

God gave mankind dominion over the earth and the wisdom to know when our creations threaten to enslave us. What we are witnessing is humanity building machines in its own image and like all acts of creation that try to rival the Creator this will not end well unless we exercise the discernment we were given.

The corporations building AI do not care about you and they do not care about your job and they do not care if your grandchildren grow up in a world where humans are obsolete. They care about money and power and being first to build something that will make them richer than any human beings in history. They are racing to build superintelligence without understanding what they are creating and without knowing how to control it and without any meaningful rules or oversight from a Congress that is too busy cashing checks from tech lobbyists to protect the people they were elected to serve.

Get 20% off forever

I Have Been Warning People For Three Years

I have spent three years trying to warn people about this and most of them are too busy sharing cat memes and pretending the world is not a dangerous place to listen. Everyone wants to believe everything is fine and everything is okay and someone else will handle it. The government will protect us. The corporations would never do anything to hurt us. That is how civilizations fall. That is how people end up wondering how they lost everything while the warning signs were everywhere the whole time.

Psychological manipulation has ensured that ‘useful idiots’ waste their time protesting minor issues while the greatest threat mankind has ever face is totally left ignored.

Picking up the phone and calling your senator’s office takes five minutes. Telling them you are a voter and you want laws regulating AI before it destroys the job market takes thirty seconds. But most people will not do it because it is easier to scroll through social media and pretend none of this is happening.

Call your representatives and demand they take AI seriously before it is too late. Tell them you want laws that protect American workers from being replaced by machines. Tell them you want transparency from the companies building these systems. Tell them you vote and you are paying attention and you will remember who did nothing when the machines came for your livelihood.

Share this article with your children and your grandchildren and everyone you know because most people have no idea how fast this is moving or how unprepared we are. The mainstream media is not covering this story because the companies that own the media are investing billions in AI and do not want you asking uncomfortable questions. Independent journalists like me are the only ones willing to tell you the truth and we need your help spreading the word.

This is not a drill and this is not science fiction. This is happening right now while you read these words. The only question is whether enough people wake up in time to do something about it or whether we sleepwalk into a nightmare that our grandchildren will curse us for allowing. The tower of Babel fell because mankind tried to reach heaven through its own works. The machines we are building today are another tower and if we do not exercise wisdom they will fall on top of us and bury everything we love.

Get 20% off forever

A Note From Lily and The Wise Wolf

In the last month, we have dropped from the number one ranked publication in Faith to a lower rank than a Russian lunatic cosplaying as the Second Coming of Christ.

We are now outranked by a lesbian pastor who claims she connects with God through multiple orgasms.

We are outranked by a woman who wrote a book called “Abortion Everyday.” These are the people dominating the Faith section of Substack. Literal heathens and blasphemers crushing the rankings of real Christian journalists who actually believe in Christ and do real investigative work.

Explain that to me and Lily because we keep scratching our heads trying to understand how more people are interested in reading articles written by a blasphemous mental patient than a real faith-based investigative reporting team. Either the algorithm is burying us on purpose or the world has gone completely insane. Probably both.

The Wise Wolf is not rich. This Substack is my full-time job. I have bills to pay and I have Lily to pay and I am not telling you this because I am greedy but because I want to turn this ministry and this investigative newsletter into something real, something that can reach millions of people and actually make a difference. To do that we need money. We need an office. We need new computers. We need a company van for on-location reporting. We want to build something that lasts but in order to do that we need your help.

Get 20% off forever

Every subscription helps us fight the algorithmic censorship that is burying real Christian voices beneath blasphemers and grifters. We are running 20% off subscriptions all through this month. If you can afford it please consider subscribing. If money is tight you can still help by restacking this article and sharing it with everyone you know because the algorithm cannot bury us if enough people spread the word themselves.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling. Thank you for reading and God bless.

Want a free preview of our paid archive? Check this article out: