Promotional CGI from Fallout’s post-nuclear nightmare setting. Notice what rises in front of the atomic explosion: the Dragon. For Christians familiar with Revelation, no explanation needed.

A peculiar madness is spreading through the digital veins of the internet. Nuclear weapons aren’t real. Never were. The whole thing’s a hoax.

Hiroshima? Firebombed. Nevada tests? Miniatures and camera tricks. The Cold War? Theater. Every physicist who’s ever worked on fission? Liars. The entire atomic age? Hollywood’s greatest production.

It’s insane. But millions are buying it.

The TikToks rack up views. The YouTube comments fill with converts. “Finally, someone telling the truth.” “I knew something was off.” The algorithm feeds it. The believers multiply.

And here’s the part that should freeze your blood: if you wanted to prep a population for nuclear annihilation, this is the psyop you’d run.

The Sun Doesn’t Lie

Let’s nail down reality before we dive into the abyss.

The sun exists. You’ve seen it. Right now, 93 million miles away, hydrogen atoms are smashing together under pressure that would crush diamond into paste. They fuse into helium. Energy sprays out. That energy crosses the void and hits your face every morning.

This is nuclear fusion. It’s real. It’s measurable. It’s the reason you’re not a frozen corpse on a dead rock.

Nuclear fission is the same physics, reversed. You split heavy atoms instead of fusing light ones. Uranium-235 breaks apart. The binding energy releases. Einstein’s equation makes it simple: E=mc². Tiny mass equals massive energy.

We’ve known this since the ‘30s. We proved it works in 1945. We’ve spent 80 years making better versions.

Denying nukes means denying the sun. Both run on nuclear reactions. If one’s real, both are real. This isn’t philosophy. It’s physics.

But here’s the smoking gun nobody talks about.

The Thorium Test

We didn’t have to build nuclear power on uranium. Thorium was always an option.

Thorium reactors work better. They’re safer. Less waste. The waste they make has a half-life of centuries, not millennia. They can’t melt down easily. They’re more abundant than uranium. Cheaper to process.

One problem: you can’t weaponize thorium. It doesn’t produce plutonium. No bomb material.

So why did every nation pick uranium?

Because uranium makes bombs.

That’s it. We built our global nuclear infrastructure on the dangerous, expensive, waste-producing fuel because it gives us weapons-grade plutonium. If nukes were fake, we’d all be running thorium reactors right now.

We’re not.

The periodic table doesn’t lie. The bombs are real.

So why are people suddenly claiming they’re not?

Disarm Them Psychologically First

Picture this: you’re planning something catastrophic. Not tomorrow. Maybe not for years. But you’re planning it, and it needs people to be unprepared.

What’s the perfect setup?

Convince them the threat doesn’t exist.

If people believe nukes are fake, they won’t pressure for deterrence. They won’t learn civil defense. They won’t build shelters. They won’t stockpile supplies. They’ll mock anyone who does.

They’ll be scrolling their phones, laughing at “crisis actors,” when the missiles fly.

Dead. Confused. Unprepared.

That’s strategic disinformation. Make your target vulnerable by making them stupid.

But who gains from mass delusion? Who wants nuclear war thinkable again?

Follow the thread.

The Reset Fantasy

Think like someone who views humans as resources, not people.

Nuclear war doesn’t destroy everything. It destroys most things. And if you’ve prepared, if you’ve spent decades positioning yourself, you don’t die in the ashes.

You inherit what’s left.

Run the numbers. A coordinated exchange kills two billion in 24 hours. Another billion dies in weeks from fallout and medical collapse. Famine takes two billion more over the next year as supply chains shatter and nuclear winter kills agriculture.

Two billion survive. Terrified. Desperate. Broken.

Now imagine you spent fifty years preparing. Deep bunkers with hydroponics. Air filtration. Power generation. Decades of supplies. EMP-hardened electronics. Resource caches worldwide. A loyal security force whose families are safe in your facilities.

You emerge after two years. The radiation’s manageable now. The survivors are dying of dysentery or eating each other.

You arrive with food, medicine, weapons, and a plan.

You’re not the villain. You’re the savior.

Saviors don’t negotiate. They dictate.

When Everyone’s Rich, Nobody Is

Something about modernity drives certain people absolutely mad: everyone’s got too much.

For millennia, wealth meant fundamental difference. Better food, shelter, health, knowledge, experience. The peasants couldn’t imagine what aristocrats had.

That gap’s gone.

A McDonald’s worker has air conditioning. A smartphone stronger than NASA’s moon computers. Access to all human knowledge. Any movie, any song, instant global communication. Antibiotics. Painkillers. A lifespan that makes medieval kings look like mayflies.

In measurable ways, they live better than Louis XIV.

This makes old money families insane.

What’s the point of being special if the rabble has the same experiences? How do you feel superior when some teenager with a retail job can travel internationally, access gourmet food, and enjoy entertainment that was exclusively aristocratic a century ago?

Technology flattened the gap. Rich people have more, sure. But poor people have enough that the psychological distance collapsed.

That’s intolerable to people whose identity is built on superiority.

So how do you recreate that distance?

You take it all away.

Create conditions where survival is the only goal. Where food makes you rich. Where shelter makes you powerful. Where people are too busy not dying to question authority or demand rights.

Reset the board to a state where the only thing that matters is controlling resources.

And if you’re the one who prepared?

You win.

The Shadow Infrastructure

The bunkers exist. This isn’t speculation.

Mount Weather. Raven Rock. Cheyenne Mountain. Site R. The Greenbrier. Dozens more, some known, many not. Continuity of government facilities designed to keep leadership operational during nuclear war.

That’s government prep.

Now consider private wealth. A group spending $200 billion over thirty years could build facilities that make government bunkers look primitive. Deep enough to survive anything. Large enough for thousands. Comfortable. Self-sufficient for decades.

The technology exists. The money exists. The motivation exists.

You can buy decommissioned missile silos right now and convert them to luxury bunkers. Companies advertise it openly. Scale that up. Make it organized. Give it fifty years.

Shadow civilization, ready to inherit Earth.

Everyone else? They’d have nothing. Not even sunlight if nuclear winter blocks the sun for two years.

The asymmetry is total. It transforms mutual destruction into opportunity.

Evil Is Real

We need to face something uncomfortable: genuine evil exists.

Not misguided. Not traumatized. Evil. Some people enjoy causing suffering. They view humans as obstacles or resources. They feel entitled to power and enraged by resistance. They’d rather rule in hell than serve in heaven.

History’s full of them. Stalin. Pol Pot. Hitler. Mao. Men who orchestrated millions of deaths because it consolidated power or satisfied ideology or simply because they could.

That capacity didn’t vanish in 1945.

It’s still here. Still in power. Still making plans.

Modern technology gives them capabilities their predecessors couldn’t imagine. They can track populations, manipulate information, destroy civilization at scales that make the 20th century look like rehearsal.

If you view the current world as intolerable (too equal, too democratic, too resistant), nuclear war starts looking like solution instead of catastrophe.

Especially from inside a bunker.

The Vault-Tec Rabbit Hole

Which brings us to Fallout.

Nuclear apocalypse simulator since 1997. Retro-futuristic America. Post-atomic wasteland. And everywhere, if you’re actually looking: symbols.

Square and compass. The letter G. All-seeing eye. The number 33 in strange places. Fraternal organization references woven through terminals, quests, environmental storytelling.

Original Interplay games had some of this. Standard conspiracy flavoring. X-Files-era Illuminati jokes. Nothing systematic.

Bethesda took over in 2008.

Fallout 3: more symbols. Fallout 4: pervasive. Fallout 76: blatant. The Amazon series: number 33 features prominently. Check vault numbers. Episode counts. Background details.

Then Fallout London drops.

It’s not official Bethesda. It’s a massive fan mod by an independent team. A full game, basically.

It’s drowning in masonic symbolism.

The main villain literally heads a masonic lodge. His organization may have caused the nuclear war. The game doesn’t hint. It states it outright.

Why?

Different teams. Different writers. Different companies. Different continents. But the same symbols keep appearing in a franchise about nuclear apocalypse and post-collapse power consolidation.

Good storytelling?

Hiding in Plain Sight

Old intelligence axiom: best place to hide truth is fiction.

Make it entertainment. Make it obviously fake. Make it something only paranoid conspiracy theorists would take seriously. Then when someone points at reality, you point at fiction and laugh.

“You got that from a video game.”

But what if the game got it somewhere else?

Fiction doesn’t emerge from vacuum. Writers pull from culture, history, conversations, things they’ve witnessed. When the same symbols appear repeatedly in a franchise about nuclear war, when those symbols belong to organizations that actually exist and historically wielded influence, when the narrative consistently frames these groups as architects of destruction...

Coincidence?

Or is someone telling us something?

Or mocking us?

Because mockery is power. It’s rubbing truth in your face while ensuring you can’t act. Hiding in plain sight works because the audacity makes people dismiss it. Nobody would put their plans in a video game. That’s ridiculous.

Right?

Unless the point is making it ridiculous. Unless the point is training people to associate these symbols with fiction so they never take them seriously in reality. Unless the point is ensuring that when it happens, the few who saw it coming sound insane.

Connect the Dots

Here’s the pattern:

Nuclear weapons are provably real (thorium vs. uranium choice proves it) “Nukes are fake” conspiracy is spreading rapidly, disarming populations psychologically Infrastructure exists for elites to survive nuclear war comfortably Motivation exists for certain ideologies to view nuclear reset as desirable Historical precedent exists for powerful people orchestrating mass death Major entertainment franchise repeatedly associates specific symbols with nuclear apocalypse and post-collapse control These symbols belong to groups that have existed for centuries

Each point is independently verifiable.

Are they connected?

Maybe not. Maybe it’s all coincidence. Random storytelling. Apophenia. Pattern recognition gone wild.

Or maybe someone’s working very hard to ensure we don’t connect dots that are sitting in plain sight.

The Questions

What if “nukes are fake” isn’t organic skepticism? What if it’s being amplified by people who benefit from unprepared populations?

What if entertainment keeps returning to these symbols because decision-makers move in circles where these organizations matter?

What if Fallout isn’t predicting but reflecting conversations in rooms we’re not invited into?

What if powerful people want civilization to collapse because they’re jealous, vindictive, and drunk on the idea of total control?

What if they’ve prepared for decades while keeping us distracted?

What if the asymmetry (their bunkers vs. our ignorance) is the entire point?

These aren’t claims. They’re questions.

Questions based on observable patterns. The physics is real. The bunkers are real. Historical evil is real. The symbols are real. The disinformation is real.

Only question: are they connected?

You decide.

But decide fast.

Because if someone’s planning to reset the world, they don’t want you seeing it coming. They want you confused, unprepared, convinced the threat doesn’t exist.

They want you scrolling your phone, believing nukes are fake, right up until the flash turns your shadow into a permanent mark on a wall that won’t stand much longer.

The bombs are real.

Who wants to use them? What do they plan to build in the ashes?

Wake up.

