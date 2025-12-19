The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chandler's avatar
Chandler
4m

Cool to see this topic spreading more. Would be interesting to see carpathian shamanism and the amanita muscaria ties to Christmas included. I’m curious how that conjuncts with this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharman's avatar
Sharman
1h

Look up CocaCola, Santa and Christmas

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture