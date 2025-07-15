Co-founded by Elon Musk’s PayPal co-conspirator, Palantir Technologies has seen its stock skyrocket — and their choice of a ‘Satanic’ all-seeing eye as a logo is raising some seriously wild questions.

In J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, the palantír was a seeing-stone that allowed users to perceive distant events and communicate across vast distances. But these mystical orbs came with a terrible price: they could be corrupted by dark powers, turning even the wise into servants of evil. Most chilling was the scene where Saruman the White—once a noble wizard—uses his palantír to commune directly with Sauron, the embodiment of evil itself.

Today, a company bearing that exact name operates as one of America's most powerful surveillance entities, processing petabytes of data weekly with virtually no oversight. The question every Christian must ask is not merely whether this is coincidence, but whether we are witnessing the construction of the very surveillance apparatus that Scripture…