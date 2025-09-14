The Wise Wolf

Dawn of the day
3d

Are there any rich, CEO's, actors, artists who are not into occult nastiness? Is anyone with wealth just swept up in this filth?

I do want to know my enemy which is why I learn about things such as this. I absolutely know evil and demons exist but I do not wish to have anything to do with them. This stuff makes my stomach turn. I am a creature of light not darkness.

And yet, this must be much more common than I know. As our culture degrades, this darkness grows. You see it in how people behave towards one another. We know them by their lack of love and compassion. I don't understand how one can even live without love and compassion.

Just watching the Ninth Gate yesterday reminded why I don't watch stuff like that anymore. There is nothing good in it. It seems to glorify evil. I think my time in the grips of darkness by my own choosing is why it is so repulsive to me today.

Anyways thanks for doing what you do to expose this darkness. People need to accept that it is real and not stick their heads in the sand. How can you fight an enemy that you don't know?

Jason Salyer
The Rothschild and Rockefeller families have been showing their evil acts for a long time, patiently planning their takeover and shaping the world in their favor. It is interesting that this article came out now, because my wife and I were just working on organizing the info below to share with people. We have been digging into this for years. Back around 2020 when COVID hit, we started connecting the dots and saw how the Spanish Flu and vaccinations played into the deaths of millions back then.

Here’s a breakdown of what we found about the Spanish Flu and the unusual death rate:

1. Unusual Mortality Pattern

• Normally, influenza kills the very young and the very old

• In 1918 the highest death rates were among healthy adults between 20 and 40 years old

• This W shaped mortality curve shocked doctors and still does today

2. Mainstream Scientific Explanation

• Cytokine Storm Theory says strong immune systems overreacted violently to the virus, destroying lung tissue

• Autopsies later showed that most people did not die from the flu virus itself but from secondary bacterial pneumonia that filled their lungs

3. Alternative Vaccine Connection Theories

• Vaccinated soldiers became the first hotspots

• The US Army gave experimental bacterial vaccines including meningitis and pneumococcal shots at Fort Riley, Kansas — one of the first outbreak sites

• Many of those soldiers were shipped to Europe, spreading disease worldwide

• Some believe the vaccines weakened or primed immune systems, leading to deadly overreactions once the flu hit

• The group that died the most were young adults, the same demographic that was heavily vaccinated and mobilized for war

• Children and elderly, who were not given the same shots, had lower relative death rates

4. Who Actually Died

• Most deaths happened in the fall of 1918, especially between September and December

• Soldiers, factory workers, and city dwellers — the populations most exposed to vaccines and harsh conditions — suffered the worst

• Rural and unvaccinated populations saw much lower mortality

Here is the timeline we put together:

Rockefeller Institute and the 1918 Pandemic

Year Rockefeller Actions Pandemic Events

1901 Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research founded

1910 Flexner Report reshapes US medicine and pushes pharmaceuticals

1914–1917 Rockefeller Foundation funds wartime medicine, vaccines tested on soldiers

1918 March Experimental meningitis vaccines given at Fort Riley, Kansas First outbreak at Fort Riley

1918 Sept–Dec Second wave kills tens of millions worldwide, mostly young adults

1920s Rockefeller expands influence in global medical systems

1930s Rockefeller Foundation dominates health policy and funds eugenics programs

Do with this information as you please. I encourage everyone to research for themselves and not just trust the system. My father in law is a doctor, and for the last 15 years he has been in the holistic field. Before that he admitted all he was taught in medical school was to cut out and prescribe. That is what people call Rockefeller medicine. They were very strategic and knew if they took over the schools, funded the institutions, and controlled the narrative, they could control the people.

