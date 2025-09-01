The Wise Wolf

Sep 3

They have been openly rebelling against God for a long time now—people are just now noticing it—that’s all.

Sep 3

One thing to note, though, is those who would be “left on the surface“ to face the wrath of God alone…

They are all people who have rejected the salvation of Christ. Had they accepted him, they either would not be there on the surface of the Earth to experience the wrath of God, or even if they are there, they will be sheltered by God himself from his own wrath.

Those of us who have trusted in Christ as Lord and savior, believing that he is the SON of God, have been given an escape from the wrath of God.

Regardless of where, on the timeline you believe the rapture of the church may happen, the truth remains that “we are not appointed to wrath, but to obtain salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ“ (1 Thessalonians 5:9)

Also, Peter (the apostle) mentions:

“and turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah into ashes, condemned them to destruction, making them an example to those who afterward would live ungodly; and delivered righteous Lot, who was oppressed by the filthy conduct of the wicked (for that righteous man, dwelling among them, tormented his righteous soul from day to day by seeing and hearing their lawless deeds)— then the Lord knows how to deliver the godly out of temptations and to reserve the unjust under punishment for the day of judgment,” (II Peter‬ ‭2‬:‭6‬-‭9‬)

The Lord knows how to (and is able, and does) deliver the righteous out from underneath where his wrath is going to fall, and, he makes sure that those who are going to receive his wrath DO receive it.

