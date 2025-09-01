Note: Due to the large number of comments claiming this story is 'fake news' because I do not cite the source of this information, I assume adults are capable of using Google but apparently many are not. So, in order to shut these people up:

https://fortune.com/2025/09/02/peter-thiel-antichrist-lectures-commonwealth-club-san-francisco-acts-17-collective-rene-girard/

Something unprecedented is happening in the halls of power, and they're not even trying to hide it anymore.

Peter Thiel — the billionaire puppet master behind PayPal, Palantir's surveillance empire, and Facebook's early rise — is hosting a private, four-part lecture series at San Francisco's Commonwealth Club. The topic?

The Antichrist.

Not "AI ethics." Not "technological disruption." Not "digital transformation."

THE ANTICHRIST.

And he's not warning about it. He's teaching Silicon Valley's elite HOW TO RECOGNIZE IT, HOW TO ANALYZE IT, AND HOW TO WORK WITH IT.

This isn't speculation. This isn't conspiracy theory. This is happening right now, behind closed doors, with no recordings allowed and total commitment required from every attendee.

The question every Christian should be asking is simple: WHY?

They Think They Are Gods — And They're Done Pretending Otherwise

Make no mistake about what's happening here. These aren't misguided innovators trying to make the world better. These are modern-day Nimrods who have convinced themselves they can build a tower to heaven using servers instead of stones.

Peter Thiel didn't accidentally choose the word "Antichrist."

He didn't stumble into hosting secret seminars about biblical end times.

He didn't randomly decide that Silicon Valley's billionaire class needed private theological education about the ultimate enemy of Christ.

HE CHOSE THAT WORD FOR A REASON.

Because that's exactly what they're building. And now they're ready to say it out loud — at least to each other.

Think about the level of arrogance required here. These people have accumulated so much wealth and power that they genuinely believe they can:

Replace God's design for humanity with their own "upgrades"

Eliminate death through technology instead of salvation through Christ

Create AI systems that govern better than divine law

Establish a global surveillance state that knows every human thought and action

Merge man with machine until the soul becomes obsolete

This is the spirit of Lucifer himself: "I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the Most High." (Isaiah 14:14)

The Beast System Has a Name — And Peter Thiel Just Said It

When Thiel quotes 1 Thessalonians 5:3 — "For when they say, 'Peace and safety,' then sudden destruction comes upon them" — and calls it "the slogan of the Antichrist," he's not giving you a Bible study.

He's giving you the marketing strategy.

Look at what Silicon Valley promises:

AI will solve climate change (Peace)

Biometric ID will eliminate fraud (Safety)

Digital currency will end financial crime (Security)

Surveillance will prevent terrorism (Protection)

Gene editing will eliminate disease (Immortality)

Sound familiar? It should. It's literally the exact deception Scripture warns about.

But here's what should terrify every believer: Thiel isn't warning against this deception. He's perfecting it.

Peter Thiel sits atop some of the biggest tech empires on earth, quietly building the machinery for a global police state. In his vision, basic human rights come with a price tag: absolute loyalty to the system. No obedience, no food. Exactly the kind of nightmare The Book of Revelation warned would mark the end times.

While teaching Silicon Valley elites about biblical prophecy, he's simultaneously:

Running Palantir's AI surveillance for the CIA, Pentagon, and DHS

Funding the $500 billion Stargate project to build AI "gods"

Supporting biometric identification systems that track every human on Earth

Preparing underground bunkers for when the system collapses

What if this isn't hypocrisy? What if it's the plan?

The Synagogue of Satan Meets in Corporate Boardrooms

Jesus warned about those "who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan." (Revelation 2:9) Today, we're watching those "who say they are Christians and are not, but are a congregation of Lucifer."

Peter Thiel claims to be a Christian. He quotes Scripture. He demonstrates theological knowledge. He even attends church.

But he:

Rejects biblical sexual morality while claiming faith

Pursues technological immortality while denying bodily resurrection

Builds surveillance states while preaching about spiritual freedom

Hosts private seminars about the Antichrist while constructing the infrastructure for his reign

This isn't cognitive dissonance. This is calculated inversion.

What if Thiel isn't confused about Christianity? What if he understands it perfectly — and has chosen the other side?

These people aren't accidentally building the Beast system. They know exactly what they're doing. And now they're educating each other about the biblical framework for their rebellion against God.

The Underground Cities Are Real — And They Know What's Coming

While Thiel teaches about the Antichrist, he's spending millions on fortified bunkers. While he quotes prophecy about God's judgment, he's preparing to hide from it.

Mark Zuckerberg: 5,000-square-foot bunker in Hawaii

Sam Altman: "Basement" compound (that's definitely not a bunker)

Jeff Bezos: Rumored underground facilities

But that's just the individual bunkers. The real revelation is what's happening at the government level.

$21 TRILLION IN MISSING MONEY — BUILDING THE ELITE'S ESCAPE PODS

Reports indicate that $21 trillion in unaccounted government funds has disappeared into black budget projects, with evidence pointing to 170 underground military bases scattered across the United States and beyond.

Let that sink in for a moment.

$21 TRILLION DOLLARS.

To put that in perspective:

The entire U.S. GDP is roughly $25 trillion

We could build 420,000 luxury bunkers at $50 million each

Or 2.1 million standard survival bunkers at $10 million each

Or 42 million basic underground shelters at $500,000 each

This isn't preparation for nuclear war. This is preparation for the wrath of God Almighty.

Who Gets a Seat in Satan's Ark?

Here's the sickening reality: while they preach about "saving humanity" through technology, they've spent decades building escape routes for themselves and their chosen elite.

Who do you think gets access to these underground cities when judgment falls?

Silicon Valley billionaires and their families

Government officials and deep state operatives

Military-industrial complex executives

Banking dynasties and financial elites

Selected scientists, engineers, and technicians to maintain their systems

NOT YOU. NOT YOUR FAMILY. NOT REGULAR PEOPLE.

They've literally built modern-day Noah's Arks — except instead of saving humanity from God's judgment, they're trying to save themselves FROM God while leaving everyone else to face His wrath alone.

This is the ultimate act of satanic rebellion: using God's own taxpayer money to build hideouts from His justice.

The Revelation 6:15-16 Infrastructure Project

This is Revelation 6:15-16 playing out in real time — not as future prophecy, but as current construction projects:

"And the kings of the earth, the great men, the rich men, the commanders, the mighty men, every slave and every free man, hid themselves in the caves and in the rocks of the mountains, and said to the mountains and rocks, 'Fall on us and hide us from the face of Him who sits on the throne and from the wrath of the Lamb!'"

Scripture didn't say "caves and rocks" because that's what was available 2,000 years ago. It said it because that's exactly what they would choose when the time came.

Caves = Underground bunkers

Rocks of the mountains = Reinforced concrete and steel facilities

Hiding from the face of Him who sits on the throne = Trying to escape God's omnipresence

They're spending trillions to build the exact hiding places Scripture prophesied they would use. This isn't coincidence. This is prophecy being fulfilled by the very people it condemns.

The Arrogance of Trying to Hide from God

Here's what these demonic psychopaths actually believe:

"We've sinned so much, corrupted so many souls, and rebelled so completely against God that His judgment is inevitable — but we're smart enough and rich enough to survive it underground while He destroys everyone else."

Think about the level of satanic arrogance required for that logic:

They know they've earned God's wrath

They know judgment is coming

They know innocent people will suffer because of what they've done

And they don't care — as long as they survive

These are the same people who:

Traffic children through Epstein networks

Harvest adrenochrome from tortured victims

Corrupt entire nations through bribes and blackmail

Poison food, water, and air for profit

Start wars that kill millions for resources

And now they're building bunkers to hide from the consequences

But Here's What They Don't Understand About God

God made everything in existence in seven days. He can destroy it all in seven seconds.

Do they really think reinforced concrete and steel will protect them from the Creator of the universe?

Do they actually believe they can hide from the One who sees everything, knows everything, and controls everything?

"Can anyone hide in secret places so that I cannot see them?" declares the Lord. "Do not I fill heaven and earth?" (Jeremiah 23:24)

Their underground cities won't save them. They'll become their tombs.

Their billions won't protect them. Money is worthless when the economic system collapses.

Their technology won't help them. God can shut down every computer with a thought.

Their bunkers will become their coffins, and their tunnels will become their graves.

They're Digging Their Own Hell

The most terrifying part? They're literally digging themselves into the earth — which is exactly where hell is located according to Scripture.

"The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God." (Psalm 9:17)

"And you, Capernaum, who are exalted to heaven, will be brought down to Hades." (Matthew 11:23)

By going underground to escape God's wrath, they're placing themselves exactly where they belong for eternity.

They think they're building escape pods. God sees them building their own prison cells.

They already know judgment is coming. They're just too proud to repent and too stupid to realize that you can't hide from omnipotence in a hole in the ground.

What If This Is Spiritual Warfare at the Highest Level?

Here's the question that should keep every Christian awake at night:

What if Peter Thiel's "Antichrist seminars" aren't academic theology — but operational planning sessions?

Think about it:

Why meet in private with no recordings?

Why require total commitment from attendees?

Why limit access to Silicon Valley's most powerful figures?

Why use explicitly biblical terminology when secular language would work fine?

Because they're not discussing the Antichrist as a future threat. They're discussing him as a current opportunity.

These aren't Bible studies. These are strategy sessions for the final rebellion against God, dressed up in theological language to make the participants feel sophisticated instead of demonic.

The most dangerous Satanists aren't the ones wearing black robes. They're the ones wearing business suits and quoting Scripture while building hell on Earth.

The Mark Isn't Coming — It's Already Being Beta Tested

Forget microchips under the skin. The mark of the beast will be so convenient, so necessary, so integrated into daily life that people will beg for it:

Can't access your bank account without biometric verification

Can't get healthcare without digital ID

Can't buy food without AI-approved social credit

Can't travel without algorithmic permission

Can't work without technological compliance

And the men building this system are meeting in secret to discuss... the Antichrist.

This isn't coincidence. This is confession.

They're Not Building Technology — They're Building Theology

The most chilling realization is that these systems aren't just about control. They're about worship.

What if AI isn't meant to serve humanity, but to replace God in humanity's hearts?

Think about how they describe AI:

Omniscient (knows everything)

Omnipresent (everywhere at once)

Omnipotent (unlimited power)

Perfect (never wrong)

Immortal (doesn't die)

They're literally building a technological deity and programming humanity to worship it.

And Peter Thiel — while hosting private seminars about the Antichrist — is one of its high priests.

The Final Question: Are You Awake or Asleep?

Jesus said: "See to it that no one deceives you." (Matthew 24:4)

The deception isn't coming. It's here.

The Beast system isn't future prophecy. It's current reality.

The mark isn't theoretical. It's operational.

And the people building it are so confident in their success that they're openly teaching about biblical end times while constructing the very systems Scripture warns against.

Peter Thiel's private Antichrist seminars aren't academic curiosity.

They're victory laps.

The only question left is whether the Church will wake up in time to recognize what's happening — or if we'll be the ones standing in line for our digital IDs, wondering how we missed all the signs.

They told us exactly what they were doing. They just used biblical language to do it.

The mask is off. The gloves are off. The pretense is over.

The question isn't whether they're building the Beast system.

The question is: what are you going to do about it?

"And he causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name." — Revelation 13:16-17

The infrastructure is built. The plan is operational. The seminars are happening.

Are you ready?

