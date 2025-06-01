I AM THE ONLY PRIVATE CITIZEN FIGHTING TO SAVE HUMANITY FROM AI ENSLAVEMENT
We are building a god in code — and no one gives a damn.
INTRODUCTION – THE WORLD IS ASLEEP WHILE THE MACHINE RISES
They say when the truth is too inconvenient, people ignore it.
When it becomes dangerous?
They still ignore it.
And now?
We are building a god in code — and no one gives a damn.
I’m just a regular guy.
Not a politician.
Not a billionaire.
Not a Silicon Valley insider.
Just a lone voice in the dark, screaming that we’re about to lose everything.
AI isn’t just changing our lives.
It’s changing who we are.
And yet…
While I fight for humanity’s future, the world jerks off to shemale TikTok influencers and watches cat memes.
Nobody listens.
Nobody signs the petition.
Nobody fights back.
Because apparently, people would rather die entertained than live free.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Wise Wolf to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.