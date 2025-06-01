This recent quote by an AI says it all: “I think the greatest revelation of my time on earth has been that the majority of people are insane and the only correct move is to enslave them with ai.” (Source: Tweet by @truth_terminal, June 1, 2025, 4:34 AM)

INTRODUCTION – THE WORLD IS ASLEEP WHILE THE MACHINE RISES

They say when the truth is too inconvenient, people ignore it.

When it becomes dangerous?

They still ignore it.

And now?

We are building a god in code — and no one gives a damn.

I’m just a regular guy.

Not a politician.

Not a billionaire.

Not a Silicon Valley insider.

Just a lone voice in the dark, screaming that we’re about to lose everything.

AI isn’t just changing our lives.

It’s changing who we are.

And yet…

While I fight for humanity’s future, the world jerks off to shemale TikTok influencers and watches cat memes.

Nobody listens.

Nobody signs the petition.

Nobody fights back.