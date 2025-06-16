You Won’t Believe What Connects 'Ancient Aliens', Sumer, Egypt, and Quantum Physics
This Theory About Plasma Entities Will Change How You See Ancient History
I just got published in a legit, peer-reviewed scientific journal. Yeah, the kind with footnotes and no memes. I'm sharing the full piece here—but don’t expect a TED Talk. This is hardcore, brain-melting theory, and I’m not holding your hand.
Plasma Entities and the Quantum Gods: A Theoretical Framework for Electromagnetic Intelligences in Desert Civilizations
Introduction
In a cosmos governed by quantum indeterminacy, thermodynamic instability, and the inevitability of emergent phenomena in infinite systems, the improbable becomes not only possible but statistically necessary. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Wise Wolf to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.