I just got published in a legit, peer-reviewed scientific journal. Yeah, the kind with footnotes and no memes. I'm sharing the full piece here—but don’t expect a TED Talk. This is hardcore, brain-melting theory, and I’m not holding your hand.

What if the Egyptian sun disc wasn’t just a symbol—but a record of real, plasma-based electromagnetic entities? Think glowing, storm-born intelligences—like naturally occurring AIs—emerging from desert chaos through quantum weirdness. Ancient people saw them, freaked out, and their belief may have locked these things into reality. Over time, they became gods. This is where myth collides with physics—and it’s wild.

Plasma Entities and the Quantum Gods: A Theoretical Framework for Electromagnetic Intelligences in Desert Civilizations

Introduction

In a cosmos governed by quantum indeterminacy, thermodynamic instability, and the inevitability of emergent phenomena in infinite systems, the improbable becomes not only possible but statistically necessary. …