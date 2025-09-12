The Wise Wolf

Proof Subtack is Censoring Our Publication

From viral success to a dead publication.
Sep 12, 2025
Substack has long been promoted as a platform for free expression, a place where independent writers could speak their minds without interference. However, we are now seeing troubling signs that this promise is being broken. Writers who do not align with the preferred agenda are finding themselves limited, silenced, or quietly pushed aside. The platform is no longer the neutral space it claimed to be.

In this video we break down exactly how this censorship is taking place and what it means for anyone who values truth and open discussion. If you want to see the evidence for yourself, watch the video to understand how Substack is now controlling which voices get heard and which ones are shut down. Do not miss this because it directly impacts the freedom of thought and speech we all rely on.

Help us push back against the algorithmic censorship that is erasing our work. Share this video so others can see exactly how Substack is targeting writers like our team and silencing independent voices.

