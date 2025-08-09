It doesn’t matter what side you choose: ‘The Lizard People’ always win. :P

Editorial: The biggest lie ever sold to the American people isn't about weapons of mass destruction or trickle-down economics—it's the fairy tale that there's any meaningful difference between the red team and the blue team in this rigged casino we call democracy.

Wake the hell up, America. While we're busy arguing about whether the elephant or the donkey will save us, both animals are feeding from the same golden trough, laughing all the way to the bank while we fight over scraps.