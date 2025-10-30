The Wise Wolf

Liz LaSorte
3h

Are you familiar with the Tytler cycle of democracies? If so, you would not encourage any dependency – and especially from the federal government.

When you look at Alexander Tytler’s cycle of democracy, where spirituality is the first part of the cycle, it makes sense because belief in God gives people the courage to fight for liberty – rights given to us by God.

In Tytler’s cycle, dependency is the last stage of a democracy. That too makes sense because once people (individuals and corporations) are dependent on the government, they are dependent on the government for everything. The government that gives you everything can take everything away leading to tyranny.

It falls in line with what Alexis de Tocqueville said, “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public's money.”

About the same time that Sam Adams was organizing the Boston tea party and Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, the 18th century professor Alexander Tytler connected the dots in forming his theory of the cycle of democracies, taking Plato’s ideas that warned why democracies never last (essentially too many voters make up an uneducated electorate).

History has shown us that no democracy lasts:

https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/history-tells-us-that-democracies?r=76q58

Dawn of the day
7m

And yet by some of the comments, people are not willing to look up and see the strings as you put it. They do not see the big picture at all.

We are not fighting against principalities and gov'ts. Dems or Reps. rich or poor. It is a battle against evil plain and simple. Now, evil controls a lot of the above and so it seems good to fight them. It gives us something to do and feel good about but the real issue is the evil that has crept in and been given so much control to destroy.

Some folks just aren't willing to even consider other possibilities. Complacency and denial are going to end a lot of things and people. People do love their "free" handouts. Just watch what may happen as SNAP ends in two days. Tip of the iceberg I'm afraid.

