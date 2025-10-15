The Wise Wolf

"God is always doing geometry." Plato

The absolutely beloved and magnificent Plato whose teacher was the absolutely beloved and magnificent Pythagoras both expressed in their studies and teaching that EVERYTHING IS MATHEMATICAL.

The Greek Philosophers knew.

Frederico Faggini explored similar issues, despite being agnostic. He concludes there is a consciousness-reality besides what we perceive.

Paul Davies wrote a remarkably accessible series of books struggling with the "philosophy of physics", so to speak. At one point he considers the possibilities, one of them being God: "But then I'd be out of a job, so no point in that." (I paraphrase; he is considerably more tactful!)

There is another aspect to physics's quasi-proof of God: Consciousness interacts with reality in a way that transcends time and space. This is a simple fact. There is some sort of extra-dimensional consciousness field that we are blissfully unaware of. Physicists have struggled with this for a century now; when any of them asks the philosophical implications, they are told, "Shut up and calculate."

We are left with two possibilities. One is God and the other that this is a simulation. The latter raises the questions, who is running the simulation, and what is its purpose? The best answers for that are (1) God, and (2) He already came to Earth and explained it, both literally and in parables.

The Luciferian meanderings through the Enlightenment culminate in physics essentially proving the existence of God. This is a secular harbinger of humanity's End; there is no place left to go but home to the Father.

Now, these things are marvelous to ponder, for those so inclined, but as with inspecting the world for evidence of Satan, must not take the place of meditation on God's words, and prayer. Above all, prayer. You might even say, unceasing prayer.

May God bless you and keep you!

