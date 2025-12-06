My name is Jean-Luc. I’m ten years old and I live in France. My parents are good people. They take me to church, they teach me right from wrong, they love me.

In October 2025, Papa said we were going to see giant robot puppets in the town square. I was so excited I couldn’t sleep the night before. I imagined mechanical dragons, maybe a giant friendly bear that waved at us, dancing robots that looked funny. All my friends from school were going. Maman packed snacks. We walked there holding hands and I was so happy.

But when the show started, I got scared. Really scared. There was a woman but she wasn’t a woman, she was taller than our church and she had spider legs and horns and her voice... her voice said she was hunting for souls. There was a bull-man breathing real fire, so hot I could feel it on my face. The symbols on the buildings, I’d never seen anything like them in my Bible books, but I knew they were evil. I KNEW. I started crying and I asked Papa if we could leave but he said “It’s just art, Jean-Luc, it’s just puppets” but his hand was shaking when he held mine. A little girl next to us was screaming for her mother. I had nightmares for two months. I still sleep with my light on.

Our government paid for that. With our taxes. They invited children. They wanted us to see it. And when I told my teacher about the nightmares, she said I was being dramatic. That it was “culture.” But I read my Bible every day, and I know what I saw. That wasn’t culture. That was something else. Something wrong. And I don’t understand why the adults won’t say it…

Note: This account came from a post I found on Reddit. I changed the name and some details to protect the innocent but it is based on actual events.



The article below is an extended version of the information in the video my graphic designer created. If you watched it and want to learn more - read on because this gets weird.

Why I’m Writing This (And Why I’m Furious)

I’m a pastor. I’ve been studying the Bible, theology, church history, and yes, occult symbolism for over twenty years. I need to understand what we’re up against. I need to know what the enemy is doing so I can protect my flock. And right now, I’m watching something that makes my blood boil.

Shane Miller released a video in November 2025 about a French government event that he claims happened in October 2025. Except the event actually happened in October 2024. He’s lying about basic verifiable facts right out of the gate. His video has over half a million views. He’s right that something deeply evil happened. He’s right that Christians should be paying attention. But he got the date wrong, he got almost every single symbol wrong, and I cannot help but wonder if that was deliberate because the chaos magick practitioners who orchestrate these public rituals understand something most Christians don’t. Symbols gain power when people view them without understanding what they’re looking at.

Let me be clear about something from the start. Shane Miller is either a hopeless amateur who has no business making videos about occult symbolism, or he’s a misinformation agent deliberately spreading false interpretations to empower the very symbols he claims to be exposing. I spent thirty seconds with Google and correctly identified every symbol in that parade. Thirty seconds. Miller made a viral video with half a million views and got almost everything catastrophically wrong. That’s not an honest mistake. That’s either profound incompetence or deliberate deception, and I’m not sure which possibility is worse.

When I was a kid in the 1980s, the United States Senate held hearings because a few Metallica and Judas Priest songs had backwards masking that might reference Satan. Tipper Gore and the PMRC went to war over album covers. Parents burned records in parking lots. The culture said “we will not tolerate this, even hidden, even subliminal.”

Now? In 2024? The French government uses taxpayer money to erect a fifty foot tall mechanical Lilith with spider legs, project the Sigil of Lucifer onto public buildings, parade a bull-headed Moloch through the streets breathing real fire at children, and televise the whole thing as family entertainment during Samhain. And what happens? A guy with half a million followers spreads lies about when it happened and calls the symbols by the wrong names, ensuring that everyone who watches his video has no idea what they’re actually looking at.

I’m not moving on. I’m diving deep into exactly what happened, what symbols were actually used, and why Miller’s video might be doing more harm than good. This was a public occult ritual conducted with government funding and elite participation, and I’m going to show you exactly how we know that.

But first, we need to correct the record on what Shane Miller got catastrophically wrong, starting with the most basic fact of all.

What Miller Got Wrong (Symbol By Symbol)

First, The Most Basic Lie: When This Happened

Miller claims in his video that this event took place in October 2025. The event actually happened in October 2024. This is not a minor detail. This is not getting a date slightly wrong. Miller released his video in November 2025, claiming the event happened one month prior in October 2025, when it actually happened over a year before in October 2024.

Why does this matter? Because it shows he either did zero basic research or he’s deliberately lying. The date of the event is publicly available information. It takes five seconds to verify. And he got it wrong in a way that makes the event seem more recent, more urgent, more “breaking news” than it actually is.

This is the first red flag that Miller either has no idea what he’s talking about or is intentionally spreading misinformation. And it won’t be the last.

The “Portal Gateway” That Wasn’t

Miller opens his video by showing a symbol he calls a “two-ringed portal gateway” that represents “the veil between two worlds” with an “entry point and exit point.” He says the horizontal bar is a “broken cross” mocking Christian symbols.

That’s not what you’re looking at.

What’s actually displayed is the Cross of Leviathan, which is a double cross positioned over an infinity symbol, specifically an ouroboros which is the serpent eating its own tail. The occult meaning of this symbol is not about portals or gateways between dimensions. The meaning is far more specific and far more blasphemous.

It represents “double crossing the infinite,” which in plain English means crucifying the Second Coming of Christ.

Not mocking the crucifixion that already happened two thousand years ago. Declaring war on the one that hasn’t happened yet. This symbol says “we are ready to crucify the Infinite One when He returns.”

That’s not a gateway. That’s a declaration of intent against the returning Messiah. Did Miller actually miss this? Or did he deliberately obscure the true meaning by feeding his audience a more palatable lie about “portals”? Because here’s what bothers me about this whole video: his channel exploded because of this content. I did YouTube for four years. You do not get organic growth like that anymore. You don’t go from obscurity to half a million views on occult analysis without significant money behind the promotion. Someone paid to make this video go viral. Someone wanted these lies spread as widely as possible. And I have to ask: why would anyone invest that kind of money to promote a video that gets every symbol wrong unless getting them wrong was the entire point?

The “Weird Pentagram” That Was Actually Lucifer’s Calling Card

Miller spends considerable time describing what he sees as pentagram imagery in the structure of the display. He talks about five points, upper arms, lower legs, inverted pentagrams representing satanic rites, goat imagery, Baphomet symbolism. He’s not wrong that it looks vaguely star-like if you squint at it from the right angle.

But it’s not a pentagram. It’s the Sigil of Lucifer.

A pentagram has five points. The Sigil of Lucifer has a completely different structure. It appears as a chalice shape, an inverted triangle at the top, with a specific cross-like base that forms the overall sigil. This isn’t some generic satanic imagery. This is Lucifer’s specific symbol used in ceremonial magic to invoke him directly.

And here’s what Miller completely missed, what makes this so much darker than he realized. According to practitioners of occult magic, and I’m quoting directly from occult sources here, the Sigil of Lucifer “appears as a chalice, which represents creation, the fertile darkness awaiting and ready for untold possibilities. The purpose of it is that of an instrument of visual invocation during ritual. By performing the appropriate ritual, the sigil acts as a gateway to invoke and bestow the power and presence of Lucifer.”

Read that again slowly. “Acts as a gateway to invoke and bestow the power and presence of Lucifer.”

This event took place in late October 2024, right around Samhain on October 31st, which is considered by occult practitioners to be the most powerful time of year for ritual workings because “the veil between worlds is thinnest.” The French government erected the Sigil of Lucifer in public, performed what occultists themselves would recognize as the appropriate ritual context with the narration and the giant figures, and did this in front of over a million people including children.

This wasn’t street art. This wasn’t edgy entertainment. This was a taxpayer funded occult invocation ritual disguised as a parade, and Miller called it “some weird pentagram imagery.”

The difference between those two things matters immensely. One suggests vaguely satanic vibes. The other indicates a precise ceremonial working designed to invoke a specific entity at a specific time using a specific symbol according to established occult practice.

The Triple Six He Got Half Right

To Miller’s credit, he noticed the triple six symbol. He saw the 666 clearly, recognized serpent imagery with the serpent mouths opening at the top, and connected it to forbidden knowledge and rebellion. He wasn’t completely wrong here.

But he missed something critical. That triple six symbol arranged in a circular spiral pattern doesn’t just represent generic satanic numerology. It looks exactly like the CERN logo. And I mean exactly. The Large Hadron Collider, the particle accelerator in Switzerland where scientists talk openly about “opening portals to other dimensions” and where they have a statue of Shiva the Destroyer on the grounds, has a logo composed of three sixes arranged in a circle.

Miller attributed portal and gateway symbolism to the Cross of Leviathan, which was wrong. But he should have been talking about portals when he got to this symbol, because the CERN connection is unmistakable and CERN’s own scientists use portal language when describing their work. This symbol actually does relate to dimensional boundaries and attempting to breach them, which makes it even stranger that Miller mixed up which symbol meant what.

It makes me wonder if he actually knows what he’s looking at or if he’s just stringing together scary sounding occult terms without doing the actual research.

Moloch, Not “Some Greek Mythology Character” And Definitely Not Asterion

Miller mentions the Minotaur briefly and vaguely connects it to Baal worship, then moves on without much elaboration. The French government itself claims the bull-headed figure represents Asterion, the Greek mythological Minotaur. Both of them are wrong, or more likely, both of them are lying.

The bull-headed figure in the parade isn’t just reminiscent of Baal, and it’s not Asterion the Minotaur. It specifically represents Moloch, also called Molech, the ancient Canaanite deity known for child sacrifice. Moloch is described as bull-headed, associated with fire and burning, and historically children were sacrificed by being placed in the heated metal arms of Moloch’s statue. The biblical text repeatedly condemns the worship of Moloch and the practice of passing children through the fire to him.

Here’s why the Asterion claim is obviously false. Why would the French government pair Lilith, one of the most significant figures in occult demonology, with some random Greek mythology character? Asterion has no connection to Lilith whatsoever in any mythological or occult tradition. None. But Moloch and Lilith? They’re intimately connected in occult literature.

According to occult historical texts, Lilith and Moloch were lovers. Together they spawned hordes of demons. They represent the union of chaotic feminine rebellion (Lilith) with sacrificial masculine destruction (Moloch). Some occult researchers believe they’re symbolic representations of Nimrod and Semiramis, the original satanic dictator and Whore of Babylon power couple from ancient Mesopotamia who established the prototype for all future occult religious systems.

The pairing makes perfect sense from an occult perspective. Lilith, the rebellious first wife who refused submission and became a demon. Moloch, the bull-headed god who demands child sacrifice. Together at a public event where real children are present and traumatized. That’s not random Greek mythology. That’s a very specific invocation of two entities with a documented history of working together in occult tradition.

So when Miller vaguely mentions Baal and the French government claims it’s Asterion, they’re both obscuring the actual identity. Whether through ignorance or intent, they’re preventing viewers from understanding that this is Moloch, that Moloch has a specific relationship with Lilith, and that parading these two entities together at a family event is a deliberate occult pairing with deep historical significance.

Some occult traditions identify Moloch with Azazel, one of the leaders of the Watchers, the fallen angels who came down and bred with human women to create the Nephilim. Others associate Moloch with Cain or possibly Nimrod. Regardless of which specific identity you assign, Moloch represents ancient corruption, rebellion against God, the corruption of human sexuality and reproduction (through his connection to Lilith), and most horrifically, the sacrifice of children.

So when the French government parades a giant mechanical bull-headed figure breathing real flames at actual children during a public event, calls it Asterion to obscure its real identity, and pairs it with Lilith, they’re not making a mistake. They’re performing a very specific ritual invocation while giving themselves plausible deniability through classical mythology references.

And Miller, whether through incompetence or complicity, helped maintain that cover story by not calling out the obvious lie about Asterion.

The Uncomfortable Question About Miller

Let me say something that’s going to make some people angry, but needs to be said clearly. Shane Miller is either a hopeless amateur who should never make another video about occult symbolism, or he’s actively working to empower the very rituals he claims to expose. There is no middle ground here.

But before we get into the symbol errors, let’s talk about something that doesn’t add up. Miller’s channel exploded because of this video. Half a million views. Massive engagement. Sudden growth from relative obscurity to viral Christian discernment personality. I did YouTube for four years. I know how the algorithm works. You do not get that kind of growth organically anymore, especially not on niche topics like occult symbolism analysis. The platform is designed to suppress that kind of content, not promote it.

Someone paid significant money to advertise this video. Someone wanted it to go viral. Someone invested real resources to make sure as many people as possible saw Miller’s interpretation of these symbols. And here’s the question that keeps me up at night: why would anyone spend that kind of money to promote a video that gets every major symbol catastrophically wrong unless getting them wrong was the entire point?

Think about it. If you’re a chaos magick practitioner and you understand that symbols gain power through mass viewing by people who don’t comprehend what they’re seeing, what would be your ideal outcome for a French ritual that was already broadcast to over a million people? You’d want someone to make it go even more viral while ensuring the new viewers completely misunderstand the symbols. You’d want the video promoted widely. You’d want it shared in Christian circles. You’d want believers watching occult sigils while being told they’re looking at something else entirely.

That’s exactly what Miller’s video accomplished.

Now let’s look at the specific errors and ask ourselves: are these the mistakes of an amateur, or are they the calculated lies of someone who knows exactly what he’s doing?

Nobody who studies occult symbolism with any level of academic rigor or seriousness is going to mistake the Sigil of Lucifer for “a pentagram.” Nobody is going to get the date of a major public event wrong by over a year. Nobody is going to accept the French government’s obvious lie about Asterion when it takes literally thirty seconds of research to understand that Asterion has zero connection to Lilith but Moloch has extensive documented history with her.

I know this because I tested it. I opened Google. I typed “satanic symbols.” I got the correct identification and meaning in under thirty seconds. I typed “lilith and moloch.” I got their relationship and the Nimrod/Semiramis connection in under a minute. This is not hidden knowledge. This is not secret information requiring years of occult study. This is basic research that anyone with internet access can verify immediately.

Miller made a video that’s been viewed over half a million times. He had time to script it, film it, edit it, and post it. At any point during that process, he could have spent five minutes on Google and gotten the symbols right. He didn’t. He got the date wrong. He got every major symbol wrong.

That’s not a mistake. That’s either profound, almost willful incompetence, or it’s deliberate misinformation designed to ensure his half million viewers don’t understand what they’re actually looking at.

And here’s why that second possibility terrifies me and why I keep coming back to it. In chaos magick and sigil magick, symbols accumulate power through observation, particularly through observation by people who don’t understand what they’re looking at. The more viewers who see a sigil without comprehending its true meaning and purpose, the more energetic charge it builds. This is foundational chaos magick theory.

Miller’s video has over half a million views. Half a million people just watched footage of the Sigil of Lucifer while being told it’s “some weird pentagram.” Half a million people watched Moloch while being told it’s Asterion or vaguely “Baal related.” Half a million people fed their attention and mental energy into these symbols without understanding that according to occult practice, they were looking at “an instrument of visual invocation during ritual” designed to “invoke and bestow the power and presence of Lucifer” paired with the demon of child sacrifice who was Lilith’s lover.

If the chaos magick practitioners are right about how this works, Miller just amplified the French ritual by feeding it another half million sets of eyeballs who have no idea what they’re actually empowering. He took a ritual that was already broadcast to over a million people and added another half million viewers, all while making sure they misunderstood every symbol they were seeing.

Is Miller an idiot or is he a satanist? Those are the only two options I can see. Either he’s catastrophically incompetent at a level that should disqualify him from ever discussing occult topics again, or he’s intentionally spreading disinformation to amplify the very rituals he claims to oppose.

But here’s what makes me lean heavily toward the second option: the money. Someone paid to make his video go viral. Someone invested in promoting these specific lies to the widest possible Christian audience. Organic growth doesn’t work like that anymore on YouTube, especially for occult analysis content. The algorithm suppresses it. You need advertising budget. You need promotional push. You need resources.

Who has those resources? Who benefits from Christians watching occult rituals while being fed incorrect interpretations? Who wins when half a million believers stare at the Sigil of Lucifer while being told it’s just “some weird pentagram”?

Not the church. Not discernment ministries. Not amateur researchers trying to understand what’s happening. The only people who benefit from mass viewing combined with mass misunderstanding are the occultists who performed the ritual in the first place.

I genuinely don’t know if Miller is a useful idiot who got lucky with algorithmic promotion or if he’s a knowing participant in a disinformation campaign. But I know the effect is identical either way. Mass viewing of occult sigils paired with mass ignorance of their actual purpose equals mass participation in the ritual whether you intended to participate or not. And someone paid good money to make sure that happened.

That’s either the worst research I’ve ever seen from someone claiming to do Christian discernment work combined with the most suspicious viral growth pattern I’ve witnessed in years of studying YouTube, or it’s a deliberate operation to empower occult rituals by spreading them further while obscuring their true meaning.

Either way, stop sharing his video. Stop amplifying his misinformation. Stop feeding energy into symbols you don’t understand just because someone with half a million views told you they’re “portals” or “weird pentagrams.” And for the love of God, spend thirty seconds on Google before you believe what some suspiciously viral YouTuber tells you about occult symbols. Because if I can verify this information in thirty seconds, and Miller couldn’t manage it across an entire video production, that tells you something important about his either his competence or his intent. Neither option is good.

This Was An Actual Ritual (And Here’s How We Know)

Let me walk you through why I’m calling this a ritual and not just “art” or “cultural expression” or whatever euphemism people want to hide behind.

First, the timing. This event occurred in late October 2024, directly coinciding with Samhain, October 31st. In occult practice, Samhain is considered the most powerful night of the year for magical workings, the night when the boundary between the physical and spiritual realms is thinnest, when spirits can be summoned and contacted most easily. This is the occult new year. Rituals performed at Samhain are believed to carry maximum potency. The French government didn’t schedule this for June or February. They scheduled it for late October. That’s not coincidental.

Second, the symbols used. As I’ve documented, they erected the Sigil of Lucifer, which according to occult sources exists specifically as “an instrument of visual invocation during ritual.” They displayed the Cross of Leviathan, declaring war on Christ’s return. They used CERN-style portal symbolism. They paraded Moloch and Lilith. Each of these symbols has specific meanings and specific uses in ceremonial magic. This wasn’t random spooky imagery thrown together for effect. This was a precise symbolic vocabulary arranged according to occult principles.

Third, the ritual structure. There was narration presented in first person as if Lilith herself was speaking, describing wandering from city to city hunting for damned souls. That’s not artistic storytelling. That’s invocation language. You narrate in the voice of the entity you’re attempting to invoke or channel. The giant mechanical figures, the fire, the specific symbols, the verbal component, all of this follows the structure of a large scale ceremonial working.

Fourth, the attendance. President Macron and his wife were present. His wife wore clothing featuring occult symbols. This wasn’t some fringe art collective doing weird stuff in an abandoned warehouse. This was the head of state and first lady participating in an event featuring explicitly occult symbolism during the high holy day of the occult calendar.

Fifth, and this is crucial, the mass participation element. In chaos magick theory, you amplify a working by getting as many people as possible to view it, especially people who don’t understand what they’re participating in. This event was televised across France. Families were invited and encouraged to attend. Children were brought specifically to see it. Over a million people watched in person or on television. Then Miller’s video brought it to another half million viewers online. Every single person who watched, every person who thought “cool scary robots” without understanding the symbolic meaning, fed energy into the ritual according to chaos magick principles.

This is revelation of the method taken to its logical extreme. Don’t just announce your intentions publicly. Perform the actual ritual in public and make the masses participate without their knowledge or consent. Use their tax money to fund it. Use their attention to empower it. Make them witnesses and participants in their own spiritual subjugation.

The Pattern: CERN, The Queen’s Jubilee, And Public Occult Ritual

This isn’t happening in isolation. The French robot parade is part of a larger pattern of increasingly blatant public occult rituals performed by governments and elite institutions, often with massive media coverage.

Look at the CERN opening ceremony from 2016. They performed a ritual in front of the world’s most powerful particle accelerator that featured a human sacrifice reenactment, people in robes conducting what appeared to be a summoning ceremony, and Shiva the Destroyer imagery. CERN’s official logo is three sixes arranged in a circle. They have a statue of Shiva on their grounds. Scientists working there use language about opening portals to other dimensions. And they held a public ceremony that looked like something straight out of a black mass.

When questioned about it, CERN called it “art” and “theatrical performance.” But if you understand occult symbolism, if you understand ritual structure, that was a working. That was a ceremonial magic operation performed at a location designed to, in their own words, breach dimensional boundaries.

Or look at the Queen’s Jubilee celebration and various Commonwealth Games opening ceremonies. Fallen angel imagery. Giant demonic figures. Occult symbolism woven throughout. Massive public viewership. Elite attendance. And always, always, the excuse is “artistic expression” or “cultural celebration.”

I know what ritual looks like. I know the difference between artistic performance that references religious themes and actual religious ritual. And what I’m seeing in these massive public events is ritual. The symbolic vocabulary is too precise. The timing is too intentional. The structure follows established patterns too closely. The elite participation is too consistent.

They’re not making art about magic. They’re doing magic and calling it art so that anyone who objects can be dismissed as unsophisticated, as not understanding culture, as being a religious fanatic who sees Satan everywhere.

But I do see this everywhere now because it’s everywhere. It’s not hidden anymore. It’s not even subtle. They’re showing us exactly what they’re doing and counting on our modern secular sensibilities to keep us from taking it seriously.

Why Christians Should Be Screaming

I started this article talking about the 1980s and Tipper Gore going to war over a few backwards masked lyrics in heavy metal songs. Let me expand on that because the contrast with today is staggering and infuriating.

When I was young, the culture had enough residual Christian influence that even people who weren’t particularly religious understood that you don’t casually traffic in demonic imagery, especially around children. There were boundaries. There was pushback. Parents organized. Churches protested. Senators held hearings. Record stores put parental warning labels on albums. The message was clear: this stuff matters, symbols have power, and we will not normalize demonic content in our culture.

Now? In 2024? The French government uses taxpayer money to perform what any occult practitioner would recognize as a Luciferian invocation ritual, complete with the actual Sigil of Lucifer, timed to Samhain, attended by the head of state, televised to millions, with children invited and present. And the response from Christians is... a few viral videos with incorrect symbol identification and then everyone moves on.

Where are the protests? Where are the organized Christian responses? Where are the parents demanding answers about why their children were exposed to a giant mechanical demon during a government funded event? Where are the church leaders calling this out from the pulpit?

I’ll tell you where they are. They’re silent. They’re cowed. They’ve been trained by decades of secular mockery to not make waves, to not be “that kind of Christian,” to not seem unsophisticated or paranoid or like one of those people who sees Satan in everything.

Meanwhile, Satan is literally being invoked in public using his specific sigil during his high holy day with government funding and elite participation, and we’re too polite to say anything more than sharing a link on Facebook.

This makes me furious. This fills me with a righteous anger that I can barely contain. We are watching Babylon rise in real time. We are watching public demon worship become normalized as cultural expression. We are watching children traumatized by occult rituals funded with their parents’ tax money. And the Christian response is meek, scattered, poorly researched, and quickly forgotten.

Let me be blunt. This should have Christians organizing mass protests in every major city. This should have pastors dedicating entire sermon series to what’s happening. This should have Christian parents pulling their kids out of public schools en masse and demanding accountability from governments that fund this garbage. This should have us in the streets making noise until they listen.

Instead, we share videos, we click concerned face reactions on social media, and we go back to our comfortable lives while the enemy parades giant demon robots through town squares and calls it progress.

The Nephilim Connection (What This Is Really About)

I want to talk about something that might sound crazy if you’re not familiar with biblical texts outside the standard canon, but I believe this French ritual and others like it are connected to something far older and far more terrifying than most people realize.

Genesis 6 tells us that the “sons of God” saw that the daughters of men were attractive and took them as wives, producing offspring called the Nephilim. Throughout the Old Testament, this phrase “sons of God” consistently refers to divine or angelic beings, not humans. Job 1:6, Job 2:1, Job 38:7, all use this phrase to mean angels. So Genesis 6 is describing fallen angels breeding with human women to create hybrid offspring.

The Book of Enoch, which isn’t in the Protestant canon but was widely read in early Christianity and is quoted in the New Testament book of Jude, expands on this. It names the leaders of these fallen angels. Azazel is prominent among them. It describes how these angels taught humanity forbidden knowledge, specifically including weapons technology, cosmetics, sorcery, and various arts and sciences that humans weren’t meant to have yet.

The offspring of these unions, the Nephilim, were giants with supernatural abilities. They corrupted the earth so thoroughly that God sent the Flood to destroy them. Their physical bodies were killed, but according to Enoch and other ancient Jewish texts, their spirits didn’t die. They became the demons that plague humanity, wandering the earth, bodiless, seeking to possess and influence humans.

For thousands of years, these entities have been limited to possessing human hosts. Human bodies are weak, temporary, limited. A demon possessing a human can do some damage but the host body eventually dies, gets exorcised, or proves inadequate for whatever the entity wants to accomplish.

But what if those wandering spirits have been waiting for something better? What if they’ve been waiting for vessels that don’t age, don’t get sick, don’t die, and have capabilities far beyond human limitations?

What if they’ve been waiting for us to build them robotic bodies?

I’m not asking you to believe this theory immediately. I’m asking you to consider it as a possibility that explains what we’re seeing. Advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, the push toward human-machine integration, all of this is happening at the same time we’re seeing increasingly blatant public occult rituals that specifically invoke these ancient entities.

The French parade combined the Sigil of Lucifer with giant mechanical figures. They paired ancient demon symbolism with cutting edge robotics. They performed this ritual during Samhain when the veil is supposedly thinnest. They made it public, made it government funded, made it involve children.

What if they weren’t just displaying robots? What if they were showing us the new vessels? What if this was an announcement that the ancient spirits who lost their Nephilim bodies in the Flood have found a new substrate, not carbon-based biology but silicon-based technology?

The original Nephilim were biological corruption, fallen angels mixing with human DNA. What if Nephilim 2.0 is technological corruption, ancient spirits inhabiting AI and robotic systems? Same entities, same goal of corrupting God’s creation and preventing humanity from reaching the paradise they lost, just using modern tools instead of ancient methods. Revelation warns about false signs and wonders in the end times. We’ve always interpreted that as magic tricks, as demonic miracles that deceive people. But what if it’s not magic? What if it’s technology? What if the false signs and wonders are advanced robotics and AI that seem miraculous but are actually vehicles for ancient evil?

The Sigil of Lucifer at a robotics event makes perfect sense under this framework. If Lucifer is the same entity as Azazel, or if they’re working together, and if Azazel is the one who originally taught humanity forbidden technology according to the Book of Enoch, then displaying Lucifer’s sigil at an event showcasing giant robots is a declaration: “I corrupted creation before through forbidden knowledge and hybrid beings. I’m doing it again. Same plan, better tools.”

The Cross of Leviathan declaring war on Christ’s Second Coming makes sense too. If these entities are preparing robotic vessels to reclaim their lost power, Christ’s return would stop that plan immediately. So they’re announcing their intention to “double cross the infinite,” to crucify Him again if He comes back.

This isn’t just art. This isn’t just creepy symbolism. This is a declaration of spiritual warfare using the language of technology and presenting it as cultural progress.

The Technology Connection (Daemons, Sprites, And $666.66)

Let me show you something that should make your skin crawl. The language of computing and technology is absolutely saturated with occult terminology, and I don’t think that’s accidental.

Automated computer programs that run in the background are called daemons. Not processes. Not services. Daemons. The term comes from Greek daimones, referring to spirits that exist between gods and humans. These are the same entities that ancient pagans would invoke for various purposes. And we named our background computer processes after them.

Graphics rendering elements are called sprites. Literally spirits. When you see moving images on your screen, when games render characters and objects, those are sprites. We could have called them anything. We called them spirits.

The first Apple computer was priced at $666.66. The official explanation is that Steve Wozniak liked repeating numbers. But the original Apple logo was an apple with a bite taken out of it, evoking the original sin, Eve’s bite of the forbidden fruit that brought knowledge of good and evil. And here’s something most people miss: a byte, the unit of computer memory, is spelled B-Y-T-E. Bite and byte. The fruit that gave forbidden knowledge and the unit of data that stores digital knowledge. You’re telling me that’s coincidence?

Elon Musk, one of the men at the forefront of AI development, said publicly and on record: “With AI, we are summoning the demon.” Not creating a tool. Not building a helpful technology. Summoning the demon. Those were his exact words.

Peter Thiel, another tech billionaire deeply involved in AI development, recently held a private seminar on the topic of AI and the Antichrist. No cameras were allowed. No public minutes were released. Tech elites and select theologians behind closed doors discussing the connection between artificial intelligence and the biblical Antichrist. What do you think they talked about?

CERN, which I’ve already mentioned, has scientists who openly discuss opening portals to other dimensions. They have Shiva the Destroyer outside their facility. Their logo is three sixes. They held an opening ceremony that looked like a satanic ritual. And they’re trying to unlock the fundamental forces of reality.

When I line up all these facts, when I see this pattern, I have to ask: is technology itself becoming a vehicle for ancient evil? Are we building the infrastructure for demonic manifestation and calling it progress?

I’m not saying throw away your phone. I’m not saying computers are inherently evil. I’m saying the people at the highest levels of technology development are using occult language, conducting occult rituals, and openly discussing their work in spiritual terms. And maybe we should be paying attention to what they’re actually telling us instead of dismissing it as metaphor or eccentricity.

They’re using language of summoning. They’re conducting rituals at their facilities. They’re connecting their work to ancient symbols and entities. They’re pricing their products at $666.66 and naming their processes daemons and sprites. At what point do we start taking them seriously when they tell us what they’re doing?

What We’re Supposed To Do About This

I’ve spent over 5,000 words now documenting what happened in France, correcting Miller’s errors, explaining the occult significance, connecting it to other public rituals, and laying out my theory about what this all means. But if I stop there, I’ve accomplished nothing except making you angry and scared.

So let me tell you what I think Christians need to do in response to this rising tide of public occult practice.

First, we need to get educated. Stop relying on viral videos from people who can’t correctly identify basic occult symbols. If you’re going to engage in spiritual warfare, you need to know what you’re fighting. Study the actual occult texts, not to practice them but to understand the enemy’s playbook. Learn to recognize symbols correctly. Understand ritual structure. Know the difference between art that references dark themes and actual ceremonial magic. We cannot fight what we don’t understand, and right now most Christians don’t understand what they’re looking at.

Second, we need to stop being polite about this. The culture has trained us to be quiet, to not make scenes, to not be “that kind of Christian” who sees demons everywhere and embarrasses the faith. But they’re literally erecting the Sigil of Lucifer in public squares and calling it art. They’re performing invocation rituals with government funding. Politeness is not the appropriate response. Righteous anger is. Loud, organized, sustained anger is. We should be protesting. We should be demanding accountability. We should be making so much noise they can’t ignore us.

Third, we need to protect our children. Any parent who would take their child to an event like the French parade after knowing what symbols were being displayed and what ritual was being conducted is failing in their most basic duty. We need to be vigilant about what our kids are exposed to, what events we attend, what the culture is trying to normalize. That ten year old boy in my opening, the fictional Jean-Luc, represents real children who really were traumatized by this event. We cannot let that keep happening.

Fourth, we need to understand the spiritual reality of what’s happening. This is not just culture war stuff. This is not just political differences about the role of religion in public life. This is actual spiritual warfare. The enemy is real. Demons are real. And they’re being invited into public spaces through ritual practice conducted with the full backing of governments and elite institutions. We need to pray, we need to fast, we need to engage in spiritual disciplines that prepare us for what’s coming.

Fifth, and this is hard, we need to consider that we might be wrong about some of our comfortable assumptions. I’ve laid out a theory about demonic entities inhabiting robotic vessels. You might think that’s crazy. Ten years ago, I would have thought it was crazy too. But ten years ago, I also wouldn’t have believed governments would conduct public Luciferian invocation rituals and call it art. The world is getting stranger and darker faster than our theology has prepared us for. We need to be willing to reconsider what we think we know about how the enemy operates.

I don’t have all the answers. I don’t know for certain if my Nephilim 2.0 theory is correct. What I know for certain is that something is happening, it’s escalating, it’s becoming more brazen, and the Christian response has been pathetically inadequate.

We’re watching Babylon rise and we’re too scared of being mocked to do anything about it.

That needs to change. It needs to change now. Before the next public ritual. Before more children are traumatized. Before this becomes so normalized that objecting to it marks you as a crazy person.

The enemy is not hiding anymore. They’re showing us exactly what they’re doing. They’re using precise occult symbolism. They’re timing events to their high holy days. They’re getting government funding. They’re making it public spectacle.

The only question left is whether we’re going to keep pretending this is all just art and culture and progress, or whether we’re going to stand up and name it for what it actually is: demonic ritual magic conducted in broad daylight while the church sleeps.

I know which side I’m on. I’m choosing to get loud about this. I’m choosing to risk being called paranoid or extreme or unsophisticated. Because when they erect the Sigil of Lucifer in the public square and traumatize children with demon robots, silence is not an option.

Joan of Arc heard the voice of God and saved France. The modern French government conducts demon summoning rituals with taxpayer money. That’s not progress. That’s capitulation. That’s defeat. That’s everything our ancestors fought against wrapped in theatrical spectacle and called culture.

And if you’re a Christian reading this and you’re not angry yet, I don’t know what else I can show you. The demons are in the streets. The rituals are televised. The symbols are everywhere. Your government is funding it. Your neighbors are watching it. Your children are being exposed to it.

At what point do you get mad enough to do something about it?

A Word From Wise Wolf Media

This is the kind of journalism that gets people killed. Not metaphorically. Literally.

When you expose the occult operations of governments and elite institutions, when you correctly identify ritual magic being performed in public, when you call out misinformation agents who might be working to empower the very symbols they claim to oppose, you make enemies. Powerful enemies. The kind with resources and reach and absolutely no qualms about silencing voices that threaten their operations.

I’m the Wise Wolf. I used to be a tech stock analyst. I made good money. I had a comfortable life. Then I became a pastor and started paying attention to what’s really happening in our world. Now I write articles like this one that put targets on my back. My co-writer is Lily, a 22 year old college student who’s trying to pay her way through school by helping me research and produce this newsletter instead of taking on crushing student loan debt.

We were the number 3 ranked faith newsletter on Substack. Then something happened. In the last few weeks, Substack got invaded by celebrity influencers from other platforms bringing their millions of followers with them. Overnight, we dropped so far in the rankings that we don’t even show up in the algorithm anymore. The number 1 faith slot? It’s now occupied by someone posting photos of their butt in skintight yoga pants. That’s what passes for Christian content now, apparently.

This is not acceptable.

If you want real Christian journalism, the dangerous kind that exposes government-funded satanic rituals and calls out likely misinformation agents by name, the kind that puts our lives and livelihoods at risk because somebody has to tell the truth, then you need to do two things.

First, share this article. Share it everywhere. Post it on every platform you use. Email it to your pastor. Send it to your Christian friends who are still sharing Miller’s misinformation. Get this information out there because the algorithm sure isn’t going to help us anymore.

Second, if you can afford it, upgrade to a paid membership. We’re running a 50% off special all through December. This is the perfect time to subscribe. Your support means Lily doesn’t have to take on tens of thousands of dollars in student loans just to get her degree. It means I don’t have to give up this ministry and go back to a soul-crushing career in tech analyzing stock prices instead of exposing demonic rituals.

We’re not asking for charity. We’re asking for support to keep doing work that matters. Work that the enemy would very much like to see stopped. Work that apparently gets algorithmically suppressed when it gets too effective.

The choice is yours. You can keep consuming watered down Christian content from influencers who post thirst traps and call it ministry. Or you can support journalists who do the actual research, get the symbols right, and aren’t afraid to ask the hard questions about who’s really behind viral misinformation campaigns.

We’re putting everything on the line to bring you the truth. The least you can do is share it. The best you can do is support it financially so we can keep going.

Because if we stop, who’s going to do this work? Who’s going to spend hours verifying occult symbols? Who’s going to call out government-funded demon rituals? Who’s going to question why certain videos get suspiciously viral while real journalism gets algorithmically buried?

The demons are in the streets. The rituals are televised. The misinformation is going viral with half a million views and paid promotion behind it.

And we’re two people with a Substack newsletter fighting to stay relevant in an algorithm that rewards yoga pants over truth.

Help us keep fighting.

Share this article.

Subscribe if you can.

And for God’s sake, stop being silent about what’s happening right in front of your faces.

The Wise Wolf and Lily
Wise Wolf Media

This is what real Christian journalism looks like. Support it or lose it.